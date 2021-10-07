The Best Bed Sheets for a Better Night's Sleep

Best Bamboo Sheets: Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets

Bamboo is a natural fiber, so these bamboo sheets are temperature regulating, making them great sheets for hot sleepers. The fabric also wicks away moisture if you do begin to sweat, helping to ensure you still dry through the night.

The fabric is also great for anyone with sensitive skin since it's just a viscose blend and nothing else.

The fitted sheet also has a deep pocket giving it a a better range for the elastic to stay in place. After a long day, you'll look forward to slipping into this silky sheets set. (Double up with these bamboo pajamas that will also keep you cool during the night.)

One Amazon reviewer said these bamboo sheets helped her finally get some shut-eye, writing, "Suffering from severe insomnia, we are trying to change everything that we possibly can about my sleeping environment. I bought these after hearing the benefits of bamboo-related products. This sheet set (includes 1 full, 1 flat, 2 pillowcases) has to be one of the softest sets I've ever slept on. The fabric has a slick, silky feel to it. It stays quite cool and doesn't make you sweaty. I've slept rather well on these and don't even notice that they're underneath me. These sheets are great. I would love to have a few more sets." (Related: The Best Products for Night Sweats, According to Experts)