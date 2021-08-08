Now that Jupiter has retrograded back into Aquarius, Saturn is still moving through Aquarius, Uranus is in Taurus, and the sun is in Leo, there's a sky full of fixed, stubborn energies, and you're likely already feeling its effect, which might reach a fever pitch early this week.

Hosted by Leo, the new moon kicks off the week on Sunday, August 8 at 9:49 a.m. ET/6:49 a.m. PT. The main aspect it makes is a tense, activating square to game-changer Uranus, which could spur shocking twists and turns you never saw coming as well as brilliant breakthroughs.

Tuesday, August 10 brings an opposition between messenger Mercury in Leo, opposing Jupiter in Aquarius, cranking up the volume on big, loud, excitable communication — for better or worse.

But you can expect a noticeable shift on Wednesday, August 11 when Mercury leaves showy Leo for detail-oriented Virgo — one of two signs it rules — bringing more thoughtful, down-to-earth thinking and interaction until Sunday, August 29.

Wednesday also hosts a harmonizing trine between romantic Venus in Virgo and transformative Pluto in Capricorn, boosting intensity in relationships, money, and pursuits of beauty. And watch out for infatuation, as this aspect has a way of fueling obsessive or power-hungry vibes. (Related: Astrological Sister Signs Can Tell You a Lot About Your Relationships)

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Wellness 🍏

Around Sunday, August 8, when the new moon falls in your fifth house of self-expression, you could feel ready to break free of the same old daily grind or strategy for getting your work done. You want to take a more artistic approach that feels true to what's in your heart, and by listening to and following that inner voice, you might pinpoint an exciting new moneymaking hustle. And while information-gathering Mercury is in your sixth house of wellness from Wednesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 29, your organization skills will be elevated, and you can put them to good use by getting on top of your fitness plan. Check off any to-dos you've been putting off, then come up with a workout schedule that feels as exciting as it does rewarding.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

You'll want to steel yourself for shake-ups with loved ones or around the house around Sunday, August 8, when the new moon is in your fourth house of home life. Whether it's a conversation or conflict you didn't see coming, or you're suddenly inspired to make a major move, it might be tough to get into your typical chilled out weekend groove. Do your best to let go and see where the tide takes you. Then, from Wednesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 29, messenger Mercury moves through your fifth house of romance, fueling your appetite for flirtation and lighthearted communication with someone special. Lead with your straightforward, down-to-earth sense of humor, and you can pretty much guarantee you'll sweep your S.O. or date off their feet.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

You'll be even more curious and eager to connect with others around Sunday, August 8 when the new moon falls in your third house of communication. At the same time, you could be nervous, impatient, wired, and finding it hard to focus, thanks to the moon's square to game-changing Uranus in your twelfth house of spirituality. Prioritizing meditation, stretching, and time-outs from being so hyper stimulated could help you cope and make the most of this intense moment. You'll actually want to carve out more quiet solo time to get your work done while messenger Mercury moves through your fourth house of home life from Wednesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 29. Your ruling planet generally charges up your appetite to jet off, but this month, it'll support your efforts to WFH. Making sure you have a comfy space, all the snacks, and warp-speed WiFi to help you build your empire.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Shake-ups around team projects or your bonds with colleagues or friends could catch you off-guard around Sunday, August 8 when the new moon is in your second house of income. It might be hard to steer clear of the drama, and being the moon-ruled Crab you are, you might take wildly unexpected twists and turns to heart. You'll do best to take a step back and think about the reaction that'll serve you — and your bottom line and long-term security — best in the long-run. And on Wednesday, August 11, romantic Venus in your third house of communication trines transformative Pluto in your seventh house of partnership, deepening conversations with your S.O. or someone new. You're pretty much always up for wearing your heart on your sleeve, but when you do it now, you'll be setting yourself up for feeling even more intensely connected. (See: How to Build Intimacy with Your Partner)

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Money 🤑

New moons, especially in the midst of your season, generally set the stage for envisioning a major goal and taking steps to achieve it, but you'll want to be more receptive than anything else around around Sunday, August 8, when the new moon falls in your sign. Because it's forming a square to game-changer Uranus in your tenth house of career, you could have an eye-opening epiphany about your professional path. The more open you can be to whatever info comes your way, the better prepared you'll be to build success in the weeks and months ahead. And from Wednesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 29, communicator Mercury in your second house of income can help you research and touch base with people who could support your financial growth. You'll be most successful by standing in your sense of self and sharing your long-term vision.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

