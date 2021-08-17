The Best Air Purifiers for Filtering Your Space
Air purifiers sound great — no one wants to think they're breathing in unpure air — but you might still wonder if they truly live up to the hype. A single device that completely strips the air around you from bacteria, dust, and other icky particles may sound too good to be true.
"HEPA air purifiers are great for mold and animal allergies but do not help with pollen or dust mites, which are too small for filtration," says Purvi Parikh, M.D., allergist and immunologist with Allergy & Asthma Network. (HEPA is a specific type of filter, but more on that later.) Once you start using an air purifier, you should notice an improvement in allergies and asthma symptoms, says Dr. Parikh. (Also read: Is It a Cold or Allergies?)
That said, air purifiers can be beneficial for anyone, not just those with allergies or asthma, since the devices can trap particles from environmental pollution and smoke. They may even help protect you against certain viruses and bacteria. That will depend on the size of the virus of bacteria particle and what size particles your purifier can capture, says Dr. Parikh. (More on that here: The 7 Best Air Purifiers for Viruses)
There's no shortage of air purifiers to choose from, and your best bet is to go with a device that has a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. "HEPA technology has the best data and evidence for efficacy for mold and animal allergies as well as viruses," says Dr. Parikh. HEPA filters stand out for their ability to capture and eliminate 99.97 percent of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns in size. (Micron is short for micrometer, which is equal to one millionth of a meter. So, yeah, pretty small.)
While it's ideal to have a purifier in every room of your home, if you're only investing in one, Dr. Parikh recommends placing it in your bedroom and sleeping with it on. If you could use some help finding the best air purifier option, here are a few of the best air purifiers with HEPA filters. (Related: The Best Air Purifiers for Allergies)
The Best Air Purifiers for Your Home
- Best Overall: Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
- Best for Light Sleepers: Oransi Mod HEPA Air Purifier
- Best Affordable Option: Medify A-25 air Purifier
- Best for Specific Needs (pet, pollution, etc.): Levoit Air Purifier
- Best Compact Option: Coway AP- 1412HH Air Purifier
- Best for Nighttime: Toppin HEPA Air Purifier
- Best for Larger Spaces: Honeywell HPA300 Extra Large Room Purifier
- Best Easy-Wash Filter: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier
Related Items
Best Overall: Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson uses its own 360-degree filtration system in addition to a HEPA filter. Since it oscillates 70 degrees (whereas a lot of air purifiers are stationary), it will cover more surface area of your room. In the summer when things heat up, you can also use this Dyson air purifier as a fan to blow cool, clean air throughout the room.
Best for Light Sleepers: Oransi Mod HEPA Air Purifier
This air purifier removes 99.6 percent of virus-sized particles from a room that's up to 1,250 square feet, according to the brand. It uses a Japanese-engineered EC motor which not only uses 90 percent less energy than typical air purifiers, but will also operate at a near-silent octave. That makes this model perfect for light sleepers or anyone who doesn't want to be disturbed by their purifier throughout the day. (Related: Do Air Purifying Plants Really Work?)
Best Affordable Option: Medify A-25 Air Purifier
This purifier from Medify covers up to 500 square feet of space within 30 minutes of it being turned on and will cover up to 1000 square feet once the machine has been running for a full hour. It uses HEPA filtration to remove 99.9 percent of particles from smoke, pet dander, dust, odor, and anything else as small as 0.1 micron in size.
Best for Specific Needs: Levoit Air Purifier
This Levoit air purifier lets you choose the type of filter based on your needs. The Core 300 filter it comes with works to generally purify the air, whereas the pet allergy filter specifically filters out pet allergens and dander. There's also a toxin absorber filter designed to remove smoke and volatile organic compounds from the air of your home. When you put this purifier on sleep mode, it will be near-silent, and it's even Energy Star Verified, which means it performs better than 75 percent of similar devices on the market in terms of energy use. (Related: Is Burning Candles Bad for You?)
Best Compact Option: Coway AP-1412HH Air Purifier
Some air purifiers are considerably bulky, but this slim HEPA purifier is only 9.6 x 16.8 x 18.3 inches and weighs just under 13 pounds. The four-stage filtration system works by pre-filtering, deodorizing, and filtering up to 99.97 percent of particles that are 0.3 microns or larger. What's so convenient about this model is that it's equipped with a pollution sensor that adjusts as needed and can let you know how clean the air is in your home at any given time through the LED display. (Related: Is Air Pollution Contributing to Your Anxiety?)
Best for Nighttime: Toppin HEPA Air Purifier
This Toppin air purifier is like a nightlight, essential oil diffuser, and air purifier in one. For fussy sleepers, this air purifier is equipped with a soothing nightlight that can be turned on or off with a button or timer, and you can even drop in your favorite essential oils to diffuse throughout the room. It features three different fan speeds will purify the air in up to 160 square feet of space, making it perfect for nightstands or desks.
Best for Larger Spaces: Honeywell HPA300 Extra Large Room Purifier
This air purifier will cover up to 465 square feet of space and will capture 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns in the process. It filters extra-large rooms up to five times per hour, which works out to 120 times per day. It's also backed with a five-year warranty if you're nervous to shell out a few hundred dollars for it.
Best Easy-Wash Filter: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier
An appealing feature of this air purifier is that it includes a washable activated carbon filter, which helps remove remove contaminants and impurities through chemical absorption. (With air purifiers that don't come with a washable filter, you should aim to replace your air purifier filter once a year.) The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier can purify rooms up to 360 square feet and uses smart sensors to gauge the air quality and adjust automatically as needed.