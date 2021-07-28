The 10 Best CBD Oils for Your Mind and Body
If you're struggling to manage your stress levels and would like a little extra support, cannabidiol (CBD) oil may be able to help. Research is starting to show that CBD can have a positive effect on sleep, anxiety, and pain, which may lead to an improved body and mind. Not only does this guide to the best CBD oil cover the benefits of CBD and how to shop for products, but it also highlights 10 of the top CBD brands.
CBD Oils Reviewed In This Article
- Best Overall: Spruce Lab Grade CBD Oil
- Best for Sleep: Charlotte's Web Original Formula CBD Oil
- Best for Anxiety: Cornbread Hemp Distilled CBD Oil
- Best Broad-Spectrum: CBDistillery Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil
- Best Value: R+R Medicinals Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture
- Best for Pain: Medterra CBD Oil
- Strongest Tincture: Five CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
- Best Organic: Plant People Drops+ Mind + Body CBD Oil
- Easiest to Measure: NuLeaf Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
- Best Flavors: Fab CBD Oil Drops
What Is CBD Oil?
CBD oil comes from the Cannabis sativa plant, and it's sold in three different spectrums: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and pure CBD isolate. Full-spectrum hemp extract contains all the natural compounds found in the hemp plant, including phytocannabinoids and terpenes, and less than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. Combined, these compounds enhance the wellness benefits of CBD, a process known as the entourage effect. It should be noted that full-spectrum CBD products may show up on drug tests due to the presence, however small, of THC.
Broad-spectrum hemp extract, like full-spectrum hemp extract, also contains all the natural components of the cannabis plant, but without any THC. Pure CBD isolate is processed to remove all other compounds so that it's over 99 percent pure CBD. (Related: How THC-Free CBD Oil Is Different — Plus, 5 to Try)
What Are the Benefits of CBD Oil?
CBD oil, regardless of spectrum, has been used to help with anxiety and sleep troubles. A 2019 retrospective case series showed that CBD helped reduce anxiety scores in nearly 80 percent of adult participants after just one month, during which they took 25 milligrams of CBD oil in capsule form daily.
Another 2019 study showed that taking 300 milligrams of CBD oil daily for four weeks significantly reduced social anxiety disorder symptoms on the Fear of Negative Evaluation Questionnaire and the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale. (Related: A Definitive List of the Proven Health Benefits of CBD Oil)
CBD helps to reduce symptoms of anxiety through its role in the endocannabinoid system (ECS). CBD works indirectly on the ECS by inhibiting the inactivation of anandamide, which is a neurotransmitter in this system. In turn, this leads to activity on the CB1 receptor and, along with activity on serotonin, or "feel-good" hormone receptors, can help reduce symptoms of anxiety.
How to Shop for CBD Oil
Here are five important things to keep in mind when purchasing CBD oil.
Hemp Source
Unlike other parts of the world, hemp grown in the U.S. requires federal testing to ensure that THC levels are low and no heavy metals are present. States like Kentucky and Colorado have strict purity standards that must be met before processing can commence to guarantee a high-quality product.
CBD Spectrum
Always check the spectrum of CBD oil that you're purchasing. If you prefer a THC-free product, then opt for broad-spectrum or CBD isolate. However, it should be noted that even though full-spectrum oils contain THC, it's less than 0.3 percent, so the product won't produce any psychoactive effects. (Related: What's the Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil?)
Strength
The strength and dosage of CBD an individual should take depends on a number of different factors, including whether they've used CBD oil before. Most brands measure strength by milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter dropper. Talk to your doctor before trying a new CBD product as they'll be able to offer valuable insight based on your medical history.
Lab Testing Status
When shopping for CBD oil, check for a third-party lab test label. Third-party testing ensures a product is pure and potent, and that the ingredients and strength match what's listed on the bottle. You can typically find a product's test results by visiting the brand website, and some companies provide customers with QR codes to the reports. (Related: How to Buy the Best Safe and Effective CBD Products)
Other Ingredients
Many CBD products contain carrier oils, natural flavoring, and compounds like melatonin, for sleep, and lavender, for relaxation. Read the label carefully before purchasing a CBD oil to make sure you're not allergic or intolerant to any of the ingredients listed.
The 10 Best CBD Oils In 2021
Best Overall: Spruce Lab Grade CBD Oil
Spruce lab grade full-spectrum formula CBD is vegan and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. It includes organic hemp seed oil, and the hemp extract is pesticide-free and third-party tested for purity. This CBD oil creates a relaxing effect without introducing the psychoactive properties found in cannabis. If you prefer a higher concentration of CBD, Spruce also offers an Extra Strength formula that may help you manage issues with sleep and pain.
