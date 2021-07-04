Whether you're celebrating the Fourth of July by catching up on your rest — which would be totally understandable given the crazy astrological month we've just been through — or enjoying fireworks and food with loved ones, the premiere holiday of Cancer SZN kicks off a week peppered with various confusing and frustrating aspects that could affect relationships. The good news: It ends on a sweet note, thanks to a pleasant new moon full with surprises in tow.

But first, on Monday, July 5, the confident sun in Cancer forms a friendly sextile to game-changer Uranus in Taurus, urging you to throw on that power playlist and get out of your comfort zone.

On Tuesday, July 6, messenger Mercury — still in Gemini until next week — will square off against dreamy Neptune in Pisces, bringing a retrograde-like vibe to communications and thought processes.

The same day, relationship-oriented Venus in Leo opposes taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, which could lead to facing a bevy of obstacles, challenges, boundaries, and delays when you're attempting to connect with others or feel the love. In turn, it might be best to focus on what you can control, which could be self-care.

On Thursday, July 8, Venus in Leo then squares Uranus in Taurus, giving way to eyebrow-raising, out-of-the-blue events specifically affecting love, beauty, and money matters.

Finally, Friday, July 9 brings the annual new moon in Cancer, which forms a friendly sextile to revolutionary Uranus and could bring positive breakthroughs.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Money 🤑

Efforts to bring your creative impulses and artistic visions to the table on a group project could be met with resistance on Tuesday, July 6 when social Venus in your fifth house of self-expression forms a tense square to taskmaster Saturn in your eleventh house of networking. Instead of pushing, you might find it best to refocus your efforts on brainstorming solo and planning on coming back to the drawing board after the dust has settled and friends or colleagues are more open to collaboration. Then, around Friday, July 9, when the new moon falls in your fourth house of home life, you'll zero in on the aspects of life that boost your sense of safety and security. And thanks to a friendly sextile to revolutionary Uranus in your second house of income, you could have a brilliant realization about how to incorporate more of what you love into your moneymaking plan (think: working closely with a loved one or investigating a side hustle related to your fave mind-body routine). (Related: The Most Common Misconceptions About Happiness)

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Relationships 💕

You could feel like you're speaking a totally different language than your colleagues or friends on Tuesday, July 6 when messenger Mercury in your second house of income forms a tense square to dreamy Neptune in your eleventh house of networking. Heads-up: This could throw a wrench in your ability to move forward on a team project. Your best bet is to lean into imaginative versus rational-minded to-dos. And around Friday, July 9, when the new moon is in your third house of communication, your appetite for new information and connection will be amplified in a major way. Prioritizing intellectual convos with friends and loved ones can be mentally stimulating and bring you closer. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Zodiac Compatibility)

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Money 🤑

You could be frustrated by misinformation or a lack of clarity around a professional project on Tuesday, July 6 when messenger Mercury, your ruling planet, in your sign forms a tense square to mystical Neptune in your tenth house of career. Lean on colleagues or do your best to hash it out with higher-ups, and you'll navigate a path to gaining more clarity soon enough. And around Friday, July 9 when the new moon is in your second house of income, you'll be extra conscious of your money-related habits and want to set pragmatic but ambitious goals. Consider taking this moment to gather info, and then because the moon forms a positive sextile to game-changer Uranus in your twelfth house of spirituality, your intuition can play a key role in figuring out the best plan moving forward.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Personal Growth 💡

You might be ready to strike out on your own when it comes to an ongoing group project on Thursday, July 8, when social Venus in your second house of income forms a tense square to revolutionary Uranus in your eleventh house of networking. Feelings of frustration or even anger could come to the surface, but you'll do best to hold any long-term consequences in mind before making your move. Then, you'll get your annual opportunity to set powerful, intuitively-charged intentions around Friday, July 9 when the new moon is in your sign. Because the moon makes a friendly sextile to electrifying Uranus, you could be extra focused on the goals you want to accomplish alongside a team — or that you've had your eye trained on for most of your life. Either way, you've got a clear runway to turn a big dream into reality now.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Personal Growth 💡

You could be annoyed if your vision for a romantic evening or flirtatious texting sesh is stalled or axed completely on Tuesday, July 6, when sweet Venus in your sign opposes taskmaster Saturn in your seventh house of partnership. You want to wear rose-colored glasses and have fun, but Saturn is pragmatic and rational, requiring that you put in the work before you can play. That said, an overdue heart-to-heart or reality check could be in order now. And around Friday, July 9 when the new moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality, you could feel like taking a time-out from your usual routine to prioritize meditation, self-reflection, and other self-care practices that help you feel more centered. And thanks to the moon's amiable sextile to game-changer Uranus in your tenth house of career, you could have an exciting epiphany around how to best get after your big-picture professional goals.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

