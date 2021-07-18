If you're craving a shift in tone and energy, well, this is the week for you, thanks to Venus moving into a new sign, the start of Leo season, and a full moon in future-minded Aquarius.

On Wednesday, July 21, the planet of love leaves go-getter Leo for rational, perfectionistic Virgo, bringing a more service-oriented vibe to relationships, art, and moneymaking until Sunday, August 15. (More here: The Complete Guide to Zodiac Signs and Their Meanings)

The next day, Thursday, July 22, we'll flip the switch on Cancer season's intense focus on family, home, heightened emotionality, and sometimes tearfulness and forge into Leo season's prioritization of self, romance, creativity, spontaneity, and getting after what you want. It's the first step into hot vax summer's third act, and it'll last until Sunday, August 22.

Right on the heels of that fiery move comes the full moon in Aquarius on Friday, July 23, which occurs close to taskmaster Saturn, heading into an opposition with the confident sun and giving this moment a lonely, frustrated vibe. It'll be a time to better understand any feelings you're having that your hard work isn't paying off the way you'd hoped. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Means About Your Personality and Life Path)

The week closes out on Saturday, July 24 with a sweet trine between messenger Mercury, still in sentimental Cancer, and dreamy Neptune in empathic Pisces, setting the stage for imaginative conversations and thinking.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

While social Venus is in your sixth house of wellness from Wednesday, July 21 to Sunday, August 15, you'll be able to blend time with friends and loved ones into your fitness routine. Instead of going out to happy hour with your bestie, you might decide to try a new hot yoga studio in town, and maybe you'll want to invite your honey to accompany you on that intense weekend long run. Bolstering your connections while working on your sweat equity feels like an obvious win-win. And from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, August 22, the confident sun's trip through your fifth house of romance and self-expression boosts your self-assuredness around going for what you want in love. Whether you want to make the first move with a new match or plan a sexy getaway with your S.O., this can be a super-sweet and satisfying season for you.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Career 💼

Your ruler, sweet Venus, switches up its vibe from Wednesday, July 21 to Sunday, August 15, moving from your fourth house of home life — where it might've been causing you some friction with loved ones, TBH — into your fifth house of romance and self-expression, setting the stage for lots more lighthearted, fun, creative, and sexy moments. Do your best to let go of a concrete plan and go with the flow — it'll be key to making the most of these few weeks. Around Friday, July 23, the full moon in your tenth house of career meets up with taskmaster Saturn there, making you feel like you're stuck in your professional path and lacking the recognition you deserve. Take heart; it might take a little longer to see the fruits of your labor.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Money 🤑

Around Sunday, July 23, the full moon falls in your ninth house of adventure — and even though you're itching more than ever to get out of your comfort zone by seeing more of the world, you could feel like you're facing resistance at every turn. Instead of pushing even harder, this could be a wonderful moment to practice mindfulness and stillness as best you can, and by early next month, you'll find it's easier to move forward. On Saturday, July 24, messenger Mercury, your ruler, in your second house of income forms a harmonizing trine to dreamy Neptune in your tenth house of career, bolstering inventiveness around moneymaking and professional projects. It's not exactly the best time to think rationally or come up with super-logical step-by-step game plans, but you'll be comfier letting your imagination run wild, which could inspire you to make a rewarding move down the road.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

Since June 21, the confident sun has been in your sign, boosting your personal branding. Now, while it moves through your second house of income from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, August 22, you can get moving on all those ideas you've been batting around for the past month — and take steps toward getting a return on your investment of time and energy. Just do your best to ensure that projects that you say yes to are in line with your core values. Then, Friday, July 23's full moon in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy could surface old wounds or other uncomfortable, deeply-rooted feelings in your closest relationship. Using this moment to put in the work in therapy or talk it through will make for more placid waters.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Personal Growth 💡

You can use your extra powerful charm and creativity to move the ball forward on finances while artistic Venus moves through your second house of income from Wednesday, July 21 to Sunday, August 15. Talking through large-scale projects with friends or colleagues can set up an exciting collaboration and eventual win. Then, Thursday, July 22 marks the start of your season, Leo! While the confident sun, your ruler, moves through your sign until Sunday, August 23, you'll be shining from the inside out, pumped by all the attention you're receiving, inspired by opportunities that seem even more within reach now, and generally fired up to pursue your long-term vision. Pitch that ambitious proposal or call a meeting with higher-ups to discuss your current trajectory. You've got the buoyant sun — and spotlight — on your side.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

