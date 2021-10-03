The Libra vibes are strong during this first week of October, which features an intense new moon and a sign shift for the sign's ruler, romantic Venus.

On Sunday, October 3, the week kicks off with messenger Mercury, retrograde in Libra, forming a harmonious trine to lucky Jupiter, retrograde in Aquarius, setting the stage for positive news, upbeat thinking, and loads of optimism. Since both planets are in the midst of backward turns, the joyfulness could be a bit more low-key than it would be otherwise, but no less lovely.

On Wednesday, October 6, the new moon falls in Libra, joining forces with go-getter Mars, cranking up the intensity of our energy and ambition but also aggression and anger. This lunar event isn't for the faint of heart — and it could be a good opportunity to keep your plans chill. Later that day, transformative Pluto goes direct (meaning, it ends its retrograde) in industrious cardinal earth sign Capricorn.

Then, on Thursday, October 7, relationships should get a boost from romantic Venus shifting out of magnetic but rigid fixed water sign Scorpio and into buoyant, fun-loving mutable fire sign Sagittarius, where it'll remain until Friday, November 5. On Friday, October 8, the confident sun cozies up to gung-ho Mars, which can empower you to make bold moves. (Related: What Your Venus Sign Can Tell You About Relationships, Beauty, and Money)

Then, the week wraps up on Saturday, October 9 with the sun harmonizing with Mercury and Mercury pairing up with go-getter Mars, both of which can make communication more energetic, dynamic, and assertive.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

Forging a new path with your S.O., BFF, or close business collaborator is top of mind for you around Wednesday, October 6 when the new moon falls in your seventh house of partnership. The moon pairs up with your ruling planet, go-getter Mars, your approach could err on the aggressive side, and what might be even more effective is embracing your sister sign's M.O. and striving for balance over speed. Then, go-to plans for date night or satisfying your desires between the sheets will be pretty much the last thing you want to do with your sweetheart or a new match while relationship-oriented Venus moves through your ninth house of adventure from Thursday, October 7 to Friday, November 5. Instead, you'll be craving eye-opening, thrilling experiences, and the more you can get out of your comfort zone (think: experimenting with different sex toys or types of porn), the hotter and more fulfilling the result will be.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Sex 🔥

You'll be fired up to take your fitness routine to the next level around Wednesday, October 6 when the new moon falls in your sixth house of health. This could even look like making sure you're weaving revitalizing mind-body practices — think: stretching, deep breathing, or cupping therapy — into your day-to-day. Still, your instinct could be to dive in fast and furiously, thanks to go-getter Mars' hookup with the moon. Just know you can take it at whatever pace feels best. And your ruler, sweet Venus, has been in your seventh house of partnerships for the past month, giving you a more razor-focus on your one-on-one bonds. But from Thursday, October 7 to Friday, November 5, it'll move through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sex, cranking up your desire to connect in a more intimate, heartfelt, and yup, physical way. If you're willing to go deep with your S.O. or a new match, the result could be off-the-charts hot. (See: How to Build Intimacy with Your Partner)

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

Libra season is generally a fun, flirtatious, carefree moment for you, Gemini, but with your ruler, messenger Mercury, retrograde there at the moment, things might be feeling a little frenetic. And around Wednesday, October 6, when the new moon pairs up with go-getter Mars in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, expect sparks to fly — potentially in a steamy, sexy way, or in an "OMG, I did not see that coming," explosive way. In other words, you'll do well to be alert and aware. And while relationship-oriented Venus is in your seventh house of partnership from Thursday, October 7 to Friday, November 5, you'll be driven to join forces with a dear friend, close colleague, or your sweetheart and prioritize one-on-one time. The more you can lean on one another's strengths, the further you should be able to get on shared goals.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

While sweet Venus moves through your sixth house of wellness and daily routine from Thursday, October 7 to Friday, November 5, you'll find it's easier to get more social while working toward your fitness goals on a daily basis. Bonding with your BFF over their shared love of that ballet stretch class or making a point to sneak in morning walks with your closest coworker can have you feeling more balanced and connected. And on Friday, October 8, the confident sun pairs up with go-getter Mars in your fourth house of home life, lighting a fire under you to tackle any projects around the house that have been on the backburner or to make an energized effort to connect with loved ones. Because messenger Mercury is there too — and will cozy up to the sun on Saturday, October 9 — this can also be a sweet time to catch up with anyone who you've been missing. (Related: How to Deal with the Changing Landscape of Your Friendships)

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Around Wednesday, October 6, when the new moon and assertive Mars fall in your third house of communication, the intensity of convos with colleagues, friends, and even your S.O. could go from zero to 100 in a flash. You'll be even more direct and driven than usual, which could be really awesome for checking to-dos off your list, but — especially with messenger Mercury retrograde there right now — it could also result in friction or fireworks (and not the pretty kind). Your two secret weapons are diplomacy and patience. And then you can look forward to relationship-oriented Venus hanging in your fifth house of romance from Thursday, October 7 to Friday, November 5, cranking up the potential for more fun, self-expression, beauty, and pleasure. You can expect to enjoy lots more romantic magic organically, but you can also make the most of this transit by making a conscious effort to carve out time away from work and to be 100 percent in the moment with your nearest and dearest.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

