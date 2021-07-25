With August around the corner and Leo season now in full swing, we'll shift even further away from sentimental, in-your-feelings Cancer vibes this week.

In fact, you might want to start working on your roar — and thinking about who or what you're going to be directing it toward — because on Tuesday, July 27, messenger Mercury leaves the cardinal water sign for fiery Leo, where it'll hang til Wednesday, August 11, amplifying confidence and assertiveness in communication.

The next day, Wednesday, July 28, expansive Jupiter, which has been retrograde since June 20, backs up into fixed air sign Aquarius, where it last spent time from December 19, 2020 to May 13. And now, until December 28, we'll revisit Jupiter in Aquarius themes: a magnified, razor focus on community, platonic relationships, and idealistic wishes for the future.

On Thursday, July 29, Mars, now at the very tail-end of its journey through Leo, will oppose Jupiter, boosting adventurousness, thirst for competition, determination, and confidence. (Sounds fitting for the timing of the Tokyo Olympics, no?) The results can be incredibly fulfilling and successful if you stick with a measured approach.

Then, later in the day, Mars exits the Lion's fiery territory, moving into mutable earth sign Virgo where it'll bring a more perfectionistic, analytical, and sensitive flair to action, sex, and energy until September 14.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

You've been focused on family and home matters through Cancer SZN, Aries, but you'll get a true blast of flirtatious, creative energy while messenger Mercury is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 11. Because Mercury rules how we think and express ourselves, you could be feeling extra confident and flirty when connecting with a new match or S.O. (think: sending impulsive sexts or dirty emojis). You can also pour this fun-loving energy into artistic passionate projects. And from Thursday, July 29 to Tuesday, September 14, your ruling planet, go-getter Mars moves through your sixth house of wellness, helping you get more fired up around your day-to-day routine. Even the simplest little tweaks (like doing a few minutes of yoga before hitting your laptop in the a.m.) can take your fitness to the next level.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Sex 🔥

While messenger Mercury moves through your fourth house of home life from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 11, you'll find you're more drawn to taking sweet trips down memory lane. In fact, because Merc is all about information-gathering, this could be an especially fruitful moment to research your family history or roots (think: picking up a genetic testing kit or paging through old albums and scrapbooks). And bonding with loved ones over these experiences brings you closer. And while go-getter Mars is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression from Thursday, July 29 to Tuesday, September 14, you'll get a burst of passionate energy you can channel into your sex life. Whether you've been wanting to spice it up with different positions, enjoy an impromptu weekend getaway with your S.O., or check out an outdoor concert with a new date, the action planet's got your back. (See: The Best First Date Ideas for Every Zodiac Sign)

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

Your potential for multitasking, connecting with friends, and even taking short-distance trips is about to blow up while messenger Mercury, your ruler, moves through your third house of communication from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 11. You're right in your element during this period, so take advantage by checking all those must-dos and want-to-dos off your list. Just be sure to build in some downtime to avoid burnout. And from Wednesday, July 28 until Tuesday, December 28, expansive Jupiter will be in your ninth house of adventure, amplifying your luck and focus around soaking up knowledge, honing your skill set, exploring uncharted terrain, having eye-opening experiences, and — fingers crossed — pumping up long-distance travel. (If that isn't music to your wanderlusty ears, then what is?)

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

You'll be extra driven and capable of investigating new ways to boost your cash flow while information-gathering Mercury moves through your second house of income from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 11. Whether you're carving out time to connect with friends and experts and trading notes on your investment portfolio or researching new budget apps, any kind of brainstorming and communication around your finances will help you feel even more on track now. Then, from Wednesday, July 28 until Tuesday, December 28, lucky Jupiter will be in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, boosting your appetite for connection that's as emotionally and spiritually fulfilling as it is physically satisfying. You could also be refocusing on tending to deep-rooted wounds and healing old traumas, all of which can ultimately offer a sense of centeredness that makes it easier to bond with someone special.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Money 🤑

Get ready to roar, Leo, because while messenger Mercury moves through your sign from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 11, you're going to be extra empowered to speak your truth and shine in the spotlight. If you've been wanting to pitch a major proposal to higher-ups, craft the ultimate business plan, or just research next steps for making a long-term dream come true, you'll have a clear runway and a ton of confidence to do whatever it is you envision. And while action-oriented Mars is in your second house of income from Thursday, July 29 to Tuesday, September 14, you can turn any existing projects into bigger moneymakers thanks to a burst of go-getter energy around your finances. And if you've been slacking on saving or budgeting, you'll be more motivated to dive into a pragmatic game plan.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡

From Wednesday, July 28 until Tuesday, December 28, lucky Jupiter will be in your sixth house of wellness, giving you another op to get your daily routine and fitness plan working delivering the results you've had in mind for a while now. If it's time to reframe how you're viewing success or switch up how you're getting after it, you can channel the the planet of abundance's power toward your efforts. And while go-getter Mars is in your sign from Thursday, July 29 to Tuesday, September 14, you'll have more energy to pour into your personal goals. Instead of putting your needs aside in order to tend to those of loved ones and friends, you'll be more focused on taking steps to create your own success, standing in your sense of self, and asserting your desires. In other words, there's no need to wait til we're in Virgo SZN to get the ball rolling on whatever it is you have your heart set on. (See: How to Crush Your Wellness Goals, According to Your Sign)

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

While messenger Mercury moves through your eleventh house of networking from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 11, you'll be even more pumped to join forces with friends and colleagues to accomplish a group project or hit a team goal. TBH, you're always up for hanging with your social circle, but this transit can make you even more confident and assertive, and in turn, you'll feel more heard by your connections, making for a truly gratifying experience. And while lucky Jupiter returns to your fifth house of romance from Wednesday, July 28 until Tuesday, December 28, your focus will be on getting back out into the swiping world or, if you're attached, enjoying all the chemistry and warm-fuzzy love you share with your S.O. Embracing spontaneity and expressing what's in your heart to make the most of the magic of the moment.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

If you've been aiming for more recognition or a leadership position, you'll get the green light to make your case in a major way while messenger Mercury is in your tenth house of career and public image from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 11. Call that one-on-one with your manager, make a case to your client, or get all the specifics for that proposal you've been working on. Your confidence and vision are totally fired up during this period, so you're pretty much unstoppable. And from Thursday, July 29 to Tuesday, September 14, go-getter Mars in your eleventh house of networking will crank up your appetite for collaboration and socializing with your besties. And taking the reins on the project will offer a well-deserved feeling of empowerment. (See: How to Make a Vision Board and Manifest Your Dreams Into Reality)

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Career 💼

Think back to the beginning of the year — up til May 13 — and you'll get a pretty good sense of the vibe of the rest of 2021, because your ruler, lucky Jupiter, will move back through your third house of communication from Wednesday, July 28 to Tuesday, December 28, fueling lots of social commitments, brainstorms, and learning opportunities. While you might not be as jetset as you'd prefer, you'll still get plenty of opps to soak up info and share it with your network — especially once the expansive planet ends its retrograde on Sunday, October 17. And from Thursday, July 29 to Tuesday, September 14, go-getter Mars in your tenth house of career will have you craving the professional limelight. You might challenge yourself to take on assignments that are outside your comfort zone — and rewarded handsomely for it.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Money 🤑

You're not going to want to settle for superficial, surface-level communication while messenger Mercury is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 11. Instead, you'll be looking to have meaningful, heartfelt talks that get to the root of what you're feeling and thinking. And if you're able to dive deep with someone special, an intellectual, emotional moment could inspire lots of steamy sparks to fly between the sheets. And lucky Jupiter has been moving through your third house of communication since May 13, boosting your social life, but after Wednesday, July 28, it'll spend another five months in your second house of income, expanding your focus on your assets. Whether you're taking on extra side hustles, stepping up your current business goals, or experimenting with your investment portfolio, you'll have an extra dose of fortune on your side for hitting it out of the park financially. (Also read: What Your Moon Sign Means About Your Personality and Life Path)

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

You'll have a special opportunity to brainstorm and talk through one-on-one endeavors while information-gathering Mercury moves through your seventh house of partnership from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 11. Whether you're deep in the weeds working toward a professional goal or working with your S.O. to reach an even higher level of harmony in your relationship, it's all systems go for opening up and navigating your way to the same page. And while lucky Jupiter moves back through your sign from Wednesday, July 28 to Tuesday, December 28, magnifying your focus on — and potential for hitting — personal goals. Until its retrograde ends on Sunday, October 17, you'll have a minute to get clear on what you want to achieve, and then after that, action steps and results can happen more organically. (Related: The Best WFH Tips, According to Your Zodiac Sign)

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

You'll be fired up to research new fitness plans and talk through your ideas with friends while messenger Mercury is in your sixth house of wellness from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, August 11. This is a beneficial moment to do research on any wellness concern and to figure out how to best prioritize and fit new healthy habits — be that committing to a regular meditation practice or trying a therapy app — into your day-to-day routine. And while sexy Mars moves through your seventh house of partnership from Thursday, July 29 to Tuesday, September 14, you'll have more energy to pour into your closest relationships. You could be working through existing issues or taking a proactive approach to bonding more. (Go deeper with these flirty, romantic, and sexy questions to ask your partner.) Either way, being present for those challenging moments with your S.O., a BFF, or business partner will pay off.