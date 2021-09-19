Welcome to a full moon week that could bring happy surprises and new vibes. As Virgo season comes to a close, the last big astrological event of the Maiden's moment is a full moon in its sister sign Pisces. And then Libra season starts up, amplifying our search for balance, beauty, and partnership.

On Monday, September 20, at 7:54 p.m. ET/4:54 p.m. PT, the Pisces full moon will occur just an hour after Mercury, currently in social Libra, forms a harmonious trine to lucky Jupiter in humanitarian Aquarius, setting the stage for sweet communication, optimism, and romantic daydreams to become spiritually-satisfying reality.

Then, the Scales' love of connection and art takes center stage when on Wednesday, September 22, we officially kick off fall and Libra season, which will last until Friday, October 22.

The next day, on Thursday, September 23, romantic Venus in magnetic water sign Scorpio opposes game-changer Uranus in rock-steady earth sign Taurus, spurring shake-ups and surprises in relationships. Being open to change and breakthroughs can make this a less jarring moment.

And the week closes out on Saturday, September 25 with go-getter Mars in Libra forming a positive trine to taskmaster Saturn, boosting your ability to do work hard for something you're passionate about. Oh, and it could crank up your sex drive, too.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

You're usually bursting with nonstop, get-up-and-go energy, but allow yourself to take a well-deserved break around Monday, September 20 when the full moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality. You might find that resting, recharging, and leaning on others for support now can actually be the most productive thing emotionally and mentally. From Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, October 22, the vitality-bringing sun moves through your seventh house of partnership, offering up a burst of confidence and self-assuredness you can channel into your closest one-on-one relationships. Whether you've been hoping to make headway on a shared goal or have been hoping to match with someone who's on the same page as you on future aspirations, the sky is on your side during Libra season. (Just watch out for the arbitrary resurfacing of exes — more on that next week.)

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Around Monday, September 20, the full moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, stirring you to realize just how important it is that you work with others to achieve your big picture dreams. You could find that signing up for an ongoing collab or brainstorming session with colleagues or friends boosts your motivation, efficiency, and sense of community — all of which can have you knocking it out of the park. And on Thursday, September 23, romantic Venus, your ruler, in your seventh house of partnership opposes revolutionary Uranus in your sign, laying the groundwork for out-of-the-blue shifts in a close one-on-one relationship. Although you're a creature of habit who'd prefer to stick to the status quo, being open to whatever the future holds now definitely has its benefits. (Related: How to Deal with the Changing Landscape of Your Friendships)

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

Your focus has been predominantly on your home life during Virgo season, but you'll be zeroed in on your professional path around Monday, September 20 when the full moon falls in your tenth house of career. You'll be ready to advocate for yourself in a way that higher-ups probably won't be able to help but notice — and applaud. Then, opportunities to express yourself creatively and in a flirty, fun-loving way should abound while the confident sun moves through your fifth house of romance from Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, October 22. If you've single and have been generally over swiping lately, you could be feeling more optimistic and up for whatever — or whoever — you might connect with over the next four weeks. And if you're attached, you'll want to be even more spontaneous and adventurous with your S.O. (Related: How to Decode Zodiac Sign Compatibility)

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

Around Monday, September 20, the full moon falls in your ninth house of adventure, spurring lots of feelings related to wanting to break free of your current mundane routine. Talking through what that would look like with loved ones or your partner could help you get more clear on the exact leap of faith you're ready to take. Thanks to the confident sun sailing through your fourth house of home life from Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, October 22, your focus is bound to be on domestic affairs in a major way. Maybe you're planning for a move in with your S.O., keeping it low-key with date nights on the couch, or spending more time enjoying the company of loved ones. No matter what it looks like, this is a super comfy spot for you — and it's a green light to lean into anything that bolsters your sense of centeredness and security.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

Around Monday, September 20, when the full moon lights up your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you might be figuring out how to get comfortable with uncomfortable feelings that could come up within one of your closest relationships. The good news is that messenger Mercury in your third house of communication forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your seventh house of partnership around the same time, so you can easily talk through whatever's on your mind — and in your heart. And you've been zeroed in on your finances during Virgo season, but you're about to have more social time flitting from one hang or commitment to another from Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, October 23, thanks to the confident sun moving through your third house of communication. Your curiosity could also be amplified, so brainstorms and learning opportunities could also prove especially fulfilling now.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️and Money 🤑

