After a rollicking eclipse season and Mercury retrograde, it's no surprise that June's last full week is a grand finale of wildness from the planets above.

It all kicks off on Sunday, June 20 when the confident sun moves from buzzy, curious, mutable air sign Gemini into sentimental, caregiving cardinal water sign Cancer, kicking off the season of the Crab and bringing in a tide of emotional, heartfelt, family-oriented vibes.

The same day, lucky Jupiter goes retrograde in fellow intuitive watery Pisces - where it's been since May 13 - heading backward where it'll eventually land in future-minded, rational airy Aquarius again on July 28. This transit also means expansion and fortune will take place on a more internalized level until October 17.

On Monday, June 21, romantic Venus in Cancer forms a sweet trine to spiritual Neptune in Pisces, putting an emphasis on daydreams and making it easy to wear rose-colored glasses in matters of the heart.

The next day, Tuesday, June 22, messenger Mercury's retrograde in Gemini ends, giving you the green light to move forward without feeling like you're going to encounter crossed wires and delays at every turn.

But don't be surprised if everything still feels kind of heavy and intense, because on Thursday, June 24, the full moon in Capricorn lights up the sky. The good news: It forms a friendly sextile to lucky Jupiter in Pisces, bolstering your appetite for socializing and nurturing your closest connections. (Related: Why You Might Be Feeling Socially Anxious Coming Out of Quarantine)

The week wraps up on Friday, June 25 with dreamy Neptune kicking off its annual five-month retrograde in Pisces where it'll dole out reality checks until December 2.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Career 💼

Sure, we're just coming out of many months of quarantine, but you're about to crave that warm and fuzzy feeling you can only get from hanging with your loved ones and keeping it low-key, thanks to the confident sun moving through your fourth house of home life from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22. TBH, Gemini season was probably pretty exhausting for you, so taking a step back from nonstop socializing to prioritize your closest relationships can be truly emotionally restorative. And around Thursday, June 24, when the full moon is in your tenth house of career, you'll be vying for more respect and recognition in your professional sphere. Being true to your passions is the fastest track to the spotlight you're craving.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Money 🤑

Get ready to put on some actual pants (or okay, a sundress will do too), Taurus, because from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22, the confident sun in your third house of communication will crank up your social activity. Your schedule will be buzzier and busier, packed with short-distance travel and get-togethers with neighbors and friends - both of which could lead to brainstorming cool, creative, mentally-stimulating ideas that involve collaboration. And once messenger Mercury ends its retrograde and moves forward in your second house of income from Tuesday, June 22 to Sunday, July 11, you can begin to take action on any moneymaking projects that've been on hold. No doubt the past three weeks have been headache-inducing in this realm, but you can rest assured that the work you put in to tie up loose ends will actually set you up for more success moving forward.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Personal Growth 💡

You'll be zeroed in on building your sense of security while the confident sun is in your second house of income from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22. This could look like designing a budget that feels realistic, meeting one-on-one with a financial planner, or strategizing on how to grow your side hustle. Whatever vision you have in mind, you can take the steps to making it real. And when messenger Mercury ends its retrograde and moves forward in your sign from Tuesday, June 22 to Sunday, July 11, you might breathe a sigh of relief, feeling like you can more easily express yourself and make moves on the big-picture goals you've been perfecting over the past three weeks. As antsy as you might be to see progress again, you deserve to practice self-compassion and give yourself plenty of runway to launch whatever you've been working on.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Love ❤️

Welcome to your season, dear Cancer! While the confident sun moves through your sign from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22, you'll feel a burst of vitality and excitable energy that makes it feel easier to get after your most ambitious personal goals. It might be a bit of a slow start filled with more daydreaming than taking action at first (blame Mercury), but you'll still get to revel in everything that brings you joy and contentment now - from connecting with loved ones to leaning into your fave creative outlet. And around Thursday, June 24, the full moon in your seventh house of partnership can have you focused on the best ways to assert your needs while respecting those of your partner, BFF, or a close colleague. The good news: This moment lends itself to learning, listening, growing, and pinpointing lasting solutions.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Wellness 🍏

You could feel more private than usual and drawn to resting, recharging, and letting your imagination wander while the confident sun, your ruler, moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22. This can feel like a quiet, meditative period that was made for getting clear on what you want to achieve in the coming months - especially once your own solar season is in full swing. Trust your intuition and your heart to lead the way. And around Thursday, June 24, when the full moon is in your sixth house of wellness, you could feel like redesigning a healthy habit. Anything that benefits your mind, body, and spirit and is easily implemented on a day-to-day basis (think: making sun salutations a part of your morning routine or starting a morning journal ritual) is probably a winning bet.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

Get ready for an uptick in connection time with existing, new, and former colleagues while the self-assured sun moves through your eleventh house of networking from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22. You could find that pouring more energy into these bonds translates to mentally-stimulating, emotionally-fulfilling collabs as well as feeling like a part of a team or group that's truly in line with your values. And once your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, end its retrograde and moves forward in your tenth house of career from Tuesday, June 22 to Sunday, July 11, you'll get the green light to get after your long-term professional aspirations once more - all while applying any lessons you've learned over the past three weeks, of course. If a particular goal now feels outdated or you're feeling misaligned with a project or a biz partner, moving forward might mean having to create challenging but necessary changes. (Related: Quarantine Made You Crave Major Life Changes, But Should You Follow Through?)

