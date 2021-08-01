If you feel like you blinked, and somehow it's now August, you're not alone. In some ways, 2021 feels as though it's been moving along at warp speed — especially compared to last year. And while the final full month of summer is often dedicated to kicking back, its first week could feel like a bit of an astrological rollercoaster, thanks to so many planets butting heads in stubborn fixed signs. (Related: The Complete Guide to Astrology Sister Signs)

It kicks off on Sunday, August 1 with the confident sun pairing up with messenger Mercury in Leo, boosting bold thinking and confidence in communication. But later in the day, Mercury battles it out with taskmaster Saturn, requiring that Sunday Scaries be dealt with by engaging in serious conversation and work.

On Monday, August 2, the sun then opposes Saturn, an aspect we've been feeling intensely — likely in the form of restriction, limitations, loneliness, and an overall downer vibe — since the July 23 Aquarius full moon. The good news is that we tend to feel an astrological event the most as we're moving toward it, so after the opposition, its bummer effect will begin to wane.

And quickly on its heels, on Tuesday, August 3, romantic Venus in Virgo forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in Taurus, cranking up our appetite to try something new and exciting in love, beauty, and artistic self-expression.

But then, you can expect the unexpected on Friday, August 6 when the sun squares off against Uranus, pitting an abundance of confidence against a push for change, resulting in excitement and volatility.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read the info for your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, too. If you don't know what that is, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Money 🤑

On Monday, August 2, the confident sun in your fifth house of romance opposes taskmaster Saturn in your eleventh house of networking, and you could feel like a huge gate has been thrown up between you and loved ones or friends. Your ability to express yourself and share what's in your heart could be restricted, and it wouldn't be unusual to feel a bit lonely. Remember this only happens once a year, and once it's over, you can revisit your artistic projects and social ops with renewed spiritedness and energy. And the next day, on Tuesday, August 3, romantic Venus in your sixth house of daily routine harmonizes with game-changer Uranus in your second house of income, and you'll be inspired to switch up your approach to a regular task on the job. Embracing inventiveness could lead to well-deserved rewards.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Relationships 💕

On Tuesday, August 3, sweet Venus, your ruler, in your fifth house of romance forms a positive trine to rebellious Uranus in your sign, inspiring you to switch up your approach to dating, love, and sex. You could get super creative with your app profile or propose an inventive, out-of-character getaway game plan to your S.O. As uncomfortable as the unknown might be, embracing it now could offer up super-pleasurable results. But on Friday, August 6, the confident sun in your fourth house of home life opposing Uranus could deliver surprises with loved ones that are slightly more shocking and unnerving. Steeling yourself for swift and emotional course changes on the domestic front can preempt stress.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Wellness 🍏

On Sunday, August 1, the confident sun and messenger Mercury, your ruler, pair up in your third house of communication, inspiring you to speak up about an inspiring idea or have a creative, animated brainstorm with friends. Your curiosity will be amplified in a lively, revitalizing way, and time with others is the key to satiating your thirst for knowledge and connection. And on Tuesday, August 3, relationship-oriented Venus in your fourth house of home life forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your twelfth house of spirituality, inspiring you to try an exciting new approach to caring for your mental well-being and sense of emotional security. Addressing deep-rooted emotional wounds through therapy or a heart-to-heart with a loved one could lead to a positive breakthrough.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Relationships 💕

It'll be easier than usual to think and talk through a current concern about your work and cash flow on Sunday, August 1 when the confident sun pairs up with messenger Mercury in your second house of income. You can open up to a loved one or S.O. about all the moving parts and figure out a workable, pragmatic game plan that will help you feel more self-assured moving forward. And on Tuesday, August 3, artistic Venus in your third house of communication harmonizes with electrifying Uranus in your eleventh house of networking, supporting your ability to trade notes on big-picture, artistic, exciting ideas with your friends and colleagues. You could feel like taking an exciting, collaborative approach to an existing project would change the game and enhance your success.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

You've been prepared to roar about your passions ever since your season kicked off a little over a week ago, but you'll really be feeling that drive on Sunday, August 1 when the confident sun pairs up with information-gathering Mercury in your sign. You have the clarity and self-assuredness to put your most passionate, vibrant ideas into words — and to get the ball rolling by reaching out to connections who could support you along the way. Speak up and shine on, Leo. And on Tuesday, August 3, social Venus in your second house of income forms a positive trine to rebellious Uranus in your tenth house of career, and you might be inspired to bring a creative new vision to the table while chatting with higher-ups or clients. Being up for taking a chance on something quirky could earn you well-deserved accolades.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

