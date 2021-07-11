Some weeks, it feels like the planets are pummeling us with hard lessons and roadblocks at every turn — and we've certainly had our fair share of those periods recently. Luckily, this week could feel like the antidote, thanks to several sweet and uplifting aspects.

For starters, on Sunday, July 11, messenger Mercury, the planet of communication, transportation, and technology leaves Gemini — where it's been since May 3 (!) — and moves into cardinal water sign Cancer, bringing a sentimental, go-getter vibe to thinking and communication until July 27th.

Another tone-changing highlight of the week happens on Tuesday, July 13 when romantic Venus, the planet of love, pairs up with go-getter Mars in Leo, cranking up confidence, drive, and passion in relationships, sex, art, and moneymaking. The conjunction sets the tone for all of these themes for the next two years.

Not long after that party gets started, your imagination and sensitivity could be heightened on Thursday, July 15, thanks to the confident sun in Cancer forming a harmonizing trine to spiritual Neptune in Pisces.

And the week closes out on Saturday, July 17 with the sun opposing transformative Pluto in Capricorn, requiring caution and open mindedness to overdue change.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

Although you usually love to be on the go, you'll crave quiet, reflective time more than usual while messenger Mercury makes its way through your fourth house of home life from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27. You might find yourself taking more trips down memory lane with loved ones and spending more time contemplating and meditating solo. These practices can benefit your emotional and spiritual well-being. And on Tuesday, July 13, romantic Venus and sexy Mars pair up in your fifth house of romance, sending an electric current into your love life. You'll be ready to tell the person you've been head over heels for lately exactly how you feel — and feel super empowered as a result.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Creativity 🎨

Though you might just want to kick back and enjoy the heart of summer in a chilled out, typically Taurean way, your schedule will be bursting at the seams while messenger Mercury moves through your third house of communication from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27. With your curiosity heightened, and your social life magnified, there could be little room for kicking back and relaxing — unless, of course, you make a concerted effort to carve it out so as to not risk burnout. And on Tuesday, July 13, your ruler, creative Venus, and go-getter Mars pair up in your fourth house of home life, inspiring you to be even more driven to create the domestic sanctuary of your dreams. Whether you're redecorating your place or talking about moving in with your S.O., the sky's pretty much the limit.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Sex 🔥

Mercury, your ruling planet, has been in your sign, emphasizing thinking and communication around your identity and personal brand since May 3. But as it makes its way through your second house of income from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27, you'll be able to take what you've been reflecting on and put it into action to bring in some extra cash. Following a game plan that prioritizes your values has you feeling most fulfilled. And witty banter and intellectual debate are generally the hottest forms of foreplay for you, but that'll be the case on steroids come Tuesday, July 13 when romantic Venus and sexy Mars pair up in your third house of communication. Snoozefest conversations with a new date or your LT partner just won't cut it. Your flirting game is amplified, so play your cards right, and it'll lead to major fireworks. (See: 50+ Flirty, Romantic, and Sexy Questions to Ask Your Partner)

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Personal Growth 💡

With messenger Mercury in your sign from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27, putting your thoughts — especially those related to your big-picture plans — into words can happen even more organically than usual. You could be fired up to take the initiative on pitching a major project, calling a key meeting with a higher-up, or diving into crucial research that will support your long-term success. And on Thursday, July 15, the confident sun in your sign forms a sweet trine to dreamy Neptune in your ninth house of higher learning, inspiring you to step into the role of a mentor — or work closely with someone you consider to be a trusted, wise confidant. By tuning into your imagination, and trading knowledge, you'll feel ready to take a leap of faith. (Also read: Your Big 3: What to Know About Your Sun, Moon, and Rising Sign)

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Love ❤️

Though you're generally pretty outspoken, you might be feeling like being more reserved than usual while communicator Mercury is in your twelfth house of spirituality from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27. This is a time for paying more attention to your dreams and your intuition and seeing how that might inform how you approach your goals moving forward — especially later in the month and into August. But you'll definitely get a boost of outgoing, romantic energy on Tuesday, July 13 when lovey-dovey Venus and sexy Mars join forces in your sign. Their meet-up sets your desires ablaze, and you'll be ready to give voice to your fantasies and needs. Whether you're connecting with a new match or your longtime love, this could be among the hottest days of the year for you. (Related: How to Decode Zodiac Sign Compatibility)