Your season might be a ways off, but sweet Venus is the first planet to shift into your sign this year, on Wednesday, July 21. Until Sunday, August 15, you'll get a burst of opportunities to infuse your day-to-day with more pleasure and social time. And because Venus oversees beauty, this could be your best bet all year to pick out a new wardrobe, try a hair makeover, or experiment with your look in whatever way makes you feel confident and blissful. From Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, August 22, the confident sun in your twelfth house of spirituality could have you feeling like you're working "underground" on big-picture goals. Your dreams could be more intense, too, so write down what you remember. Tuning into your intuition now can support exciting moves next month.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

You might be feeling a bit more reserved than usual around matters of the heart while your ruler, romantic Venus, moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from Wednesday, July 21 to Sunday, August 15. Although you're generally super social and love to connect with friends and family all summer long, spending more quiet, low-key downtime with your S.O. or dearest friends could feel like the most restorative thing now. (You def aren't the only one feeling socially anxious coming out of quarantine.) And around Friday, July 23, when the full moon lights up your fifth house of romance and self-expression alongside taskmaster Saturn, it might be tougher than you'd like to share what's in your heart. While you don't want to push so hard that you only add to your frustration, carve out time to examine what's standing in the way (perhaps through this journaling method). A new perspective could lead to a gratifying approach.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

You can more easily join forces with colleagues or friends to tackle just about any ambitious project while social Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking from Wednesday, July 21 to Sunday, August 15. Feeling like you're part of a group effort and realizing just how much your contributions matter give you a well-deserved morale boost. And on Saturday, July 24, messenger Mercury in your ninth house of adventure forms a sweet trine to dreamy Neptune in your fifth house of romance, cranking up the volume on your desire to escape the norm with your S.O. or a new match. An out of the box date night (try these best first date ideas, according to your sign) or weekend trip might be the perfect precursor to expressing what's in your heart in a creative — and likely, steamy, physical — way. (Related: How to Decode Zodiac Sign Compatibility)

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Creativity 🎨

Thanks to social Venus moving through your tenth house of career from Wednesday, July 21 to Sunday, August 15, you'll be able to step into the spotlight on the job more effortlessly — and soak up plenty of kudos for your hard work. If you've been flirting with the idea of throwing your hat in the ring for a more senior-level position or wooing an exciting client, this could be a fortunate period to make moves — especially when it comes to networking. And from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, August 22, the confident sun in your ninth house of adventure will fire up your wanderlust. (Yes, it's possible for it to be even more amped than usual!) If you can't exactly hop a jet to Paris at the moment, finding ways to break free of the mundane and see new sights — if even by exploring a different hiking trail or nearby B&B — can indulge your craving.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Money 🤑

This month, you might not be buzzing from one see-and-be-seen event to the next, but you'll still have plenty of opportunities to connect in a meaningful way with your sweetheart or a new match while the confident sun moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, August 22. Working on your vulnerability and talking through deep-rooted emotional wounds could take your bond to the next level faster than you anticipated, and the downstream effect can be truly fulfilling. And around Friday, July 23, when the full moon is in your second house of income and pairing up with your ruler, serious Saturn, you might be irritated that you're giving more than you're getting within a particular professional relationship. Try to reflect on how you can achieve more balance and tend to your needs — both of which are just as (if not more) important as your bottom line.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Wellness 🍏

You've been focused on the give-and-take of partnership while Venus was in Leo, opposing your sign. But from Wednesday, July 21 to Sunday, August 15, romantic Venus moves through your eighth house of sexual intimacy, turning your focus to activities that feel spiritually and physically satisfying now. Opening up your heart to someone new or a longtime love can be especially rejuvenating emotionally and fire you up to express your feelings in a thoughtful, sexual way. And around Friday, July 23, the full moon falls in your sign. Because it's happening not all that far off from serious Saturn, you could feel limitations and loneliness. Leaning on loved ones, your favorite meditative practices, and looking back at past successes can boost your centeredness, giving you hope that this, too, will pass.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

You'll want to prioritize time with your sweetheart or besties while romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from Wednesday, July 21 to Sunday, August 15. Catching up and tackling shared goals one-on-one feels extra soothing for your sensitive heart. It's a lovely reminder that not only do you have your loved ones' backs but they've also got yours. And from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, August 22, the confident sun moves through your sixth house of wellness and daily routine, supporting your efforts to step up your fitness game. Focusing on small, manageable steps (think: going for evening walks, treating yourself to a new water bottle to shore up your hydration, or prioritizing active recovery) can lead to a noticeable vitality boost.