On the heels of an intense past couple of weeks comes a more low-key, relationship-oriented moment. It's also the last full week of Mercury's retrograde in beauty-loving Libra, urging you to adopt a slower pace that could give way to rejuvenation and balance.

On Sunday, October 10, taskmaster Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. It's been moving backward through the future-minded air sign since May 23, and as it begins to plow ahead, you'll be able to apply any reflections from the past almost five months to setting better boundaries and putting your time and energy toward work that's worth the effort.

On Wednesday, October 13, romantic Venus, now in jovial Sagittarius, forms a friendly sextile to Saturn, stepping up our desire to get serious about relationships, money, and beauty.

Friday, October 15 — one of the luckiest days this year, at least astrologically — brings a sweet trine between the confident sun in Libra and go-big-or-go-home Jupiter in Aquarius, amplifying happiness, optimism, and good fortune. Then, the week closes out on Saturday, October 16 with messenger Mercury sextiling Venus, making for fun, easygoing weekend social time.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Over the past five-ish months, while taskmaster Saturn has been retrograde in your eleventh house of networking, you've likely been reflecting on the groups you want to be associated with as well as the friendships and long-term wishes that are worth pouring your time and energy into. And from Sunday, October 10 on, you'll have an opportunity to put any realizations to the test in the real world. It might be time to cut the cord with a toxic group of people, social media habit, or goal that's no longer serving its purpose in your life — or at least think of a new, more productive way of framing it. And on Saturday, October 16, messenger Mercury in your seventh house of partnership sextiles sweet Venus in your ninth house of adventure, and getting out of your comfort zone with your S.O. or a dear friend could make for lots of fun, fall memories. Check out a new hiking trail or running route or return to that beloved date spot you've been missing. (Related: Fall Date Ideas Tailored to Every Zodiac Sign)

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Sex 🔥

If you've been wanting to infuse your work with more balance (think: taking more breaks for yoga stretches or walks, meditating before diving into your day, etc.), you'll get the green light to do so on Friday, October 15 when the confident sun in your sixth house of daily routine trines lucky Jupiter in your tenth house of career. You could find that taking the leap to fit more wellness-boosting activities onto your calendar actually bolsters your productivity, results, and recognition from higher-ups. And on Saturday, October 16, messenger Mercury in your sixth house of routine sextiles sweet Venus in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, and talking more about what you want between the sheets can pay off. You might notice even more chemistry and a stronger bond as feeling truly seen by your partner.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

Thanks to taskmaster Saturn ending its retrograde in your ninth house of higher learning on Sunday, October 10, you'll begin to put reflections from the last few months into action, especially when it comes to honing your skill set and getting out of your comfort zone. You know better now what you're working toward and how you can get there. Basically, being more calculating and meticulous with the personal growth-related projects you're throwing yourself into can lead to more fulfillment down the road. On Saturday, October 16, your ruler, messenger Mercury in your fifth house of self-expression sextiles romantic Venus in your seventh house of partnership, setting the stage for tons of fun-loving, one-on-one communication. Whether you're sending sassy sexts to your S.O. or chatting up a storm with a potential match, playfulness and flirtation should be off-the-charts.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

On Wednesday, October 13, romantic Venus in your sixth house of routine sextiles serious Saturn in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, motivating you to get even more serious about an existing or future relationship. Thinking about the exact kind of mental, physical, and emotional connection you're seeking — now and down the road — brings you a sense of centeredness. From there, you can make your desires known — be that with someone you're attached to, seeing, or swiping on. And on Friday, October 15, the confident sun in your fourth house of home life trines lucky Jupiter in your eighth house, and you'll be empowered to dedicate time to caring for your overall well-being and sense of security. Whether you opt to stay in and binge-watch your favorite show or connect with your besties, you can trust that you'll have a satisfying, revitalizing time.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Once taskmaster Saturn ends its retrograde in your seventh house of partnership on Sunday, October 10, you could be able to gain traction on certain epiphanies you've been having related to your closest one-on-one bonds. Whether you feel like you need to set better boundaries with certain friends or you want to speak up for a particular need in your romantic relationship, you'll now be more able to take solid steps toward the end result you've been envisioning these past several months. And on Friday, October 15, the confident sun in your third house of communication trines magnifying Jupiter in your seventh house, and talking through big-picture goals with a bestie or your S.O. can be equally thrilling and productive. You could feel like, as long as you're working together, the sky is the limit.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Money 🤑

Once taskmaster Saturn ends its retrograde in your sixth house of routine on Sunday, October 10, you can look back on any reflections you've had over the past few months about the time and energy spent on work vs. your personal life. It's possible you've been struggling to set or hold boundaries — and realizing how that's impinging on your success. As the taskmaster planet moves forward, you can make concrete adjustments that'll have you feeling more centered. On Saturday, October 16, your ruler, messenger Mercury in your second house of income sextiles sweet Venus in your fourth house of home life, and you could be brainstorming new ways to further your hustle from home or find an even better balance. Consider having conversations or doing research around this now, either of which could lead to a promising game plan.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

