When the earth offers a wakeup call at 6 a.m., thanks to the big bright sun making its daily debut in every nook and cranny of the world, you know you're swimming in the heart of summertime. And as the days get even hotter and drippier, it's easy to find yourself daydreaming of nothing more than lazing by the pool or nearest shoreline.

If you're feeling like embracing the moment and taking a time-out from the daily grind while also keeping your eye on the long-term rewards you'll get after as soon as you're back to your regularly scheduled programming, you're beautifully in-sync with August's astrological seasons. Until August 22, the confident sun makes its way through driven, action-oriented, self-assured Leo, giving you fuel to roar about and get after your wildest dreams, to step up the drama and intensity of your personal relationships, and to be playful, joyful, and optimistic. And then, until September 22, the fiery celestial body spends time in detail-focused, sensitive, service-oriented Virgo, helping you draw up those lists and spreadsheets and have lively, engaging, intellectual conversations that help you get focused, organized, and more prepared for whatever fall sends your way.

Leo and Virgo seasons—the first setting the stage for empowerment, the second lending itself to meticulous, heartfelt work and communication—pair up to make August a time to hone and own your voice before diving into the minutiae of daily life that often serves as the foundation for your dreams being built. This is a time to go all-in on self-love, genuinely caring for and believing in yourself and your ability to create change for yourself and in a greater sense. Then, you can channel those passionate visions into a step-by-step action plan. The fire-to-earth energy is all about a harmonious dance between the heart and the mind, between taking action and planning ahead, finding a balance between trusting your gut and being pragmatic.

But the sun's shifts through two dynamic seasons aren't the only highlights of the month. August begins with an electric full moon in fixed air sign Aquarius on August 3. The next day, communicator Mercury ends its lengthy trip through sentimental water sign Cancer and dips into bold, confident, passionate Leo where it remains until August 19. And from August 19 to September 5, it'll make its way through Virgo, boosting our intellectual curiosity and attention to detail. Meanwhile, romantic Venus will continue to offer up that sweet Cancer energy from August 7 to September 6, amplifying any desires to swim in sentimental emotion and chill with loved ones. Revolutionary Uranus begins its five-month retrograde through grounded earth sign Taurus, setting up more opportunities to create internal change. On August 18, a new moon in Leo forms a positive angle to go-getter Mars in fellow fire sign Aries, making it a powerful moment for setting intentions and making moves.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Health: Thanks to information-gathering Mercury moving through your sixth house of daily routine and wellness from August 19 to September 5, you'll get the green light to read up on that new self-care practice you've been curious about. Trading notes with friends can help you get even more clear on what aspects of the game plan might work best for you, so you can make it your own.

Relationships: With the glow of Leo SZN lighting up your fifth house of romance and self-expression, you'll be well-prepared around the August 18 new moon that also happens to fall in that zone. It's a sweet time to get crystal clear on what you want out of your love and/or artistic life. Then, don't hold back from taking steps to make it real.

Career: On August 29, communicator Mercury in your sixth house of daily routine forms a harmonizing angle to lucky Jupiter in your tenth house of career, and you could be feeling especially optimistic and goal-oriented. The timing is right for research, connecting with colleagues, and coming up with a detailed plan that could help you launch the next phase of your professional hustle.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Health: While beauty-loving Venus is in your third house of communication from August 7 to September 6, your mind will be buzzing as you flit from one to-do to the next and trade lots of colorful, exciting ideas with friends, coworkers, and loved ones. Exchanging clean-eating recipes or discussing wellness podcasts can get you thinking about your routine in an exciting new light.

Relationships: Thanks to communicator Mercury moving through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from August 19 to September 5, you'll be feeling especially creative and playful, especially when it comes to trading witty banter with your significant other or a potential partner. Lighthearted flirting could lay the groundwork for deeply emotional conversations.

Career: Around August 3, the full moon lights up your tenth house of career, urging you to step into the spotlight in a way that's sure to make a lasting impression on higher-ups. Because it forms a harmonizing angle to social Venus in your second house of income, brainstorming and collaborating with friends and colleagues could lead to extra cash flow.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Health: You might be feeling thoroughly ready to ditch aspects of your fitness routine that feel monotonous and do something unconventional—maybe even a bit wild, around August 3, thanks to the full moon in your ninth house of higher learning and adventure. Doing a socially distanced hike with a friend or running a different, more challenging trail could be the answer.