Strength: 25 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter serving
Best for Sleep: Charlotte's Web Original Formula CBD Oil
Charlotte's Web makes their CBD oil in small batches using alcohol extraction. Available in natural olive oil and mint chocolate flavors, this CBD tincture is free of dyes and additives. The formula is made from whole plant extracts that include phytocannabinoids as well as terpenes, flavonoid antioxidants, and essential fatty acids for enhanced wellness benefits. The Colorado-grown hemp is U.S. Hemp Authority certified, meaning it meets high-level safety and purity standards. (Related: I Tried 4 CBD Products for Sleep and Here's What Happened)
Strength: 50 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter serving
Best for Anxiety: Cornbread Hemp Distilled CBD Oil
This unique CBD product only uses the flower of the hemp plant for its full-spectrum oil. The USDA-certified organic CBD extract and MCT coconut oil formula is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and third-party tested. The oil does not need preservatives or fillers because it provides a great flavor on its own (thanks to its lack of aerial parts from the hemp plant). Plus, customers who suffer from anxiety say the product has a calming effect. (Related: What Happened When I Tried CBD for My Anxiety)
Strength: 25 or 50 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter serving
Best Broad-Spectrum: CBDistillery Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil
The Relief + Relax broad-spectrum CBD oil tincture by CBDistillery is an extra-strength formula that uses MCT oil and hemp grown in the U.S. through natural farming practices. You can guarantee that the label on this non-GMO product is accurate because the formula has been third-party tested for purity and potency.
Strength: 33 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter serving
Best Value: R+R Medicinals Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture
This USDA organic CBD oil with a fresh mint flavor is a Colorado-grown full-spectrum blend that has a complete profile of secondary cannabinoids, including CBC, CBN, CBG, and THC. Third-party lab results for each batch are available to customers on the brand's website, and if you're not happy with the product, R+R Medicinals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Strength: 16.67, 33.33, and 41.67 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter servings
Best for Pain: Medterra CBD Oil
Medterra offers an organically grown, non-GMO broad-spectrum CBD oil that uses a unique CO2 extraction method for higher potency and purity. This process filters out any unnatural substances and ensures that the formula is THC-free. The oil is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority and third-party tested for contaminants. Medterra's tincture is a good option if you want the benefits of CBD without the THC. (Related: What's the Best CBD Cream for Arthritis Pain?)
Strength: 16, 33, and 100 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter servings
Strongest Tincture: Five CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
This CBD oil comes in three potencies and three flavors (citrus, mint chocolate, and lavender), providing an ideal formula for just about anyone. Each 100 percent natural blend contains a 5:1 ratio of CBD to minor hemp compounds, meaning it features more of the hemp plant's cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and antioxidants than other CBD oils. Five CBD also uses U.S.-grown hemp, which is regulated under strict safety, potency, and purity standards, and the brand supplies a certificate of analysis for customers to review.
Strength: 60, 70, and 115 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter servings
Best Organic: Plant People Drops+ Mind + Body CBD Oil
This vegan, gluten-free, keto-approved, and non-GMO USDA organic formula by Plant People comes in three strengths — starter, standard, and strong — to appeal to both first-timers and frequent CBD users. The oil undergoes third-party lab testing and is Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified, which ensures that certain safety standards are met during processing. Most reviewers say they use the product to reduce their anxiety levels and help with pain relief. (Related: 7 Organic CBD Oils to Try for All-Natural Relief)
Strength: 10.5, 21, and 50 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter servings
Easiest to Measure: NuLeaf Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
NuLeaf Naturals's full-spectrum oil comes in a wide range of sizes. The formula is made with an organic virgin hemp seed oil base and the brand uses a unique CO2 extraction method to yield a potent blend of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes without harsh chemical solvents. You can add this product to food and drinks or take it sublingually. NuLeaf Naturals also makes it easy to measure the amount of CBD you're taking since every bottle has a consistent concentration of 30 milligrams per serving.
Strength: 30 milligrams of CBD per one-half milliliter serving in 300-, 900-, 1,800-, 3,000- and 6,000-milligram bottles
Best Flavors: Fab CBD Oil Drops
Reviewers write that they use Fab's full-spectrum CBD oil for pain relief and before bed to help get a restful night's sleep. The organically grown, non-GMO formula uses all the natural components found in the hemp plant, plus it tastes great — customers can pick between five flavors: citrus, mint, berry, vanilla, and natural. The hemp is third-party tested and grown in Colorado, a state that has strict quality standards. (Related: The 5 Best CBD Coffee Products to Upgrade Your Morning Cup of Joe)
Strength: 5, 10, 20, and 40 milligrams of CBD per one-half milliliter servings
CBD Oil FAQs
How Do You Take CBD Oil?
You can take CBD oil in the form of drops that you place under your tongue or put into food, and it's also available in soft gel capsules that you swallow. In either form, CBD oil takes about 60 to 120 minutes to fully absorb into the body — a timetable to keep in mind if you're using it for pain relief or sleep. For those wanting something other than oil, CBD-infused edibles, like gummies, are another option.
Does CBD Oil Cause Any Side Effects?
After taking CBD oil, some people have experienced side effects such as dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness, and fatigue. These symptoms are often mild and you can reduce your risk of developing them by purchasing high-quality products and taking proper doses. Consult your doctor before taking any CBD products as they may negatively interact with certain prescription medications.
Is CBD Oil Legal?
The 2018 Farm Bill states that cannabis plants and derivatives containing less than 0.3 percent THC are no longer considered controlled substances, but each state has its own laws regarding medical marijuana and hemp-derived products. CBD is not regulated by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), though the federal agency retains the authority to do so. The FDA has only approved one CBD product, the seizure medication Epidiolex, for medical use.
Staci Gulbin, MS, M.Ed, RD, is a registered dietitian, freelance writer, health editor, and founder of LighttrackNutrition.com. She has been a registered dietitian with the Commission on Dietetic Registration since 2010 and has over a decade of experience in the nutrition and dietetics industry.