What’s the Best CBD Cream for Arthritis Pain?

Spruce produces one of the best CBD creams out there in the form of full-spectrum, lab-grade CBD from U.S.-derived hemp. Plus, this family-owned company is super transparent about farming and extraction methods. Spruce sources all of its hemp from two family farms and focuses on making small, high-quality batches. Plus, you’ll get a 15 percent discount on your order if you sign up for a monthly subscription.

Strength: The cream contains 300 mg CBD per every two-ounce tub.

Product: This full-spectrum CBD cream is designed to absorb quickly for speedy results. While CBD is the main event, all-natural plant-derived scents make the topical experience that much more pleasant.

Customer review: “Topical CBD Cream out performs any other OTC cream I have tried for arthritic pain. I would not only recommend the product, I also recommend Spruce CBD. They delivered a well packaged product on time with excellent communication along the way. 5 stars for both the product and customer service from Spruce!”

Buy It: Spruce Full Spectrum Topical CBD Cream, $39, takespruce.com