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Creativity 🎨

Connecting with friends and colleagues is always your jam, but you'll find conversations and meet-ups happen without too much sweat on your part while your ruler, messenger Mercury, moves through your eleventh house of networking from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27. Sharing your big-picture ideas can lead to collaborations and feeling even more supported. And if you've been wanting to plan a trip or a group project with friends or your S.O., consider looking into deals and doing research on Monday, July 12 when Mercury forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your seventh house of partnership. You'll feel like you can gather all the relevant info and get your vision to come together without too much effort. Think the opposite of Mercury retrograde, which should feel like sweet relief.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

Now's the time to go to bat for what you've been wanting out of your professional path lately, thanks to communicator Mercury in your tenth house of career from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27. Brush up and send out your resume, send that ambitious proposal to your best client, or talk through an ambitious long-term goal with your biz partner. Whatever you envision now, you can express in a way that's bound to pull you into the spotlight — or at least into the lane that leads to well-deserved recognition. And on Tuesday, July 13, your ruling planet, relationship-oriented Venus and go-getter Mars pair up in your eleventh house of networking, pumping up your potential for pursuing a creative project alongside trusted friends and colleagues. Whether you have a volunteer campaign or an exciting social event in mind, you can naturally lead the charge on a team effort now.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

Honing your skill set, perhaps around your fitness routine, could be especially appealing while messenger Mercury is in your ninth house of adventure from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27. You'll want to get out of your comfort zone and broaden your perspective. Think about signing up for a workout class that feels like a healthy challenge. You could find yourself walking away from the experience armed with new knowledge — and confidence. And on Thursday, July 15, the self-assured sun forms a harmonizing trine to spiritual Neptune in your fifth house of romance, and it's a moment to really key into your intuition when it comes to love. You'll be even more in touch with your most heartfelt needs — and ready to share them with someone special.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Money 🤑

Consider breaking free of the mundane routine you've had with your solo or partnered sex life on Tuesday, July 13 when romantic Venus and sexy Mars pair up in your ninth house of adventure. Experimenting with a new sex toy, locale (think: taking a steamy weekend getaway), or simply approach to sharing your fantasies with your partner can have you feeling fulfilled on a whole new level. And on Saturday, July 17, the confident sun in your eighth house of joint resources opposes transformative Pluto in your second house of income, spurring you to face any underlying power struggles and manipulative tactics that are at play in your moneymaking plan. It could be time to rethink how you're dealing with a toxic higher-up, client, or even loved one — even if that means coming up with a new financial arrangement.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

Working closely with your sweetheart, a close friend, or a trusted colleague will come even more naturally than usual while messenger Mercury is in your seventh house of partnership from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27. If you and your buddy have both been wanting to work on self-promo, now's an op to support one another. Strategizing, researching, and talking any plan through one-on-one sets you both up for success. And on Tuesday, July 13, sexy Mars and romantic Venus get together in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, lighting you up inside. Although you're usually pretty chill about what you want, you can be more effusively vocal about your physical and emotional desires now, which steps up your potential for pleasure. (See: How to Build Intimacy with Your Partner)

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

You're usually pretty methodical and rational with your fitness approach, but your daily routine will get a boost from messenger Mercury being in your sixth house of wellness from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27. You can get caught up on all those health-related to-dos like doc appointments and also research and try new habits, like tracking your steps or starting your day off with sun salutations. Even subtle changes can have you feeling pretty incredible. And on Tuesday, July 13, romantic Venus and gung-ho Mars pair up in your seventh house of partnership, bringing lots of loving, fiery energy to your closest one-on-one bond. Whether you're in a situationship (let's be real — you're notorious for 'em) or long-term relationship that's overdue for a new phase, you'll be prepared to be real about what you want.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Personal Growth 💡

You can expect your flirtatious side to get a major bump while communicator Mercury is in your fifth house of romance from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 27. Being more playful, fun-loving, and carefree when it comes to expressing how you feel — through your favorite creative outlets or by being more direct and adoring with someone special. And being in tune with the right words can set the stage for loads of sparks to fly. And on Thursday, July 15, the confident sun forms a sweet trine to spiritual Neptune in your sign, turning up the volume on your imagination. This can be a day to give yourself plenty of time and space to let your daydreams run wild and to pay special attention to your intuition. Both could help inform how you get after your long-term vision now and moving forward.