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Wellness 🍏

On Monday, June 21, artistic Venus, your ruler, in your tenth house of career forms a harmonizing trine to spiritual Neptune in your sixth house of daily routine, potentially spurring creative ideas about how you can makeover your day-to-day work life to better support your emotional well-being. Let your mind wander, write down whatever pops up, and consider voicing your needs in the weeks ahead. Then, you could be feeling burned out by all the drama and intensity of the past several weeks, and around Thursday, June 24, when the full moon lands in your fourth house of home life, it'd be no surprise if you're just about ready to crash. It might be a wakeup call to take a time-out from all the to-dos - as well as the seeing and being seen - that you're usually about. You won't regret carving out quality time to take care of yourself mentally and physically (think: getting a massage, hanging by the pool with fam, or having a quiet staycation with your S.O.).

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Love ❤️

Your appetite for the unusual and eye-opening should skyrocket while the confident sun is in your ninth house of adventure from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22. You'll be feeling so over the same old routines and want to get out of your comfort zone, potentially with a current or new partner. Knowing you, Scorp, this craving can't help but manifest between the sheets, so be sure to assert your desire to hone your skill set in the bedroom, and then you can expect fireworks all season long. And while dreamy Neptune is retrograde in your fifth house of romance from Friday, June 25 to Wednesday, December 1, you could gain a better sense of what's happening in a current relationship, if you're attached, or what you want out of a future match, if you're single. Taking off the rose-colored glasses now can help you find an even greater sense of satisfaction from these heartfelt bonds.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Wellness 🍏

The same old, surface-level convos with your S.O. or potential partners just aren't gonna cut it while the confident sun is in your eighth house of emotional bonds from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22. You'll be craving a transformative emotional and spiritual connection, wanting to reveal and discuss old wounds and embrace vulnerability to build intimacy. Being able to do this could set the stage for sexy, satisfying sparks to fly. And around Thursday, June 24, when the full moon is in your twelfth house of spirituality, you might need a time-out from your usual routine to chill, rest, and tend to your heart. Finding a mind-body practice that feels right intuitively (think: a sound bath or booking an acupuncture session) can have you feeling more centered STAT.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Career 💼

While the confident sun is in your seventh house of partnership from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22, one-on-one relationships appeal more than any other social ops. This could mean it's time to prioritize more time with your BFF or hit pause on work to enjoy quality time with your sweetheart over the course of a long weekend. Heart-to-hearts and working toward shared goals bring you even closer. Around Thursday, June 24, when the full moon falls in your sign, you'll be frustrated if it feels like you've been putting your needs on the backburner for far too long. This moment serves as a reality check that sometimes putting yourself (and no, that doesn't mean your work!) first can help everything else fall into place. And with the full moon forming a sweet, friendly sextile to lucky Jupiter in your third house of communication, talking through your needs with a close confidant can be a reassuring, supportive experience.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

You'll have more energy and motivation to get ahead on your fitness goals while the confident sun is in your sixth house of wellness from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22. While you might be especially focused on tracking all the data from your Apple Watch or beating a personal record, don't forget to give yourself credit for emotional and mental gains you could make through small steps whether that's more regularly seeing your therapist or ensuring meditation is a part of your nightly wind down. And once messenger Mercury moves forward in your fifth house of romance and self-expression from Tuesday, June 22 to Sunday, July 11, you can apply newfound clarity around your desires to your dating or love life. You could find it's even easier to be in the moment - and to feel like you're shining by just being yourself.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

Pleasure, flirtation, and self-expression all take center stage while the confident sun is in your fifth house of romance from Sunday, June 20 to Thursday, July 22. If you're attached, you'll find new, fun-loving ways to connect with your honey (think: road trips or lazy, sexy days at the beach), and if you're single, you'll be empowered to put yourself out there more in a fearless, take-charge, playful way. And around Thursday, June 24, when the full moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, you'll feel like spending quality time with your besties or colleagues is integral to feeling grounded and connected. Working together toward a shared aspiration or important cause can be fulfilling socially and emotionally.