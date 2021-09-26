Buckle up for a week that could kick off with a bit of frustration — thanks to messenger Mercury kicking off its third and final retrograde of 2021 — but ultimately benefit relationships, thanks to a couple of sweet planetary meet-ups.

If you haven't already been feeling Mercury's backward turn, you will early this week, because the planet of communication officially stations retrograde in cardinal air sign Libra on Sunday, September 26 at 10:10 p.m. PT/Monday, September 27 at 1:10 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, September 29, romantic Venus in Scorpio forms a trine to dreamy Neptune in Pisces, boosting compassion, sensitivity, and the potential for magical, autumnal romance. The same day, the confident sun in Libra forms a positive trine to taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, setting the stage for the recognition if you've been putting your nose to the grindstone and boosting self-confidence around your ability to tackle tough tasks. (Related: What Your Venus Sign Can Tell You About Relationships, Beauty, and Money)

The next day, Thursday, September 30, Venus squares off against lucky Jupiter in Aquarius, which sounds tense, but it's actually a pretty sweet aspect for kicking back ahead of the weekend with your S.O., friends, or loved ones. In fact, you could feel like it's nearly impossible to not hit pause on work with this social, fun-loving vibe.

On Friday, October 1, Mercury in Libra squares powerful Pluto in Capricorn — an aspect we already went through back on Wednesday, September 22 that repeats as a result of Mercury's backward turn. It'll be awesome for deep-dive research but could also fuel coercive and manipulative communication.

Thankfully, the weekend includes a buoyant sextile between Venus and Pluto, intensifying love and companionship.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Thanks to messenger Mercury's backward turn through your seventh house of partnership from Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18, you'll be urged to head back to the drawing board on one-on-one endeavors. Work on perfecting your approach to a shared goal in a romantic, platonic, or business relationship, and you could ultimately gain clarity on where you're headed together. And on Wednesday, September 29, romantic Venus in your eighth house of sexual intimacy forms a sweet trine to dreamy Neptune in your twelfth house of spirituality, and you could actually be tempted to spend a little bit of time in the deep end of your emotions, tuning into your intuition, and being vulnerable with someone you care about. Surprise — this could do wonders for bringing you even closer. (See: How to Build Intimacy with Your Partner)

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Creativity 🎨

From Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18, communicator Mercury moves backward through your sixth house of wellness and routine, encouraging you to reflect on and revise your approach to fitness and daily life. For instance, if those super kick-butt workouts you've been trying lately just aren't leaving you feeling restored and rewarded, it could be time to take it down a notch. Or maybe joining forces with an old friend feels like the best way to add more balance and fun to your everyday hustle. And on Wednesday, September 29, romantic Venus, your ruler, in your seventh house of partnership forms a sweet trine to dreamy Neptune in your eleventh house of networking, making this a fruitful day for getting creative with loved ones. Whether you're spending time chilling out with your S.O or whole group of besties, let your imagination run the show. You could be swept up in the moment in the best possible way.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Just about everyone expects Mercury retrograde to drudge up their exes, but for you, Gemini, this could very well be the case, because from Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18, your ruling planet moves backward through your fifth house of romance and self-expression, potentially causing ghosty situationships to rise from the ashes (not that it'll require you to pull a Bennifer). Alternatively, you could be inspired to work on an artistic project you previously back burnered or take a walk down memory lane with your current S.O. Either way, you can make the most of the next three weeks with a sense of humor and plenty of spontaneity. And on Friday, October 1, messenger Mercury forms a tense square to powerful Pluto in your eighth house of emotional bonds, which could nudge you to dig deep to look at and work toward healing old wounds in order to put the past to rest and move forward in your closest relationships. (Related: What Is Chiron In Astrology? Your Guide to the 'Wounded Healer' of the Zodiac)

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Love ❤️

You'll be reviewing and revising all of the underpinnings of your life that give you a sense of security while messenger Mercury is retrograde in your fourth house of home life from Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18. This could mean reflecting on where you've laid down roots, your closest relationships, and even how you're spending your time these days. It's time to go inward and make sure these foundations are serving you, and if they're not, you can make satisfying changes. And on Wednesday, September 29, sweet Venus in your fifth house of romance forms a positive trine to dreamy Neptune in your ninth house of adventure, laying the groundwork for lots of magical, sexy flirtation, fantasizing, and leaps of faith. It could be the perfect night to go out to a unique spot with your sweetheart or swipe on someone who you just feel, intuitively, you could spark with.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

Messenger Mercury's backward turn, lasting from Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18, falls in your third house of communication, challenging you to switch up your schedule to accommodate a variety of social, buzzy twists and turns. One minute you could be chilling on the couch without any plans, the next you're out hiking with friends or being called by higher-ups to jump on an exciting new project. In other words, unpredictability is pretty much all you can predict, so the more you can be open to going with the flow — and building in time to decompress from the frenetic energy — the better you'll fare. And on Wednesday, September 29, romantic Venus in your fourth house of home life forms a harmonizing trine to spiritual Neptune in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, inspiring you to get swept up in a dreamy, emotional moment. Whether you find yourself cozied up on the couch with your S.O. or you're texting someone new all the details of your steamiest fantasy, there's a lot of potential for sparks to fly.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

