As we move further into September, past Labor Day weekend, and closer to the Fall Equinox, you can expect a vibe shift this week, thanks to another planet leaving detail-oriented Virgo behind for justice-seeking Libra. And two other planetary meet-ups can trigger intense experiences.

On Tuesday, September 14, go-getter Mars joins the growing party of planets in airy Libra, where it'll remain until Saturday, October 30, making you more apt to strive for balance and determined to hear both sides of every story — but also potentially wishy-washy and even passive-aggressive.

On Thursday, September 16, the confident sun in Virgo forms a harmonizing trine to powerful Pluto in Capricorn, and intense research and soul-searching can give way to positive transformation.

The most stressful aspect of the week hits on Friday, September 17 when romantic Venus in Scorpio forms a tense square to taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, potentially spurring stress, delays, slowdowns, and uphill battles when it comes to relationships, beauty, and money. But if you're committed to doing your homework — and self-work — around whatever comes up, you could come away from the moment feeling like you've learned a crucial lesson.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Wellness 🍏

From Tuesday, September 14 to Saturday, October 30, your ruler, go-getter Mars moves through your seventh house of partnership, which can light a fire under you to get to work on a big-picture goal you share with your S.O., a close friend, or a business partner. You could also be a bit more antagonistic when interacting with others one-on-one — mostly because you know what you want and, per usual, want to do it quickly — but in general, you're motivated to collaborate and cross the finish line, so lean into that impulse, as it can be especially productive now. And on Thursday, September 16, the confident sun in your sixth house of daily routine harmonizes with transformative Pluto in your tenth house of career, and you could come up with an eye-opening way to infuse your day-to-day with more balance. Midday meditation sessions, getting to bed earlier, or talking through old wounds with a therapist can have you feeling revitalized.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

You'll be pumped to make noticeable progress on your health and fitness goals while go-getter Mars moves through your sixth house of wellness from Tuesday, September 14 to Saturday, October 30. You might even be inspired to try something other than your go-to tried-and-true approach, especially a ritual or technique that you can engage with on a daily basis, like doing breathing exercises before bed. And on Friday, September 17, your ruler, social Venus in your seventh house of partnership forms a challenging square to taskmaster Saturn in your tenth house of career, and you could be feeling insecure about stepping into the spotlight on the job, potentially alongside a close colleague. Or you could be nervous about clashing with a higher-up. Either way, taking a step back from the situation at hand and focusing on what actually is in your control can keep you right on track.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

From Tuesday, September 14 to Friday, October 30, sexy Mars moves through your fifth house of self-expression, powering up your creativity and flirting game. You'll want to put work aside and be more spontaneous and playful, prioritizing fun and romance above anything else whenever possible. Take advantage of this moment by getting clear on a particular vision for your love life — and your artistic fulfillment. And on Thursday, September 16, the confident sun in your fourth house of home life harmonizes with transformative Pluto in your eighth house of emotional bonds, making this a moment in which you'll be extra in tune with your intuition and compelled to be vulnerable with your loved ones. Talking through deep-rooted, challenging feelings — in whatever way feels right to you — can actually have you feeling more empowered and centered in your sense of self.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

While go-getter Mars is in your fourth house of home life from Tuesday, September 14 to Saturday, October 30, you'll want to pour even more energy than usual into spending time with loved ones and making sweet fall memories. Whether you're catching up over FaceTime or prepping a Sunday night dinner for a few of your nearest and dearest, stepping up bonding moments with your VIPs can have you feeling emotionally rejuvenated and supported. And on Thursday, September 16, the self-assured sun in your third house of communication forms a positive trine to powerful Pluto in your seventh house of partnership, and you might find yourself diving into a crucial research project with your S.O., a friend, or colleague. What you uncover amplifies your confidence, focus, commitment to your work, and ability to move into the next phase as a team.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Money 🤑

Thanks to action-oriented Mars making its way through your third house of communication from Tuesday, September 14 to Saturday, October 30, you'll be fired up to get a ton done in a short amount of time — whether that's learning something new through an online class, checking off a ton of everyday to-dos that've piled up, or stepping up your social commitments. Although you're motivated and energized, you might also lack focus, so it could be wise to build in plenty of self-care breaks that allow you a chance to rest and recharge. And on Thursday, September 16, the confident sun in your second house of income harmonizes with transformative Pluto in your sixth house of daily routine, supporting your efforts to go beneath the surface of a current moneymaking endeavor. You might find that switching up your approach in a specific, calculated way makes a world of difference when it comes to the results you're getting.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

