The 7 Best Clear Face Masks Reviewers Can't Stop Wearing

Made with 100 percent cotton, this mask is easy to wear over a long period of time without getting winded or uncomfortable. With function and comfort in mind, the fit around your chin and nose keeps the mask in place so it doesn't slide around while you talk or move. It boasts hundreds of five-star ratings and a customer from Florida swears this mask doesn't fog up — no matter how humid it may get outside.

"This is the best mask I have found with a window," wrote one reviewer wrote. "This one has a stitched lip that tucks under the chin and smaller stitched lip that goes over the nose. It never rode down once and needed only minimal adjustment in nearly two hours of use while actively talking."