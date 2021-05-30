With the lunar eclipse behind us and the solar eclipse slightly down the road (June 10) but Mercury retrograde in full swing, this week presents plenty of opportunities to slow down, dream, and enjoy some seriously comfy, cozy, and romantic vibes, thanks to a sign shift by Venus.

For starters, on Monday, May 31, action-oriented Mars in Cancer forms a harmonizing trine to spiritual Neptune in Pisces, amplifying creativity and imaginative pursuits. It could feel almost effortless to take solid action on your daydreams.

Then, on Wednesday, June 2, romantic Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money, moves into sweet, sentimental cardinal water sign Cancer where it'll set an extra compassionate, caring, and possibly also moody tone in how we express our most heartfelt feelings — toward ourselves and our loved ones — until Saturday, June 26.

On Thursday, June 3, the confident sun in Gemini forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, which can fuel ambitious projects rooted in a pragmatic game plan. And sweet Venus forms a positive trine to expansive Jupiter, infusing any kind of romantic or creative endeavor — a first date to a long-term relationship and close friendship — with a feeling of luck, joy, and optimism.

The week wraps up on what might feel like a confusing and aggressive note on Saturday, June 5 when messenger Mercury, currently retrograde in Gemini, squares off against rational thought-hazing Neptune in Pisces, making it even tougher to tease out what's real from what's not. And action-oriented Mars in Cancer opposes transformative Pluto in Capricorn, potentially amplifying your desire to compete creatively or physically. Instead of trying to one-up others, consider challenging yourself to a more advanced workout than usual or to dive into a professional project you've been putting off.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Creativity 🎨

You could feel like slowing down your usual go-hard-or-go-home pace of life and spending more time with the people you feel closest to while romantic Venus moves through your fourth house of home life from Wednesday, June 2 until Saturday, June 26. Opening up about sensitive emotional issues or having overdue heart-to-hearts can benefit your bonds. And on Thursday, June 3 when the confident sun in your third house of communication forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your eleventh house of networking, consider having a serious brainstorm with colleagues. The mood will be right for giving voice to your most ambitious, collaborative ideas. And in addition to bringing sweeping, big-picture visions to the table, you can come up with practical, step-by-step plans for turning them into a reality.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Money 🤑

While romantic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your third house of communication from Wednesday, June 2 until Saturday, June 26, you'll be most fulfilled by intellectually-charged conversations, meeting new people, sharing ideas, and flitting from one get-together to the next. Basically, you're bringing busy back during this period, and that can look and feel all kinds of sexy and appealing to your S.O. or someone new. And on Thursday, June 3, when the confident sun in your second house of income forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your tenth house of career, you could be stepping into the spotlight or reaping financial rewards as a result of putting your nose to the grindstone on the job. From there, it'll feel easier than ever to pinpoint a pragmatic plan for taking your achievements to the next level.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Personal Growth 💡

Ever since May 8, sweet Venus has been moving through your sign, making it tough to not put pleasure first — which might've meant a bit of splurging here and there. But from Wednesday, June 2 to Saturday, June 26, it'll be in your second house of income, urging you to think about all of the ways you're building financial security. Trading notes with someone close who you trust as much as you adore could help you adopt a helpful new perspective. And on Thursday, June 3, when the confident sun in your sign forms a positive trine to taskmaster Saturn in your ninth house of adventure, you could be ready to pull the trigger on booking a long-distance trip or taking your education to the next level. Sure, with Mercury retrograde, you'll want to double-check the details, but as long as you've gathered all the info and done your work, this can be a productive time to make serious moves.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Sex 🔥

While romantic Venus moves through your sign from Wednesday, June 2 to Saturday, June 26, you'll be focused on enjoying all the sweet pleasures that summertime and being on the brink of your SZN bring — ideally with someone special. Consider going on a weekend getaway at your favorite seaside spot, treating yourself to a spa day, or updating your wardrobe with vintage pieces that remind you of your fave, classic looks from high school, and you'll be radiating from the inside out. And on Thursday, June 3, sweet Venus forms a harmonizing trine to expansive Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure, amplifying your appetite for an eye-opening experience. Experiment with a new sex toy or position or plan a date that ends in a steamy makeout session at your favorite lakefront or beach. Anything that feels counter to the typical or mundane is bound to get your heart racing.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Career 💼

Although you tend to be loud, proud, and showy in love, you might find yourself feeling more private, secretive, and protective of your heart while sweet Venus moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from Wednesday, June 2 to Saturday, June 26. This hibernation period can allow you to gain clarity around your needs in a current or ideal relationship. Working through your feelings in therapy, by journaling, or through talks with a close confidant can prove productive. And on Thursday, June 3, the confident sun, your ruler, in your eleventh house of networking forms a harmonizing trine to taskmaster Saturn in your seventh house of partnership, and you could feel like the relationships you've been cultivating on the job are truly paying off. Because you're on the same page as your colleagues, you'll set the stage for a team win.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