Although it's still very much your SZN, your focus will start to shift more and more from your personal goals toward your security, moneymaking plans, and material possessions, thanks to more planets clustering in your second house of income. The next one up is go-getter Mars, which will spend Tuesday, September 14 to Saturday, October 30 there, pumping up your focus on bringing your skills to the table and bringing in cash. One caveat: You might say "yes" to more than you can logically handle, so do your best to work on boundary-setting now, which can actually bolster your productivity — and mental well-being. And thanks to the confident sun in your sign harmonizing with transformative Pluto in your fifth house of self-expression on Thursday, September 16, you'll enjoy a blast of self-assured energy around your creative power — and pull in your steamiest relationship. This moment's a reminder that you really do have it in you to manifest your most romantic dreams.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Creativity 🎨

While your season is still a little ways off, you can definitely feel the tide turning, thanks to messenger Mercury in your sign until Friday, November 5. And from Tuesday, September 14 to Saturday, October 30, action-oriented Mars spends time in your sign, intensifying your inner fire and ability to stand in your sense of self and get after your main objectives. You'll feel empowered to put your natural charm and social skills to the test, making power moves to turn the ideas you're most passionate about into your everyday reality. Just watch out for challenges that might arise on Friday, September 17 when social Venus in your second house of income squares off with taskmaster Saturn in your fifth house of self-expression. You could feel like you're banging your head against a wall trying to gain traction on an artistic endeavor that's close to your heart. Don't lose faith. It might just be time to take a step back to regroup.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏and Love ❤️

With autumn on the horizon and sweet Venus now in your sign, chances are you're already feeling an energy shift lately. And as of Tuesday, September 14, your co-ruler, action-oriented Mars will be in your twelfth house of spirituality until Saturday, October 30, causing you to be a little more reserved, daydreamy, and possibly low-energy. It's not that you're not motivated, but you're feeling the need to take a time-out from the nonstop grind to take care of yourself mentally and emotionally. And honoring that need now will set you up for even bigger gains down the road. And on Friday, September 17, social Venus in your sign squares off against taskmaster Saturn in your fourth house of home life, a lot of intense feelings related to a conflict with a loved one or around your living space might come to the surface. It might be in your best interest to give yourself time to process and work through whatever it is solo before talking it through with your family member, roomie, or S.O. (Related: Exploring Your Dark Side Through Shadow Work)

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕and Career 💼

On Monday, September 13, the emotional moon in your sign forms a friendly sextile to lucky Jupiter in your third house of communication, cranking up your desire to connect with friends, family, coworkers who inspire you. Casual conversations or chill meet-ups could give way to inspiring brainstorms, satisfying learning experiences, or even trips down memory lane that have you feeling all sorts of warmth and support. And on Thursday, September 16, the confident sun in your tenth house of career harmonizes with transformative Pluto in your second house of income, and although you're more about the big picture than the minutiae, you could be fired up to examine the underpinnings of an ongoing professional project. Maybe you'll discover a way to bump up your team's efficiency or an opportunity to take on more responsibility. Basically, if something needs to change in order for you to move the ball forward on a major goal, you'll be more than prepared to make moves now.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Wellness 🍏

Just when you thought you couldn't get more driven, here comes action-oriented Mars moving through your tenth house of career from Tuesday, September 14 to Saturday, October 30. You'll be even more razor-focused on earning recognition for your hard work — and prepared to do whatever it takes to get higher-ups to notice you and help you up whatever professional mountain you've been working your way up. Just know that if others aren't offering you the respect and support you deserve, you might find even more power — and rewards — from striking out on your own. And on Thursday, September 16, the confident sun in your ninth house of adventure forms a positive trine to powerful Pluto in your sign, and you could be feeling ready to take a leap of faith, inspired by your desire to get out of your comfort zone. This might be an awesome chance to experiment with a bold workout routine or push yourself to the next level running, lifting, or in your yoga practice.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥and Wellness 🍏

You'll be ready to go deep — emotionally, physically, and mentally — with your partner or someone special while the confident sun in your eighth house of emotional bonds forms a harmonizing trine to powerful Pluto in your twelfth house of spirituality on Thursday, September 16. Wearing your heart on your sleeve might not be your typical M.O., but you'll find it actually comes organically now and can have you feeling connected in a totally empowering, otherworldly way. The same day, the emotional moon pairs up with taskmaster Saturn in your sign, making this a wonderful day for doing any tough emotional work. Whether you're meditating or talking through challenging emotions with your therapist or a trusted confidant, you could make major headway in your self-work, which serves to bolster your mental well-being.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Career 💼

While sexy Mars moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds from Tuesday, September 14 to Saturday, October 30, you'll be feeling extra spiritual, sensual, and sensitive, all of which could translate to transformative, eye-opening, and steamy experiences in the bedroom. Be real with yourself about what you've been dreaming of physically and emotionally first, and then, you'll be fully prepared to share that with someone who's worthy of your attention between the sheets. And on Thursday, September 16, the confident sun in your seventh house of partnership harmonizes with transformative Pluto in your eleventh house of networking, and you'll feel more self-assured tackling any crucial one-or-one or group projects. Your friends or colleagues should be fairly impressed with just how focused, in control, and zeroed in you are on taking care of biz now.