There's no denying that the astrology of the month has been a bit of a wild ride. With Mercury now direct, eclipse season behind us, and the Capricorn strawberry full moon in the rearview mirror, you might be craving a breather. Sorry, but this week has a few surprises in store.

On Sunday, June 27 (just after midnight Eastern time), romantic Venus, the planet of love, money, and beauty, shifts out of sentimental, homebody Cancer and into sexy, spotlight-loving Leo, bringing a glitzier, see-and-be-seen, party-ready vibe to relationships. In other words, if you've yet to kick off your hot vax summer, the time is now.

Then the work week kicks off with the intuitive moon in Pisces harmonizing with several other planets in water signs. On Monday, June 28, there's a lovely conjunction between the moon and luck-bringing Jupiter in Pisces, which amplifies happiness, gratitude, and emotional connection. And on Tuesday, June 29, the moon forms a positive trine to the sun in Cancer, bolstering feelings of centeredness and confidence. On Wednesday, June 30, it pairs up with dreamy Neptune, cranking up the volume on your emotional sensitivity and imagination. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Says About Your Personality and Life Path)

But the second half of the week is a little crunchier with dueling planets in fixed signs (an ongoing theme this year). An opposition between aggressive Mars in Leo and taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday, July 1 can have you feeling like you're attempting to move the ball forward yet meeting roadblocks every step of the way. In turn, you could struggle to express your frustration and anger. Just know that whenever Saturn's present, there are lessons to be learned.

And then on Saturday, July 3, Mars squares off against revolutionary Uranus in Taurus, cranking up the desire to break free of limitations in your life and even take out-of-the-blue, potentially ill-advised risks. The good news: It could also lead to innovative breakthroughs.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological forecast? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Creativity 🎨

If you haven't exactly been feeling the summer of love just yet, this week will kick it into high gear, thanks to romantic Venus shifting into your fifth house of romance and self-expression on Sunday, June 27 where it remains until Wednesday, July 21. You'll be radiating from inside out and able to attract whatever it is you've set your heart on, so now could be the ideal time to start swiping again or plan a sexy getaway with your sweetheart. And on when your ruling planet, go-getter Mars, in same zone squares off against game-changer Uranus in your second house of income, you could feel like your creativity has been stifled on the job, and it's time to rebel. A productive way to cope: Take steps to get your side hustle going or send out resumes for positions that feel like they could be more emotionally fulfilling.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

Your ruler, relationship-oriented Venus, has been in your third house of communication since June, getting you out of the house and connecting with others far more than usual - and possibly more than you'd like. But on Sunday, June 27, it shifts into your fourth house of home life, and you can get back into your cozy zone, bonding with loved ones over sumptuous backyard meals or bonding with your S.O. during a staycation. Until Wednesday, July 21, it'll be easier to slow down, be in your feelings, and chill with your VIPs. And on Saturday, July 3, go-getter Mars in the same zone squares off against revolutionary Uranus in your sign, and you could feel like your need for security is at odds with your desire to experience something new, thrilling, and eye-opening. This could be a crucial moment in which you could give yourself permission to explore, and maybe even - gasp - make mistakes.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

While relationship-oriented Venus moves through your third house of communication from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 21, you'll want to connect with loved ones, friends, a partner, or even a new match on an intellectual level (even more than usual). Lively conversations, brainstorms, and debates should have you feeling like you're totally on the same page - and fired up to possibly collaborate on a big-picture project together. And on Tuesday, June 29, the intuitive moon in your tenth house of career makes a tense square to your ruler, messenger Mercury, in your sign, and you could clash with higher-ups over your views on a long-term undertaking. Your best bet for dealing with this potentially rocky moment: Make room to consider everyone's perspective, then dive in to tend to the details.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Personal Growth 💡

Awesome news, money-conscious Cancer. While relationship-oriented Venus moves through your second house of income from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 21, you'll be especially charming and magnetic in your moneymaking pursuits. Sharing your most creative ideas with colleagues or friends could lead to an uptick in your cash flow. Then, your heart's desire for new experiences will be amplified in a major way on Tuesday, June 29 when the intuitive moon in your ninth house of adventure forms a sweet trine to the confident sun in your sign. Instead of brushing it under the rug in order to focus on your regular routine, you could be inspired to book that long-distance trip or sign up for an exciting online class that would boost your skill set. It's a moment to tune into and follow your gut.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Career 💼

It'll be pretty tough to deny yourself anything that brings you pleasure while sweet Venus moves through your sign from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 21. You'll be glowing from the inside out and radiating confidence and joy even more than usual. You can make the most of these steamy, heartfelt weeks by prioritizing one-on-one time with your sweetheart, if you're attached, or being even more direct about what you want with app matches, if you're single. And on Saturday, July 3, bold Mars in your sign squares off against revolutionary Uranus in your tenth house of career, nudging you to strike out on your own in a way that might rock the boat with bosses. But if you can work the opportunity in a diplomatic vs. conflict-laden way, you might walk away with an exciting new game plan for achieving your loftiest goals.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