While your ruler, messenger Mercury, moves backward through your second house of income from Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18, you'll get a chance to gain more clarity around how you've been budgeting, investing, and bringing your skills to the table at work. These three weeks could be a bit more about having conversations, making connections, and researching your options than actually pulling any triggers, but whatever information-gathering you do now can still leave you feeling more confident about the direction you're moving in and prepared to make moves in the coming weeks and months. And on Saturday, October 2, romantic Venus in your third house of communication forms a friendly sextile to transformative Pluto in your fifth house of romance, setting the stage for potentially intense conversations or experiences with your partner or someone new. Don't be shy about sharing exactly what you want — and you could be closer to seeing your desires fulfilled than you realize.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

Messenger Mercury's backward turn, from Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18, is happening in your sign, so you could feel like you're having to hit the brake and go in reverse on some of your key big-picture plans. As frustrating as that could feel, you can trust that there's very likely a purpose to any chaos that comes up now, and one of the main lessons for you over the next three weeks is to go with the flow and find the beauty in being in the moment. As it turns out, you could get further than you would have otherwise. And on Wednesday, September 29, artistic Venus, your ruler, in your second house of income forms a harmonizing trine to mystical Neptune in your sixth house of daily routine, and you could find an imaginative solution to an issue that arises at work. Share your creative thoughts with colleagues and friends, and you could receive a well-deserved round of applause.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Sex 🔥

While messenger Mercury is retrograde in your twelfth house of spirituality from Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18, you could be feeling like it's difficult to gain much traction on your big visions and major game plans. Instead, you're stuck in limbo, resting, recharging, and meditating on where you've been and where you want to go from here. Although you generally love taking control of any given situation, do your best to turn yourself over to the slowed down, self-reflective vibe of this transit, and you'll find you're actually even more fired up and energized once you get the green light to move forward. And on Wednesday, September 29, social Venus in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to dreamy Neptune in your fifth house of romance, pleasure is top of mind. Trust that any fantasy you want to see come to fruition isn't actually that far out of reach — and it won't be.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Creativity 🎨

From Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18, messenger Mercury's retrograde falls in your eleventh house of networking, and friends and colleagues from the past could be coming out of the woodwork right and left. This could also be a wonderful moment to resume work on a previously paused group project or a community volunteering effort. But because you're going to have an especially connected, social retrograde, just know that not everyone or every group of people who resurface are meant for you. (After all, Mercury can be a bit of a random trickster.) And on Thursday, September 30, romantic Venus in your twelfth house of spirituality forms an activating square to lucky Jupiter, your ruler, in your second third house of communication, and you might find it's easier to have big, exciting, imaginative brainstorms, pulling in ideas inspired by your most colorful daydreams. Although not every thought that comes up is a seed for a full-on game plan, you could find yourself feeling super inspired, which has merits all its own. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Can Tell You About Your Personality and Life Path)

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Money 🤑

While messenger Mercury moves backward through your tenth house of career from Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18, you could be compelled to tend to any old, unfinished business on the job. Your aim is always to climb your way up whatever mountain you're presented with, but right now, you're presented with stagnation — or having to take a few steps backward. As frustrating as that might be, keeping your calm, collected, cool when slowdowns, delays, and setbacks occur could ultimately be what wins you the recognition you're striving for. And on Wednesday, September 29, the confident sun in your tenth house of career forms a sweet trine to taskmaster Saturn, your ruler, in your second house of income, and all that hard work — and patience — you've been bringing to the table could really pay off. You have what it takes to tackle a tough challenge on the job, and you should reap fitting rewards.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

From Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18, information-gathering Mercury moves backward through your ninth house of higher learning, and you'll be recommitting to honing your skill set or broadening your horizons in a way that you used to adore but haven't been able to do in some time (think: heading to an IRL yoga class or sound bath). Still, you could be frustrated if the big-picture plans (like long-distance travel) you've had in mind aren't exactly coming to fruition at the moment. Know that whatever you're doing to satiate your wanderlust instead is still helping move you toward your ultimate goal. And on Wednesday, September 29, social Venus in your tenth house of career forms a harmonizing trine to imaginative Neptune in your second house of income, and consider pitching one of your seemingly wacky, eccentric ideas to colleagues and higher-ups. You could find that something you thought of as potentially too out-there will inspire and fire up your teammates, potentially setting up a thrilling new project.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

Messenger Mercury's retrograde from Monday, September 27 to Monday, October 18 is happening in your eighth house of emotional bonds and joint resources, urging you to take a magnifying glass to shared assets. And in a more figurative sense, if there have been some imbalances in one of your closest relationships, now's also a beneficial time to examine those and discuss how you might heal whatever's not working for you both moving forward. Being willing to go deep and be emotionally vulnerable will pay off. And on Wednesday, September 29, romantic Venus in your ninth house of adventure forms a sweet trine to dreamy Neptune in your sign, urging you to take a chance on one of your wildest daydreams. If you've been wanting to plan an impromptu road trip with friends or pour your heart into a creative project for someone special, go for it. Being in the moment has you feeling over-the-moon.