Relationships: While your ruling planet, communicator Mercury, moves through your fourth house of home life from August 19 to September 5, spending time sharing what's on your mind and in your heart with loved ones can feel especially fulfilling emotionally. If you're attached, walking down memory lane with your S.O. or sharing a beloved tradition (like visiting your family's favorite summer getaway spot) brings you even closer.

Career: Your imagination will be super fired up, especially when it comes to money matters, on August 27 when social Venus in your second house of income forms a harmonizing trine to dreamy Neptune in your tenth house of career. This is a promising moment for idea generation and connecting with colleagues on big-picture proposals that feel like more fun than work. What you land on could lead to rewards and recognition.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Health: While messenger Mercury moves through your third house of communication from August 19 to September 5, you'll be in peak research mode, wanting to gather all the info you can on a new fitness approach, like treadmill sprint workouts or online yoga. Go for it, then share thoughts with friends who could have wise suggestions on how to best weave the routine into your existing game plan.

Relationships: You'll feel like making even more time to follow your heart and embrace life's simplest pleasures (think: quiet downtime with loved ones) thanks to romantic Venus moving through your sign from August 7 to September 6. Making and enjoying a beautiful, gourmet meal together or taking a weekend trip to a beautiful, serene locale, ideally by the water, might be exactly what your heart's craving. (See: What to Know About Traveling Right Now During Coronavirus)

Career: It's time to take bold action to further your a long-term professional dream on August 16 when the confident sun in your second house of income forms a harmonizing angle to go-getter Mars in your tenth house of career. Have that big convo with your higher-ups or submit that winning proposal. You're right on track.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Health: On August 25, when pleasure-seeking Venus in your twelfth house of spirituality opposes expansive Jupiter in your sixth house of daily routine, you could feel compelled to hit pause on your typical daily grind and focus on whatever feels good in the moment. This could serve as a reminder that there's always merit to making time for restorative practices, like meditation classes or Yin yoga.

Relationships: Around August 3, when the full moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, you might find yourself reflecting on what you really want out of your closest one-on-one relationships—and if you're not getting it, what you can do to steer in the right direction. If there's an imbalance of giving versus taking, it could be time to have a heart-to-heart.

Career: You'll be thinking of ways you might want to switch up your approach professional aspirations—or even rethinking what your ultimate endgame is while revolutionary Uranus is retrograde in your tenth house of career from August 15 to January 14. Although you tend to get locked into a set vision—especially when it comes to long-term ambition—it might feel liberating to reframe your ultimate desires now.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Health: While the confident sun moves through your sign from August 22 to September 22, you'll feel even more capable of stepping up your existing fitness routine. Whether you amp up your intensity, frequency, or add more variety (think: sneaking more Vinyasa classes or HIIT workouts), you'll be feeling like you're firing on all cylinders and radiating from the inside out.

Relationships: You can look forward to August 27 as a sweet day for socializing and making romantic fantasies a reality, thanks to sweet Venus in your eleventh house of networking forming a harmonizing angle to mystical Neptune in your seventh house of partnership. There's no better time for allowing yourself to get carried away by your daydreams, especially with a significant other or someone special.

Career: You'll be inclined to nerd out on the nitty-gritty details of your everyday work to-dos while your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, makes its way through your sign from August 19 to September 5. This might even inspire you to draw up and pitch new proposals that may serve as the spark for setting a long-term aspiration ablaze.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Health: You might feel like you've been on a nonstop hamster wheel trying to tackle one heavy-duty task after the next. But around August 3, when the full moon falls in your fifth house of fun and self-expression, you might feel like you could really use a massive time-out to get out and go on an adventure, like swimming in a nearby lake or taking on an impromptu camping trip. Even if it's brief, a novel experience could have you feeling emotionally and physically fulfilled.

Relationships: You could be meditating on how you'd like to take your connections to the next level around August 18 when the new moon falls in your eleventh house of networking and forms a harmonizing angle to go-getter Mars in your seventh house of partnership. With a clear vision in mind, making a move (like swiping right on someone intriguing or planning a future anniversary trip with your S.O.) can feel super-empowering.

