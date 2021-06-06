With Mercury still moving backward, a powerful solar eclipse, and a sign change for action-oriented Mars, we're stepping into some of summer's most intense astrology this week.

On Thursday, June 10, the new moon and solar eclipse falls in Gemini — forming a conjunction to Mercury retrograde and squaring off against dreamy Neptune — and basically sending the message that change needs to happen, but it might be necessary to address previous business, reflect on the past, and gain more clarity before you're able to fully engage in your future. The sun also pairs up with slowed-down Mercury, emphasizing the importance of reiteration and internalized thinking now. (Here's a bit more about what solar eclipses might bring.)

Then, on Friday, June 11, the weekend kicks off with a sexy switch from Mars. After spending a little over two months in sentimental Cancer, the planet of action, energy, and sex will move through charismatic fixed fire sign Leo until Thursday, July 29, helping you be more driven, direct, and confident.

And on Saturday, June 12, romantic Venus in Cancer forms a friendly sextile to game-changer Uranus in Taurus, inspiring excitement and creativity in self-expression and love.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

You'll be ready feeling rather restless about the need to learn, grow, and soak up information around Thursday, June 10, when the solar eclipse and new moon falls in your third house of communication. Reconnecting with local friends or siblings can bring you a lot of joy, as could taking an eye-opening online class. But with messenger Mercury still retrograde until June 22, the pace of change could be slower than your ideal, so patience is key. And on Friday, June 11, go-getter Mars, moves into your fifth house of romance and self-expression, firing up your desire for pleasure and fun and making your steamiest fantasies a reality. If you aren't already getting your hot vax summer on, you'll have your ruling planet on your side until Thursday, July 29.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Relationships 💕

Around Thursday, June 10, when the solar eclipse and new moon fall in your second house of income, you could be nudged to reassess how you've been pouring your talents into your moneymaking plan. You might be itching to switch things up, taking your efforts to the next level in an effort to bolster your sense of security. But because you like to take everything at your own pace, one step at a time, you can rest assured that a Mercury retrograde in the same zone until June 22 will support your need to do your research before diving in. And while the planet of action, Mars, moves through your fourth house of home life from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, July 29, you'll be motivated to take care of business, especially related to domestic affairs, that's linked to your sense of comfort and security. If you're attached, working with your S.O. can feel like foreplay, and if you're single, taking care of yourself in this way magnifies your self-assuredness — and, in turn, magnetism.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

The astrology of the moment has been hitting you head-on, Gemini, and, in fact, Thursday, June 10's solar eclipse and new moon in your sign are some of the most game-changing aspects of the entire year for you. You've been reflecting on reciprocity in a relationship, and now, you'll be nudged to get more clear on what you personally want in your closest one-on-one bonds.

How do you want to show up for your S.O. or BFF or business partner, and how do you want them to show up for you? With your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, retrograde at the moment, thinking, planning, and circling back on unresolved convos is even more powerful than taking action right now. And from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, July 29, action-oriented Mars moves through your third house of communication, amplifying your inner drive to talk about what you want and need. You can absolutely take advantage of this before and during between-the-sheets romps (think: stepping up your sexting game or, when face-to-face, being more direct about what you find pleasurable).

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Money 🤑

Around Thursday, June 10, when the new moon and solar eclipse fall in your twelfth house of spirituality, you could feel overwhelmed by dreams and visions related to your future. Your usually sharp intuition will be amplified in an intense way. And yet, it can be tough to see how you'll actually take the steps to make these seemingly pie-in-the-sky fantasies a reality. Given that Mercury's currently retrograde and the moon is squaring rational thought-clouding Neptune, it'll be easier to focus on meditating and nurturing inner transformation before manifesting IRL. And thanks to go-getter Mars moving through your second house of income from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, July 29, you'll be driven to pour more energy into your hustle, intent on bringing in more cash and bolstering your sense of security. Thinking rationally while simultaneously trusting your gut instinct in any related situation can boost your potential for success.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Wellness 🍏

Getting a better sense of who your people are is a major theme of the solar eclipse and new moon on Thursday, June 10 because it falls in your eleventh house of networking. You've likely been hearing from friends and colleagues who are hitting you up about working together toward shared wishes and dreams. But this week's major astrology event is all about taking a step back and considering which people and group projects you feel most connected to and where you'd do best to exert your energy. And from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, July 29, go-getter Mars, the planet of action, energy, and sex, will spend some quality time in your sign, making you feel even more assertive, bold, and razor-focused on hitting your goals. Whether you've been meaning to step up your fitness game or get truly serious about self-care (think: finally booking that massage you've been craving for so. many. months.), you'll have a clear runway for making it happen.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Personal Growth 💡

