The last full week of Mercury retrograde is thankfully fairly benign and quiet astrologically, with one exception: a major clash between two big planets. Saturn, which oversees structure and tradition, and Uranus, the planet of revolution and rebellion.

But first, on Sunday, June 13, romantic Venus forms a friendly sextile to game-changing Uranus, cranking up your appetite for fun, change, and excitement in love and friendship. The same day, the emotional moon pairs up with go-getter Mars in driven, passionate Leo, amplifying confidence and making it easier to take the initiative to fulfill your desires. And then the confident sun, still making its way through airy Gemini, forms a tense square to dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which sets a foggy, confusing, escapism-fueled tone - but there really is no day that's better suited to that than a lazy Sunday, right?

The next day, Monday, June 14, taskmaster Saturn in contrarian Aquarius squares changemaker Uranus in stubborn Taurus for the second time this year. The first time was on February 17, and it'll happen once more on December 24. These squares could mark turning points when you feel the old guard clashing with a push for upheaval and moving in a new direction. You could experience unexpected restrictions or restrictive shifts. It might sound like a total headache, but the idea is to ultimately lead you to 86'ing structures and limits in your life (think: toxic relationships or unhealthy patterns) that aren't serving you any longer.

On Tuesday, June 15, the moon in look-at-me Leo forms a sweet sextile first to messenger Mercury and then to the confident sun, both in communicative Gemini, supporting self-expression.

Thursday, June 17 brings a sweet trine between the emotional moon in Virgo and transformative Pluto in Capricorn, and your intuition could be even easier to tune into and trust than usual. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Says About Your Personality and Life Path)

The week wraps up on Saturday, June 19 with two trines from the moon in Libra to taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius - amplifying your ability to work through tough, heartfelt issues and to commit emotionally - and then to Mercury in Gemini, helping to bring how you're thinking and speaking in sync with how you're feeling.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Money 🤑

On Sunday, June 13, romantic Venus in your fourth house of home life forms a friendly sextile to revolutionary Uranus in your second house of self-worth, and enjoying spontaneous downtime with loved ones could have you feeling more centered in yourself. Then, on Monday, June 14, you'll want to think back to February 17 when you likely felt the first pangs of wanting to strike out on your own when bringing in cash (think: going freelance, pouring more energy into a side hustle you've got going on with friends), thanks to taskmaster Saturn in your eleventh house of networking squaring off against revolutionary Uranus in your second house of income. Now, you could be reminded why you were in that headspace and start making moves to tear down or shake up structures that stand in the way of your long-term financial wishes. (Related: Strategies to Make a Major Life Change)

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

On Sunday, June 13 when romantic Venus in your third house of communication forms a sweet sextile to game-changer Uranus in your sign, you'll be inspired to give your flirting style a bit of a quirky twist, maybe getting goofy or playful with your S.O. or a new match. Your appetite for an intellectual connection will also be heightened, so the more witty banter (consider this list of sexy, flirty questions) and mental energy you share with someone special, the more sparks will fly. And on Monday, June 14, taskmaster Saturn in your tenth house of career squares off against revolutionary Uranus in your sign. Think back to February 17 when you might've been faced with surprising restrictions or limits in your career path. That theme continues now, inspiring you to figure out how to best work toward productive change that will support your long-term professional goals.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Personal Growth 💡

On Monday, June 13, the confident sun in your sign squares dreamy Neptune in your tenth house of career, making it a tough time to tackle big professional projects, thanks to a lack of clarity. On the other hand, you'll be especially imaginative, so leaning into a creative aspect of the work can serve you well. The next day, on Monday, June 14, you'll want to think back to February 17 when serious Saturn in your ninth house of adventure squared off against revolutionary Uranus in your twelfth house of spirituality for the first time this year, and you might've been feeling torn about how to best pursue new experiences and personal growth. You'll be faced with the same issue when Saturn squares Uranus for the second time this year. This can be a really productive opportunity to tune into your gut and consider how you might be overdue for taking a leap of faith. (See: How to Scare Yourself Into Being Stronger, Happier, and Healthier)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

On Sunday, June 13, romantic Venus in your sign forms a friendly sextile to game-changer Uranus in your twelfth house of spirituality, and you could be feeling ready to shake up how you're pouring your heart into your closest relationships - including with yourself. Pinpointing how you can be even more true to yourself with your S.O. or while dating could ultimately lead you to feeling more satisfied, not to mention seen. And when taskmaster Saturn in your eighth house of emotional bonds squares Uranus on Monday, June 14, you could be reflecting on anything compromising your centeredness and intimacy with your S.O. or other loved ones. It could be that you've failed to set boundaries where they're suddenly called for or surprising limitations are throwing a wrench in your heartfelt plans. This moment is all about reflecting on any changes that need to be made and work that has to be done to get you on track.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Career 💼

You'll get a blast of self-assertive energy you can channel into turning your wildest fantasies into reality on Sunday, June 13 when the emotional moon and go-getter Mars pair up in your sign. Whether you've been wanting to bust out seriously hot lingerie or new sex toys in bed or make the first move with someone you've had your eye on, you'll be feeling yourself and ready to go for it. And on Monday, June 14, taskmaster Saturn in your seventh house of partnership forms a tense square to game-changer Uranus in your tenth house of career. You'll be pushed to reprioritize how your one-on-one relationships factor into your long-term professional aspirations. It's time to seriously contemplate switching up who you're working closely with - romantically, professionally, and platonically - in order to achieve your dreams. Think back to February 17 to get a sense of how this could play out.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Creativity 🎨