You'll be focused on your finances around October 6 when the new moon falls in your second house of income, spurring you to get more organized and clear on your money goal and cash flow game plan. Thanks to go-getter Mars' involvement, you could even be, uncharacteristically, tempted to make a super-bold move to get on track. But a centered, balanced approach is probably what will serve you best now. Even if you're not super-into fall, you'll be feeling the comfy, cozy, sweater-wearing vibes of the season while sweet Venus moves through your fourth house of home life from Thursday, October 7 to Friday, November 5. Make a point to prioritize time with loved ones and tending to your nest, whether that means making your fave fall recipes or enjoying the crisp fall air at your favorite nearby park. Any of these activities can be the perfect way to get out of your head, destress, and boost feelings of warmth and security.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

Around Wednesday, October 6 when the new moon falls in your sign, you'll be feeling especially assertive and razor-focused on setting a particularly ambitious intention. But thanks to an awkward angle between aggressive Mars in your sign and electrifying Uranus in your eighth house of emotional bonds, the energy of the moment could be emotionally intense. You might need to address tension with loved ones before diving into your passion project. Then, you can look forward to the end of the week when on Friday, October 8, the confident sun pairs up with go-getter Mars in your sign, spurring you to make bold moves to get further on personal goals. And thanks to messenger Mercury's alignment with the sun on Saturday, speaking from your heart and sharing exactly how you see your vision playing out can come even more organically. Consider talking through the steps of your big picture game plan with trusted confidants.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Money 🤑

Around Wednesday, October 6, the new moon and your ruler, go-getter Mars, pair up in your twelfth house of spirituality, which could make for an intense emotional moment that feels more like a full moon. If you're in your feelings — especially your anger — more than usual, you can see this as an opportunity to get to the root of them, possibly through a conscious, mental health-bolstering practice like talk therapy or meditation. Then, Relationship-oriented Venus shifts into your second house of income on Thursday, October 7 where it'll help you connect even more readily with new friends, former colleagues, and higher-ups who will be pumped to support your efforts to switch gears professionally or pursue an exciting side hustle. You'll come off as even more magnetic and charming than usual, so pitch that ambitious game plan you've been hiding up your sleeve, and it could translate to well-deserved rewards.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Creativity 🎨

Around October 6, the new moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, inspiring you to either realign with a group you've fallen out of touch with or to join up with friends or colleagues who are on the same page goal-wise. And you'll feel a sense of urgency around this wish, thanks to the moon's conjunction with gung-ho Mars. But you might do best to take a step back, reflect, gain clarity, and then put yourself out there in a way that'll fuel the healthiest, most productive connections. And on Thursday, October 7, sweet Venus kicks off its trip through your sign, boosting your magnetism, appetite for pleasure and fun, and desire to express yourself creatively and romantically until Friday, November 5. This is the perfect time to plan a sexy weekend getaway with your sweetheart or refresh your wardrobe or another lewk in a way that has you feeling confident, empowered, and even comfier in your own skin.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

Around Wednesday, October 6, when the new moon pairs up with gung-ho Mars in your tenth house of career, you'll be fired up to set a lofty professional goal and take bold steps to making it real, stat. But you could be frustrated if it feels like you're unable to plow ahead at the ideal speed or present your vision in a way that resonates with higher-ups and colleagues. The good news is you're a pro at climbing up any mountain one slow, steady step at a time, and this moment might require that you remember that strength is your superpower. And while social Venus moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from Thursday, October 7 to Friday, November 5, you'll be holding your relationship cards even closer to your vest than usual. Now can be a productive time for meditating on a variety of pragmatic approaches to making your romantic dreams a reality (think: checking out a matchmaking service, if you're single, or having a straightforward heart-to-heart about future goals with your S.O.).

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

Around Wednesday, October 6 when the new moon is in your ninth house of adventure and higher learning, you'll be inspired to get out of your comfort zone, potentially when it comes to your wellness routine. Checking out a new hiking trail, hot yoga class, or running app might be exactly the thing to steer you down a fulfilling new path that delivers the results you've been gunning for. Then, while relationship-oriented Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking from Thursday, October 7 to Friday, November 5, platonic relationships should get a major boost. You'll be invited to a variety of hangs with your BFFs, colleagues, neighbors, or other groups with whom you collaborate. If you're in a relationship, you and your honey might find it satisfying to spend more time with your circle of friends, and if you're single, you could meet someone through your besties.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Career 💼

Around October 6, when the new moon and go-getter Mars pair up in your eighth house of sex, you'll be craving the kind of connection that's as mental and emotional as it is physical. Sharing your most deeply-rooted desires and fantasies with someone special can set a heartfelt and gratifying new vibe in the bedroom. And if you're single, dedicating time to exploring your most intense emotions and sex dreams (maybe by journaling) boosts your sense of empowerment. And while social Venus moves through your tenth house of career from Thursday, October 7 to Friday, November 5, you'll be set to shine on the job. Call that meeting with higher-ups and pitch your most imaginative project, and you could find yourself in the spotlight or a leadership position. Plus, the experience and your performance could lead to well-deserved recognition.