Career: While social Venus moves through your tenth house of career from August 7 to September 6, teamwork is the key to earning professional recognition. You'll be eager and able to get on the same page as your colleagues and work together to set everyone up for a team win.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Health: Lean on friends to help you bump up and maintain your motivation to stick to a challenging fitness routine from August 22 to September 22 while the confident sun moves through your eleventh house of networking. You could find a bit of friendly competition—or, simply checking in with one another over texts and quick FaceTimes can elevate your results.

Relationships: Thanks to revolutionary Uranus' retrograde through your seventh house of partnership from August 15 to January 14, you could be reflecting on the goals you share with your significant other (if you're attached) or the aspirations you have around meeting someone special (if you're single). No need to make any impulsive moves, but you could find that slowly beginning to change course feels right mentally and emotionally.

Career: If you've been dreaming about pitching your boss a passion project or taking the reins on a team effort, you'll get the green light to at least plant the seed around August 18 when the new moon falls in your tenth house of career. Because the moon forms a harmonizing angle to go-getter Mars in your sixth house of daily routine, any related actions you weave into your regular grind can pay off even more now.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Health: While game-changer Uranus is retrograde in your sixth house of wellness from August 15 to January 14, you'll feel challenged to rethink how you're caring for yourself on a daily basis. You might realize you need to finally bite the bullet and get that standing desk or set yourself up for better sleep with an evening yoga routine. The cumulative result of a series of minor moves could make a world of difference.

Relationships: You'll be feeling even more buoyant and optimistic than usual around August 18 when the new moon falls in your ninth house of adventure, forming a harmonious angle to gung-ho Mars in your fifth house of romance. Take advantage by getting out of your comfort zone with your significant other or someone special. Sharing a new and eye-opening experience—maybe between the sheets (time to try a sex pillow?)—makes for a memorable moment with resonating effects.

Career: Thanks to the confident sun moving through your tenth house of career from August 22 to September 22, you'll be feeling more fearless than usual when it comes to telling higher-ups what you want. Whether you feel like you've just been going through the motions or actually being taken advantage of, it's time to stand up and stand your ground now—which could help you recalculate your route down a more gratifying path.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Health: You could feel fired up to hone to your mind-body wellness skillset from August 19 to September 5 while communicator Mercury moves through your ninth house of higher learning. Gathering info on appealing options (think: taking a meditation course on an app like Headspace or finding a talk therapist you jibe with), and then diving in can boost your feeling of centeredness.

Relationships: You could find yourself bringing a softer, more sentimental view to your closest one-on-one relationships while romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from August 7 to September 6. Whether you're sharing your favorite playlists with someone special over a virtual date or discussing how to best pursue a long-time fantasy with your partner, tuning into your heart's desires now can help you foster an even sweeter bond.

Career: Around August 3, when the full moon is in your second house of income, you might be taking a more critical look at the ways you're investing your time professionally. If it feels like you've said "yes" to way too many projects that aren't reflective of your values and ultimate wishes, you'll be happy to start steering in a different direction.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Health: You'll want to share your fitness challenges and wins with friends and, if you're attached, your S.O. while social Venus moves through your sixth house of wellness from August 7 to September 6. Their support can help you feel even more engaged and fired up to stay the course.

Relationships: Around August 18, the new moon in your seventh house of partnership forms a harmonizing angle to go-getter Mars in your third house of communication, setting the stage for a crucial talk with your partner or someone special. Being clear about what you want and need in this moment can help you get even more in sync—emotionally and maybe also sexually. (See: How I Learned to Ask for What I Want In Bed)

Career: You'll enjoy a burst of creativity that's easy to channel into your work on August 27 when artistic Venus in your sixth house of daily routine forms a positive angle to dreamy Neptune in your second house of income. Finding ways to incorporate this imaginative energy into your regular schedule (think: daily brainstorms or deep breathing breaks) can bring a welcome infusion of playfulness that could translate to extra cash flow.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Health: If you've been wanting to set an ambitious fitness goal (like making sure you're doing a certain number of yoga sessions per week), you'll do well to make a commitment to yourself around August 18 when the new moon falls in your sixth house of daily routine. Being clear on what you want to achieve while making room for spontaneity and self-compassion can expedite the results you're aiming for.

Relationships: You'll get to enjoy even more lighthearted, flirtatious banter and pleasurable downtime with your sweetheart or a potential partner while relationship-oriented Venus moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from August 7 to September 6. If you were to ever spontaneously hit pause on work so you can make the most of a sweet, inspiring moment, this is the time.