You could be annoyed by a lack of clarity in your communications with higher-ups or colleagues with whom you work closely on Tuesday, July 6 when messenger Mercury in your tenth house of career forms a tense square to rational thought-clouding Neptune in your seventh house of partnership. Instead of jumping to conclusions and getting caught up in one of your signature mental spirals, see this as a chance to practice taking a step back, practicing mindfulness, and waiting for the dust to settle. And around Friday, July 9 when the new moon is in your eleventh house of networking, you could be on the brink of an exciting big-picture endeavor you're planning to tackle with colleagues or friends. Making an effort to meet-and-greet, trade notes, and get on the same page can set you up for well-deserved success.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

It could be tough to connect with friends and loved ones in the way you had in mind on Tuesday, July 6 when your ruler, social Venus, in your eleventh house of networking opposes taskmaster Saturn in your fifth house of self-expression. Though it might feel like the absolute last thing you want to do, zeroing in on pragmatic matters and tackling any outstanding to-dos can help you navigate this brief bump in the road. Around Friday, July 9, when the new moon is in your tenth house of career, you could be fired up to breathe new life into your professional path. Whether you're brushing up your resume, sending out networking emails, revising your website, or ordering business cards, this can be a truly powerful moment to put yourself out there, making your long-term vision clear. You could be surprised just how quickly you might begin to manifest your dream. (Related: Strategies to Help You Make a Major Life Change)

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Sex 🔥

You might find yourself torn between professional and personal responsibilities on Tuesday, July 6 when social Venus in your tenth house of career opposes taskmaster Saturn in your fourth house of home life. TBH, the stress of being put in a situation like this is no joke, and if you're cranky, you 100 percent deserve to be. But your best bet for coping is to focus on what you can control versus any and everything you can't. Thankfully, around Friday, July 9, when the new moon is in your ninth house of adventure, forming a friendly sextile to electrifying Uranus in your seventh house of partnership, you could have a thrilling brainstorm about a way you'd like to get out of your comfort zone — possibly alongside your partner or new match. And if it has anything to do with experimenting in the bedroom, you could enjoy fireworks well after the holiday.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

It'll pay to be on the lookout for misunderstandings and confusion with loved ones or your S.O. on Tuesday, July 6 when messenger Mercury in your seventh house of partnership squares off against mystical Neptune in your fourth house of home life. This rational thought-clouding aspect can make it all too easy to lay the groundwork for a conflict, so pairing your signature unfiltered, no-nonsense approach with patience and sensitivity can serve you well now. And around Friday, July 9 when the new moon is in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, you could gain clarity around wanting to bolster your emotional — and physical — bond with your S.O. or someone special. Speaking your truth and possibly even touching on deep-seated wounds can have you feeling empowered and connected.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

Despite having the best intentions to broaden your horizons or hone your skill set to bring in extra cash, you could face frustrating bumps in the road on Tuesday, July 6 when social Venus in your ninth house of higher learning opposes your ruling planet, serious Saturn, in your second house of income. Try refocusing on practical details and simple tasks versus the big picture for now, and you'll find you're right on track. Then, around Friday, July 9 when the new moon is in your seventh house of partnership, you'll be reflecting on what you want your current or next serious relationship to look like in the coming months, even years. Because it forms a friendly sextile to game-changer Uranus in your fifth house of romance, you could be inspired to experiment with flirty banter or date nights. This reenergized perspective can bring you lots of bliss moving forward.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Wellness 🍏

Don't be surprised if your efforts to connect with a partner or new match are deterred by work or the need to tend to less exciting practical matters on Tuesday, July 6 when romantic Venus in your seventh house of partnership opposes taskmaster Saturn in your sign. But there might be a silver lining: an eye-opening lesson that could prove helpful down the road. And around Friday, July 9, when the new moon is in your sixth house of wellness, getting reorganized — especially around your health goals — can feel truly refreshing and enlivening. You might want to experiment with a new goal-tracking app or streaming workout program — really anything that you find fits easily into your day-to-day grind can help you set vitality-boosting new habits. And because the moon forms a sweet sextile to your ruler, game-changer Uranus, in your fourth house of home life, the routines you set in motion now could boost your sense of security and groundedness. (See: What Your Moon Sign Means About Your Personality and Life Path)

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

You might feel completely baffled by texts or calls from a loved one or other confusing matters related to your domestic world on Tuesday, July 6 when messenger Mercury in your fourth house of home life squares off against your ruler, dreamy Neptune, in your sign. Your tendency might be to get emotional and stressed, but do your best to let the clouds sail on by. If you need clarity stat, consider leaning on a friend or S.O. who's removed from the situation at hand. And around Friday, July 9 when the new moon falls in your fifth house of romance, you'll have a sweet opportunity to pinpoint your most heartfelt desires. You might be caught off-guard by how boldly you can assert yourself now, but speaking your truth can result in sexy, loving magic now and down the road.