Leo SZN tends to be a time for you to rest and recharge before stepping into the limelight, and you'll feel that pretty intensely around August 8 when the new moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality. In the midst of meditating and reflecting on what you want to achieve, you might decide you need to take a leap of faith to get out of routines that are tried-and-true but boring as hell. You'll know when the time is right. And while messenger Mercury — your ruling planet — is in your sign from Wednesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 29, it'll get even easier than usual to put what's in your heart into words, so write down all those brilliant ideas you've been batting around, open up to your friends and colleagues about the details of your passion project, and embrace ops to step into the spotlight and speak your truth. It might not be your season just yet, but you're already shining.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

You could be feeling fired up to connect with friends and colleagues with hopes of kicking off a new collab around Sunday, August 8 when the new moon is in your eleventh house of networking. But it might be tough to get the creative juices flowing as speedily as you would hope, thanks to the various intense and jarring vibes of the moment. For that reason, do your best to go with the flow and consider holding off on getting in the weeds until the mood is right. And on Wednesday, August 11, romantic Venus, your ruler, in your twelfth house of spirituality forms a harmonious trine to transformative Pluto in your fourth house of home life, and you'll be inspired to share deep-rooted emotional truths with someone special. Being vulnerable now could take your bond to the next level.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Creativity 🎨

Changes on the job or related to your professional trajectory have been building up for a while now, and TBH, you probably won't be all that stunned if everything hits the fan around Sunday, August 8, when the new moon falls in your tenth house of career. Maybe you'll want to cut ties with a business partner or colleague you've reached the end of the road with or strike up a new joint effort out of the blue. As long as you're tuned into your intuition and holding your long-term aspirations in mind, you'll be right on track. And on Wednesday, August 11, social Venus in your eleventh house of networking forms a helpful trine to transformative Pluto, one of your co-rulers, in your third house of communication, so you can anticipate fired up conversations with friends and colleagues. This can be an awesome opp to present your most passionate, artistic ideas and come up with a bold way to tackle them with a team. The experience could serve to strengthen these bonds. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Means About Your Personality and Life Path)

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

You've been feeling restless and ready for major change, and it's fairly likely you'll get your wish around Sunday, August 8 when the new moon is in your ninth house of adventure. Because it forms an activating square to game-changer Uranus in your sixth house of daily routine, prepare for your everyday grind to get a jolt — and possibly jaw-dropping shake-up. You're generally a fan of big, sweeping shifts, and embracing them now can set you up for more fulfillment and success. And while messenger Mercury moves through your tenth house of career from Wednesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 29, it's time to step into a leadership position. Whether you're giving key presentations, bringing your skills to the table in a bold, confident way, or managing others, this is just the start of a season that's optimal for making your mark.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Personal Growth 💡

You'll be empowered to express yourself in a whole new way in the bedroom around Sunday, August 8 when the new moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy. Thanks to an activating square to game-changer Uranus in your fifth house of romance, saying yes to impromptu dates, trying new positions, toys, or sharing long held fantasies with your partner could be truly thrilling — and shake your sex life up in a totally eye-opening, gratifying way. And while messenger Mercury moves through your ninth house of adventure from Wednesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 29, you'll want to shake up any routines that have gone from mundane to tear-jerkingly boring. Challenge yourself with a new online course or next-level workout plan or consider planning a future trip. Any horizon-broadening op could be exactly the kind of stimulation you need right now.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Love ❤️

Around Sunday, August 8 when the new moon is in your seventh house of partnership, you'll be inspired to join forces with your BFF, a close colleague, or even your S.O., if you're attached, to hit shared goals. But it might be that you still have your own work to do before you can really dive into the weeds to make your vision a reality. This lunar event creates space for you to reflect on precisely that. Then, opening up about deep-rooted, possibly even painful emotions might come more naturally while messenger Mercury is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Wednesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 29. While getting into the weeds of past heartache might not exactly sound like a good time, sharing with someone special can lay groundwork for a deeper bond that feels transformative and healing.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

You've been going a bit hard with your daily routine, and it could be time to meditate on what you can do to step up your self-care protocol around Sunday, August 8 when the new moon falls in your sixth house of wellness. Talking through your concerns and stressors with someone who'll hold space for you (think: your therapist or another mentor) can be a major relief — and possibly even lead to a helpful, healing breakthrough. And while messenger Mercury is in your seventh house of partnership from Wednesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 29, you'll have lots of opps to trade notes on big-picture goals with a close collaborator, dear friend, or S.O. Researching and brainstorming together paves the way to shared success — and a strengthened sense of connection. (See: How to Decode Zodiac Compatibility)