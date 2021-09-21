Fans of Ben & Jerry's know that when it comes to crafting unique flavors, the beloved ice cream company is in a league of its own. Whether it's a Netflix-themed treat or a Stephen Colbert-approved concoction, Ben & Jerry's is among the most thoughtful and innovative brands around. And this week, the company added its newest — and perhaps most impactful — product to its flavorful lineup.

On Monday, Ben & Jerry's introduced its new cold brew coffee ice cream, Change is Brewing, a delectable mashup that includes swirls of marshmallows and hunks of fudge brownie. What's more, Change is Brewing is part of the company's "ongoing work to advance racial justice, calling on the nation to divest from a broken criminal legal system and invest in services that help communities thrive," according to a press release posted on PR Newswire, including treatment for mental health, healthcare itself, counseling, and substance abuse treatment. (Read more: Accessible and Supportive Mental Health Resources for Black Women)

Change is Brewing itself is the collaboration between Ben & Jerry's and Black-owned businesses. For instance, the coffee flavor is from BLK & Bold, the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee company, which donates five percent of its profits to efforts that support underprivileged youth. The fudge brownies for the flavor were provided by Greyston Bakery, which boasts an "open hiring" policy that offers opportunities regardless of one's educational background or past social barriers, such as homelessness or incarceration. Laci Jordan, a Black multi-disciplinary artist, designed the artwork on the carton with an image envisioning a world of inclusivity and safety for all races.

Ben & Jerry's actions speak louder than spoonfuls of ice cream, however, as the company recently joined 70 plus organizations in support of The People's Response Act. This important legislation, which was introduced by Congresswoman Cori Bush, helps BIPOC individuals thrive and reimagine criminal justice in the U.S. "The Movement for Black Lives welcomes Ben & Jerry's support of The People's Response Act, which would expand a new vision for public safety rooted in public health; and their investment in local organizations working every day in service of a new future for Black people," said Monifa Bandele, a member of the leadership of M4BL's Policy Table, according to the press release. "Now is the time for Congress to embrace bold, courageous leadership and join Congresswoman Cori Bush in co-sponsoring The People's Response Act and ensuring its final passage." (Related: Kerry Washington and Activist Kendrick Sampson Spoke About Mental Health In the Fight for Racial Justice)

Echoing Bandele's words, Jabari Paul, a U.S. activism manager for Ben & Jerry's, added, "We appreciate Congresswoman Cori Bush for having the courage and vision to introduce the People's Response Act, legislation that would boldly transform public safety in America."