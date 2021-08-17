Best for Specific Needs: Levoit Air Purifier

This Levoit air purifier lets you choose the type of filter based on your needs. The Core 300 filter it comes with works to generally purify the air, whereas the pet allergy filter specifically filters out pet allergens and dander. There's also a toxin absorber filter designed to remove smoke and volatile organic compounds from the air of your home. When you put this purifier on sleep mode, it will be near-silent, and it's even Energy Star Verified, which means it performs better than 75 percent of similar devices on the market in terms of energy use. (Related: Is Burning Candles Bad for You?)