You're generally a major fan of having a tried-and-true, daily routine, but you could be itching to break free of the mundane on Monday, June 14 when taskmaster Saturn in your sixth house of wellness squares rebellious Uranus in your ninth house of adventure. Whether this means throwing your usual training schedule out the window and trying something totally out of left field or striving for more flex time on the job so you can travel, you'll feel like the same old foundations you've been working from just aren't cutting it anymore. This year is all about caring for yourself on a daily basis in a more fulfilling, enlightening way, and you'll be nudged to reflect on that now. And on Thursday, June 17, the emotional moon in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your fifth house of romance, helping guide your intuition on a creative, self-expressive project. You can trust your inner compass to lead you to the next best step.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Personal Growth 💡

You'll be reflecting on how you might need to show up differently in your most intimate relationships on Monday, June 14 when taskmaster Saturn in your fifth house of self-expression squares game-changer Uranus in your eighth house of emotional bonds. The first time this theme became pretty brutally apparent was back on February 17. Now, you'll be meditating once more on how therapy, a deeper commitment, addressing a lack of reciprocity, or loving yourself even more and in a different way could benefit an ongoing bond - or your efforts to forge one with someone new. And on Saturday, June 19, the intuitive moon in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to messenger Mercury in your ninth house of adventure, connecting your heart and your mind and empowering you to get after an eye-opening experience. Share your needs, then take an exciting leap with your S.O. or a close friend.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

Getting out of your comfort zone with your S.O. or a new match could come more naturally than you expect on Sunday, June 13 when sweet Venus in your ninth house of adventure forms a friendly sextile to revolutionary Uranus in your seventh house of partnership. Instead of being dead set on a particular game plan, you'll be committed to the idea of being in the moment and having an unusual experience together. Whether you're hitting the road or cooking an exotic recipe, broadening your horizons boosts your connection. And on Monday, June 14, serious Saturn in your fourth house of home life squares rebellious Uranus, causing you to feel like you need to change course on major household projects, family-related commitments, or even a work-from-home arrangement that's been feeling off. It could be time to take steps toward reframing your domestic life in a big-picture way. Consider thinking back to February 17 - when the first Saturn-Uranus clash of the year occurred - for clues on how to proceed.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Wellness 🍏

On Sunday, June 13, romantic Venus in your eighth house of emotional bonds forms a friendly sextile to game-changer Uranus in your sixth house of daily routine, and you could be inspired to shake up your love life in a way that'll bring pleasure on an ongoing basis. Think: initiating sexting banter with a new match or experimenting with device-free Sundays in order to focus on and boost intimacy with your S.O. Then, you'll feel compelled to switch up how you're approaching your overall health routine on Monday, June 14 when serious Saturn in your third house of communication squares rebellious Uranus for the second time this year. Think back to February 17 for an idea of how this planetary clash could affect you once more. Carve out more room for self-care, find merit in rejuvenating, recovery-boosting practices over aggressive workouts, or break free of any self-defeating narratives you've been telling yourself even unconsciously. You can write a whole new story for yourself now.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Career 💼

On Sunday, June 13, romantic Venus in your seventh house of partnership forms a sweet sextile to changemaker Uranus in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, inspiring you to be more spontaneous and flirtatious with your S.O. or someone new. Taking a chance on an impromptu game plan could translate to memorable, chemistry-boosting results. The next day, on Monday, June 14, when taskmaster Saturn in your second house of income squares rebellious Uranus, you could be realizing more and more that bringing your voice, your soul, and your passion into your work is a must. Think back to February 17 for hints of how you might've initially begun feeling this push. Now, you might be ready to start taking satisfying new steps in that direction (like starting a website or social handle for sharing your reflections or brainstorming side hustles that resonate with your heart), which might prove emotionally fulfilling as well as financially rewarding.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

On Monday, June 14, taskmaster Saturn in your sign squares game-changer Uranus, your ruling planet, in your fourth house of home life, spurring you to reconsider structures and foundations that are meant to bring you a sense of security. It might be time to switch up your approach to relationships with loved ones or you might be contemplating a big move. Either way, reflect on whatever was going on around February 17 - the last time this clash occurred - and see if you can take what you learned about your bonds and domestic picture to the next level now. And on Thursday, June 17, the moon in your eighth house of emotional bonds forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your twelfth house of spirituality, urging you to get in touch with deep-rooted feelings. Sharing them with someone special can do wonders for bolstering mutual understanding and your bond.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

On Sunday, June 13, sweet Venus in your fifth house of romance forms a friendly sextile to revolutionary Uranus in your third house of communication, lighting up your desire to connect with your sweetheart or someone special in a different - and super-intellectual, mentally-charged - way. Whether you're getting into a fiery debate about your favorite music or planning an exciting weekend trip, prioritizing new experiences can set the stage for sparks. On Monday, June 14, when taskmaster Saturn in your twelfth house of spirituality squares game-changer Uranus, you could be in your feelings and unsure of how to best cope. This whole year is dedicated to testing you on just how much you're willing to dive into self-work and give voice to old emotional wounds. But now, you might very well be ready to get real with yourself about whatever it is that's holding you back. That way, you can begin to move in a new, emotional wellness-boosting direction.