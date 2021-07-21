The Best Cooling Sheets for Hot Sleepers

Best Cotton Sheets: Casper Percale Sheets

True to their name, the Casper Percale Sheets cradle you in breathable comfort. Made from 100 percent cotton, these sheets feature a percale weave, which keeps them feeling crisp and cool night after night. Because sheets made of cotton are stronger and softer than other materials, customers love that they only get softer with each wash. Cotton also lasts longer, so these sheets are a good durable option for those looking for a set of sheets they can count on. Mattress Advisor testers recommend this option for sleepers who prefer an airy, breathable feel to their sheets rather than a silky or satin one. If you love the style of your Casper sheet set, you can also buy a matching duvet cover to give your bedroom a polished look.