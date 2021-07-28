The 10 Best CBD Oils for Your Mind and Body

Best for Anxiety: Cornbread Hemp Distilled CBD Oil

This unique CBD product only uses the flower of the hemp plant for its full-spectrum oil. The USDA-certified organic CBD extract and MCT coconut oil formula is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and third-party tested. The oil does not need preservatives or fillers because it provides a great flavor on its own (thanks to its lack of aerial parts from the hemp plant). Plus, customers who suffer from anxiety say the product has a calming effect. (Related: What Happened When I Tried CBD for My Anxiety)

Strength: 25 or 50 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter serving