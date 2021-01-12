These Bamboo Period Panties Are Half the Price of Popular Brands

Available in a pack of three for $40, Bambody's panties begin at just $15 per pair, and they can be worn for both period and postpartum leak protection. They're made with bamboo fabric, which is naturally cooling, plus spandex for stretch, and they have an absorbent layer that can hold up to two tampons' worth of liquid. Depending on how heavy your flow is, that can make them a great option for wearing overnight or as a back-up layer of protection with a tampon or menstrual cup. Plus, they can be machine-washed with your other delicates and air-dried.