Your season has definitely been a little hit or miss, but take heart — you're about to enjoy one of the sweetest days of the year. On Friday, October 15, when the confident sun in your sign trines lucky Jupiter in your fifth house of romance, your optimism and potential for joy will skyrocket, especially when it comes to love. Whether you're spending heartfelt time with your S.O. or diving into a creative project you adore, you'll be comfy in your sense of self and having a blast. And on Saturday, October 16, messenger Mercury in your sign sextiles sweet Venus in your third house of communication, making this a super-social, fun-loving weekend, if you want it to be. Make plans with a friend or your sweetheart and try something new, whether it's heading to a cool new workout, museum, or spooky harvest festival. (Related: How to Decode Zodiac Sign Compatibility)

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Personal Growth 💡

On Wednesday, October 13, social Venus in your second house of income sextiles taskmaster Saturn in your fourth house of home life, and you'll be thinking of ways you can bridge the gap between how you build security and experience it. This could mean taking significant steps to work full-time working from home, head back to the office, or switch up your hours or even the scope of your work. Tune into your heart's desires, and then think about pragmatic steps for fulfilling them. And on Friday, October 15, the confident sun in your twelfth house of spirituality trines lucky Jupiter in your third house of communication, and talking or writing about deep-rooted emotions could feel completely revitalizing and empowering. Even if you're just reflecting on these feelings on your own, your healing process and self-work can be incredibly rewarding. (Related: Why It's So Important to Experience Both Positive and Negative Emotions)

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

On Wednesday, October 13, romantic Venus in your sign forms a friendly sextile to taskmaster Saturn in your third house of communication, infusing conversations about what you want romantically and in relationships in general with a blast of seriousness. If you're out on a date with someone new, you'll be less inclined to beat around the bush about what you're looking for in a partnership. And if you're talking to your S.O., you can more readily talk through step-by-step, long-term action plans you've been envisioning. And on Friday, October 15, the confident sun in your eleventh house of networking trines lucky Jupiter, your ruler, in your third house, and brainstorming with colleagues or friends will get a major boost. If you've been wanting to talk through a volunteer project or come up with a new approach to an ongoing issue on the job, this could be a really sweet moment to pinpoint winning solutions as a team. (Related: What Is Chiron In Astrology? Your Guide to the 'Wounded Healer' of the Zodiac)

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Career 💼

Your ruler, taskmaster Saturn, ends its retrograde in your second house of income on Sunday, October 10, closing a chapter that's lasted since late May, when you first started doing some heavy-duty reflection on how you're bringing your skills to the table at work. It's possible you've had quite a few realizations lately about where you need to draw the line to feel the most fulfilled and centered. Now, you can begin to do the work of actually setting those boundaries and, in turn, setting yourself up for even more success. And Friday, October 15 — when the confident sun in your tenth house of career trines lucky Jupiter in your second house of income — might very well be one of the luckiest days of the year for you professionally. If you've been wanting to pitch an exciting but massive project to higher-ups or apply for a new position, you've got a clear runway to not only getting after it, but very possibly getting the result you've been dreaming of. (See more in your horoscope for the whole month of October.)

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Wellness 🍏

The last almost five months have had you thinking about how far you've come on personal goals and what you need to do to push even further ahead, thanks to serious Saturn moving backward through your sign. But once the taskmaster planet ends its retrograde there on Sunday, October 10, you'll have a lot more clarity around the work that's necessary to do — or perhaps not necessary at all — to get where you've been envisioning you want to go big-picture-wise. Take it one step at a time, and you'll be right on track. And on Friday, October 15, the confident sun in your ninth house of adventure trines lucky Jupiter in your sign, making this a super fortunate day for getting out of your comfort zone. If you've been wanting to travel, take a high-energy, new workout class, or get the ball rolling on a new meditation practice, you'll be fired up and feeling good about making a move now.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Sex 🔥

When social Venus in your tenth house of career sextiles taskmaster Saturn in your twelfth house of spirituality on Wednesday, October 13, you could be feeling ready to bring a passion project to a higher-up. You'll want to get down to business on work that feels creatively fulfilling — and, in turn, professionally rewarding. One of the sexiest days of the year for you falls on Friday, October 15 when the vitality-bringing sun in your eighth house of sexual intimacy trines fortunate Jupiter in your twelfth house of spirituality, and you'll be feeling super confident about sharing your deepest-rooted emotions with someone special. Opening up helps you stand even more strongly in your sense of self, which can be a total turn-on. Bonding in this vulnerable way also cranks up your mental, emotional, and physical connection. If you're single, this can be a really lovely moment for bonding with yourself (think: meditating or journaling to tune into intense emotions and desires, or taking a more mindful, hands-on approach).