You'll want to prioritize any practices that help you tend to your emotional well-being Sunday, August 1, the confident sun and messenger Mercury, your ruler, pair up in your twelfth house of spirituality. Getting lost in an imaginative practice (like journaling or having a whimsical, daydreamy conversation with a loved one) can be exactly what the moment calls for. Then, you'll want to steer away from the same old mundane routine you've been in with your S.O. or new matches on Tuesday, August 3 when romantic Venus in your sign forms a sweet trine to game-changer Uranus in your ninth house of adventure. Taking a leap of faith and connecting in a different way (think: cooking together or going for a challenging hike) gets sparks flying.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

A sleepy Sunday isn't usually when we think about having super-satisfying brainstorms and collaboration-bolstering convos with friends or coworkers, but on August 1, you'll have a special op to connect with others in a powerful way, thanks to the confident sun pairing up with messenger Mercury in your eleventh house of networking. Talking through passion projects as a team could breed powerful results. And on Tuesday, August 3, when romantic Venus in your twelfth house of spirituality forms a harmonizing trine to rebellious Uranus in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, You'll be extra tuned into your intuition, and if you want it to, it'll light your sex life on fire. Expect to not only have a more acute sense of your desires but to be ready to explore them in a bold, imaginative, out-of-left-field way. Any kind of experimentation that feels right could set off seriously hot fireworks.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

Spending time with your nearest and dearest doing something out of the ordinary could really benefit your spirit on Tuesday, August 3 when social Venus in your eleventh house of networking forms a positive trine to game-changer Uranus in your seventh house of partnership. Even if you're just coming up with hilarious, eyebrow-raising quips in the group text or making plans for the future, you'll adore the fun-loving dose of connection and creativity. And on Friday, August 6, the confident sun in your tenth house of career squares off against game-changer Uranus in your seventh house of partnership, leading to uncertainty or moving goalposts related to your professional track, public image, and one-on-one business dealings. In response, you might act out of character or feel your anxiety tick up a notch. Doing your best to go with the flow and be in the moment can help you cope.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

On Tuesday, August 3, artistic Venus in your tenth house of career makes a positive trine to game-changer Uranus in your sixth house of daily routine, inspiring you to stand up for a whole new way of going about hitting your professional goals. If a more flexible schedule or different client will have you feeling more centered, it could also deliver success. Then, if you've been meaning to broach an emotional topic with a dear friend or your S.O., consider going for it on Wednesday, August 4 when the intuitive moon in your seventh house of partnership forms a sweet trine to lucky Jupiter in your third house of communication. Speaking from the heart while demonstrating humility could be the key to resolving the issue and bolstering mutual understanding with someone you care about deeply.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Creativity 🎨

Ongoing discomfort in a professional relationship could reach a head on Monday, August 2 when the confident sun in your eighth house of emotional bonds opposes taskmaster Saturn in your second house of income. You'll feel like, despite your best efforts, you're unable to gain a sense of fulfillment or even something concrete like a raise or verbal acknowledgment. The good news: Things aren't nearly as dire as they might feel at the moment. This is just a time for self-reflection and accepting what you can versus can't change. Holding that in mind can make this tough spot easier to bear. And the light arrives quickly on Tuesday, August 3 when romantic Venus in your ninth house of adventure harmonizes with game-changer Uranus in your fifth house of romance, inspiring you to change date night or social plans. Owning your quirky, spontaneous side makes for a memorable time.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

You could feel like you've been slogging through thick mud and getting pretty much nowhere while trying to work one-on-one with your S.O., a close friend, or a biz partner, and those emotions could reach a fever pitch on Monday, August 2 when the confident sun in your seventh house of partnership opposes taskmaster Saturn in your sign. You feel like you've been going it alone exactly when you've needed someone by your side. Take heart that the moment will pass, and it's possible for you to get on the same page. And on Tuesday, August 3, romantic Venus in your eighth house of sexual intimacy forms a sweet trine to rebellious Uranus in your fourth house of home life, and you might feel inspired to take a new approach to share what's in your heart with a loved one. Taking a chance and being more vulnerable can lead to a sense of groundedness.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️