You'll be drawn to private displays of affection or secretive moments with your S.O. or a new match while romantic Venus is in your twelfth house of spirituality from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 21. And if you're single and not seeing anyone, this can be an op to really get clear on what you want out of an intimate relationship. But no matter your relationship status, focusing on self-love and self-esteem - and doing any journaling, therapy, or even affirmations (à la Lizzo) to explore those themes - can lead to even more fulfillment down the road. And on Tuesday, June 29, the emotional moon in your seventh house of partnership forms a sweet trine to the image-conscious sun in your eleventh house of networking. This may boost your confidence when connecting with friends and colleagues. You could feel ready to take the reins on a team project and earn well-deserved applause for your efforts.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Wellness 🍏

You're always charming, Libra, but while your ruler, sweet Venus, moves through your eleventh house of networking from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 21, it'll be easy to endear yourself to friends and colleagues on a whole new level. You can get work done on group projects and stick to your plans to catch up with your VIPs at happy hour or a party you're (obviously) hosting, and in turn, all your bonds should benefit from this surge of social, upbeat energy. And on Monday, July 28, the intuitive moon pairs up with lucky Jupiter in your sixth house of daily routine and wellness, offering you a burst of optimism you can apply to your fitness efforts. If you've been wanting to get back into in-person classes or start training for a race, you'll be fired up and eager to step up to the challenge.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Sex 🔥

While social Venus is in your tenth house of career from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 21, you'll be extra charming and dynamic with higher-ups and whenever you step into the spotlight on the job. If you've been wanting to step into a position of authority or take on more senior-level responsibility, now can be a super-productive time to assert your interests. And on Tuesday, June 29, the intuitive moon in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to the confident sun in your ninth house of adventure, you'll be pumped to get out of your comfort zone with your sweetheart or someone new. Send that flirty - or downright dirty 😉 - text, make the first move with a new love interest, or share a detailed fantasy that you're dead serious about making a reality.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

Sticking to the same old routine is pretty much always a turnoff for you, but while sweet Venus moves through your ninth house of adventure and higher learning from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 21, you're going to be especially focused on moving beyond the mundane - especially in matters of the heart. This could mean dating someone who's totally not your type or trying a new, adrenaline-inducing hobby with your S.O. The more you can soak up knowledge and get your Sag spirit on, the more connected you'll feel. And on Saturday, July 3, the intuitive moon in your sixth house of daily routine forms a friendly sextile to your ruler, lucky Jupiter, in your fourth house of home life, helping you carve out time in your busy schedule to spend quality time with loved ones. Hanging close to home and grilling or going swimming can bring you lots of joy.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Money 🤑

While romantic Venus is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and joint resources from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 21, it's possible you'll enjoy a positive turn of events related to coming into extra cash alongside your S.O., if you're attached. And if you're single, you'll be reflecting on how you want to connect with someone new and gaining clarity around the types of values you'll share. Either of these experiences can set you up for being more vulnerable and present in what could be a transformative relationship. And on Thursday, July 1, go-getter Mars in that same zone opposes taskmaster Saturn in your second house of income, potentially delivering money-related frustrations. Pay special attention to any anger or even just irritation that comes up for you right now as it could be worth further investigation.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

You've been running around like crazy and working hard during Cancer SZN, Aquarius, but you can expect more downtime to reconnect with your S.O. or BFF while romantic Venus is in your seventh house of partnership from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 21. One-on-one bonding is emphasized, so now can be a fruitful time to work closely with a colleague on a project close to your heart too. And if there has been any tension with someone near and dear, these few weeks were made for finding the most harmonious path forward. And on Saturday, July 3, Mars in the same zone squares off against your ruler, game-changer Uranus in your fourth house of home life, and you could be ready to rebel against certain traditions, rules, or limitations that loved ones have been holding you to. In other words, if you're feeling inspired to celebrate the holiday weekend in your own unique way, go for it.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡

Thanks to sweet Venus in your sixth house of wellness from Sunday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 21, you can boost your fitness routine by making it more social. Hit up that new workout studio and bring a friend to a class, or consider signing up for a yoga or meditation challenge with your colleagues. Feeling like you have people to hold you accountable and to offer support can keep you motivated and having fun. And on Monday, June 28 when the intuitive moon pairs up with lucky Jupiter in your sign, a boost of optimism can help you manifest a big-picture dream or attract luck wherever you're looking for it. The happy vibes are sure to boost your confidence, setting the stage for you to assert yourself and attract even more success. Well-deserved!