Not only did Memorial Day weekend usher in a hot vax summer, but social Venus is also moving through your eleventh house of networking from Wednesday, June 2 to Saturday, June 26, meaning you're going to get your fair share of invites to hangs with friends and colleagues. If you're single, you could meet someone through a mutual connection, and if you're attached, your planner might be chock full of group date plans (what those are again, right?). Yes, you've gotten super comfy on the couch (cave syndrome, much?), but all this reconnection will benefit your spirit. And on Thursday, June 3, the confident sun in your tenth house of career forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your seventh house of partnership, making this a fruitful moment for working closely with a higher-up or colleague on a major project. Striking the balance between dreaming big and thinking practically can lead to success.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Wellness 🍏

Consider pitching that ambitious proposal you've been batting around privately while artistic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your tenth house of career from Wednesday, June 3 to Saturday, June 26. Because you'll be especially magnetic, self-assured, and imaginative, so this can be a promising moment for presenting ideas you're incredibly passionate about — and finding that a killer combo of creativity and enthusiasm serves as fuel for getting the job done. And on Thursday, June 3, sweet Venus forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your sixth house of wellness, offering you a window of opportunity to set up routines that infuse your grind with more balance. Time-outs for meditation sessions or regular weekend hikes can make a world of difference in how you're thinking, feeling, and hustling.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

The same old, mundane game plans just aren't going to cut it while romantic Venus moves through your ninth house of adventure from Wednesday, June 2 to Saturday, June 26. You could feel like shaking things up with your sweetheart or closest friends by setting the stage for an eye-opening experience, whether that's taking a sweaty, drippy new workout class together or going on your first mini vacay since the pandemic. The more newness, the more hotness — and sparks flying. And on Thursday, June 3, the confident sun in your eighth house of intimacy forms a harmonizing trine to serious Saturn in your fourth house of home life, urging you to have an overdue heart-to-heart about your needs. With messenger Mercury retrograde in your eighth house as well, tying up any emotional loose ends can be both bond-bolstering and empowering.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Career 💼

You're generally interested in someone who is up for learning and adventuring with you, but thanks to romantic Venus moving through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Wednesday, June 2 to Saturday, June 26, you really won't want to settle for a connection that's anything less than totally transformative. If you're attached, talking about deep, emotional issues with your S.O. can be the match that lights up all the fireworks between you two well ahead of the holiday. And if you're single, you'll want to be even more direct about your emotional and physical needs with potential matches. And on Thursday, June 3, the confident sun in your seventh house of partnership forms a harmonizing trine to serious Saturn in your third house of communication, making it easier than usual to join forces with a colleague. Leaning on one another's strengths can promote growth for you both.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Wellness 🍏

You'll be extra-attracted to one-on-one time — with someone special, your BFF, close colleague, or a loved one while social Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from Wednesday, June 2 to Saturday, June 26. This can be a really wonderful time for smoothing over any underlying tensions through mindful, compassionate conversations. Then, on Thursday, June 3, when the confident sun in your sixth house of daily routine forms a positive trine to your ruling planet, serious Saturn, in your second house of income, you'll get a green light to establish healthy habits that can boost your motivation and, in turn, earning potential. Think: getting a standing desk, taking calls during a morning walk, or making sure you get that Peloton workout in during lunch. Whatever feels equal parts pragmatic and inspiring is probably the best path to pursue.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

You can step up your fitness routine with a little help from your friends while sweet Venus moves through your sixth house of wellness from Wednesday, June 2 to Saturday, June 26. Consider pairing up with a colleague and checking out a rooftop or outdoor yoga class or swapping happy hour for sunset hikes with your bestie. Giving your healthy habits a fun, social spin can boost your dedication. And on Thursday, June 3, the confident sun in your fifth house of romance forms a positive angle to taskmaster Saturn in your sign, making this an exciting moment for expressing your most heartfelt emotions in a serious way. Take advantage by DTR-ing with your new flame, setting up a new app profile that better reflects what you're looking for these days, or talking to your S.O. about the next phase of your relationship.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

You'll feel extra confident about an imaginative, big-picture dream on Monday, May 31 when go-getter Mars in your fifth house of romance and self-expression forms a harmonizing trine to spiritual Neptune in your sign. You can make the most of the moment by talking it through with your S.O., a dear friend, or close colleague. You could soon be on your way to making it real. Then, you can expect to feel extra-playful, flirtatious, and spontaneous while sweet Venus is in your fifth house from Wednesday, June 2 to Saturday, June 26. This only serves to compound the fact that your hopes and dreams are intensified by expansive Jupiter moving through your sign at the moment. It can help to get clear on what you really want out of your love life right now, then do your best to go with the flow and see where the moment takes you — all of which could prove incredibly magical.