Around Monday, September 20, the full moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, you'll be thinking about what you've been bringing to the table in your closest one-on-one bonds — and what you've been getting in return. If there's a glaring lack of reciprocity, or you're realizing it's time to expect more, it could be time to take a stand. Thankfully, if you have to have a tough conversation, your ruler messenger Mercury's trine to lucky Jupiter lay the groundwork for positive results. And while the confident sun moves through your second house of income from Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, October 23, you'll feel empowered to step up your hustle. Now's a brilliant time for bringing your skills to the table in a new way, marketing your resume in a fresh new light, or going after business that you previously thought might've been out of reach.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡

You'll be inspired to overhaul your daily routine in a way that benefits your mind, body, and spirit around Monday, September 20 when the full moon falls in your sixth house of wellness. If you've been getting wonky sleep, you could decide to charge your phone outside of the bedroom or try a new nighttime meditation. If your workouts have gotten somewhat snoozy lately, it's time to change it up. Let your intuition have its say, because it'll be sharp now. And then, on Wednesday, September 22, the confident sun moves into your sign, ushering in your season, which lasts until Friday, October 22. More confidence and a focus on all of the things that bring you light and life have you feeling even more like you can execute whatever beautiful vision you've been holding in mind.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Personal Growth 💡

Around Monday, September 20, the full moon lights up your fifth house of romance, stirring up frustration and a desire to rebel if you've been putting fun — especially in the bedroom — on the backburner for too long. You could respond by hitting pause on work to be more spontaneous with your S.O., a potential partner, or a dear friend. At the same time, channeling your focus toward creative self-expression can boost your emotional fulfillment. And you're already getting a taste of your season with sweet Venus moving through your sign, but for the next month — from Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, October 23 — the confident sun will be in your twelfth house of spirituality, nudging you to focus on your mental and emotional well-being. Resting, recharging, and tending to old business — namely, healing any old wounds — can actually help you make the most of your moment in the sun next month.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

With the full moon falling in your fourth house of home life on Monday, September 20, it could be time to talk through some tough emotional issues that you've been brushing aside for some time. You'll crave a sense of inner peace, security, centeredness, all of which could be best achieved by going deep in therapy, journaling, or doing another mind-body practice that involves going inward and reflecting. And while the confident sun moves through your eleventh house of networking from Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, October 22, you'll find it easier than usual to join forces with friends or colleagues to collaborate on a team effort. Feeling like an integral part of your greater community can elevate your success while allowing you to feel even more connected and supported.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

Around Monday, September 20, the full moon in your third house of communication could have you feeling spread way too thin. Whether you're jetting from one meeting, brainstorm, or happy hour to the next, you could realize that you've said "yes" more than was probably realistic. Taking a step back to reassess and get organized can feel therapeutic now. Plus, you've got messenger Mercury in your tenth house of career trining lucky Jupiter in your second house of income, assuring you that even if you back off the gas, your bottom line will be A-OK. And from Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, October 22, the confident sun will be in your tenth house of career, setting the stage for new responsibilities you'll feel more than ready to run with — not to mention well-deserved recognition in return.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Personal Growth 💡

You'll be reflecting on what makes you feel most seen and comfortable on the job around Monday, September 20 when the full moon lights up your second house of income. It could be time to speak up about your needs with a higher-up, brainstorm new approaches to ongoing problems with a colleague, or strike out on your own in a way that feels more fulfilling and could improve your cash flow. But first, be sure to give yourself plenty of time and space for self-reflection — you'll soon know what direction to move in. And on Saturday, September 25, go-getter Mars in your ninth house of adventure forms a sweet trine to taskmaster Saturn in your sign, and you'll be pumped to put your nose to the grindstone to broaden your horizons (think: taking an online class, starting a new workout plan, planning a future international trip). Your razor focus paired with passion makes you pretty much unstoppable now.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

Your emotional sensitivity, intuition, and intense empath vibes will be amplified around Monday, September 20 when the full moon falls in your sign. But it'll also put you in a pretty amazing position to get in touch with your spiritual, psychic side. Pay special attention to your dreams and write down whatever you remember, and channel your emotions into your favorite artistic outlet. Any of these moves could help you better tune into your desires and wishes — and then take steps to make them real. Then, the confident sun moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, October 22. Surface level chitchat really never cuts it for you, and during this period, it'll be even less appealing. Dive into the deep end of meaningful, transformative conversations with your nearest and dearest, and you'll end up seeing one another in a whole new way. (Related: What Moon Sign Compatibility Can Tell You About a Relationship)