You thrive on helping others, Virgo, but around Thursday, June 10, when the new moon and solar eclipse falls in your tenth house of career and public image, you'll feel empowered to say that you'd like more recognition for all your efforts. And it could come your way now, perhaps as a result of you going to bat for yourself either as your own employer or to a higher-up. Whether you're throwing your hat in the ring for a senior position or considering hiring support to grow your business, it's possible to truly embrace the idea that you deserve more. And while go-getter Mars is in your twelfth house of spirituality from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, July 29, you'll have even more energy to funnel into planning for the future. Your dreams could be more vivid now, too, so make sure to keep a journal near the bed. Writing down your visions and desires can be a powerful tool for turning even the most nebulous thoughts into reality.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

You'll be fired up to take a leap of faith and step outside of what feels comfy in your daily life around June 10, when the new moon and solar eclipse fall in your ninth house of adventure. After more than a year of social distancing — a particularly tough pill for a social butterfly like you to swallow — you're craving more emotionally and spiritually satisfying experiences that broaden your horizons. Brainstorming the best ways to address this need along with a therapist, mentor, or trusted friend could be a reassuring and eye-opening experience. And while go-getter Mars moves through your eleventh house of networking from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, July 29, joining forces with friends or colleagues on a shared goal gets you further than going it alone. And collaboration can help you grow even closer to your connections now.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Career 💼

Around Thursday, June 10, the solar eclipse and new moon fall in your eighth house of emotional bonds, the house your sign rules and therefore feels like familiar territory. This game-changing moment could have you contemplating how you feel most comfortable sharing your heart, spirit, and resources with someone else. Talk through what the next chapter looks like while bearing in mind that, thanks to Mercury being retrograde until June 22, this moment lends itself more to reflection and planning than taking concrete steps into the future. Then, your professional pursuits can get a boost from go-getter Mars in your tenth house of career from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, July 29. You're prepared to take bolder, more assertive steps to advance your career, like calling a one-on-one meeting with a higher-up or moving the ball forward on a passion project.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

Last month, the eclipse in your sign may have had you feeling frustrated about a particular pattern in your relationships with others and with yourself. Around Thursday, June 10, the solar eclipse and new moon in your seventh house of partnership could deliver an epiphany about how you can switch up your approach and gain more satisfaction through your closest one-on-one bonds. Heads-up: This could feel like a crisis point, and you won't necessarily feel like you have a total grasp on all the facts, thanks to Mercury retrograde and a square to rational thought-clouding Neptune, but you can trust your inner voice to help you start moving in the right direction. And from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, July 29, go-getter Mars in your ninth house of adventure can stir and support your desires to learn and grow outside of your typical mundane routine. It might be time to dive back into outdoor yoga classes, hike new trails, or plan that camping trip you've been dreaming about.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Sex 🔥

Last month's eclipse might've been a significant emotional turning point, spurring lots of self-reflection and urging you to rest and recharge. This week's solar eclipse and new moon, occurring on Thursday, June 10, will help you pinpoint what you need to feel more vital physically and spiritually. Give in to that urge to rework your daily hustle in a way that magnifies your sense of balance and centeredness. Because Mercury is retrograde until June 22, it might take a little more time, effort, and communication to get all your ducks in a row, but even just beginning to think and plan can offer relief now. And while action-oriented Mars moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, July 29, you'll be even more driven to express and pursue your steamiest fantasies. Steering toward connections that feel equally spiritually and physically satisfying can make for the most fulfilling — not to mention memorable — experiences.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

You rarely shy away from letting your quirky, even occasionally contrarian side shine. But around June 10 when the solar eclipse and new moon fall in your fifth house of romance, you could feel like letting your freak flag fly is key to being true to yourself in a relationship, your dating life, or while working on a creative project. Sharing what you need in a way that's uniquely your own can be an empowering experience. At the same time, messenger Mercury's retrograde will urge you to reflect on the forms of self-expression that brought you the most joy and pleasure in the past. And while go-getter Mars is in your seventh house of partnership from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, July 29, you'll be more energized to get to work with your S.O., BFF, or a close colleague. Leaning on one another's strengths can make it possible to overcome even the most daunting hurdles on your way to hitting a shared goal.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Wellness 🍏