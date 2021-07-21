The Best Cooling Sheets for Hot Sleepers
Feeling hot and sticky at night can cause discomfort, making it harder for you to fall asleep and get the hours of uninterrupted rest you need. The best cooling sheets can help get you back to blissful zzz's. While the ideal sleeping temperature lies somewhere between 60 and 67 degrees, not everyone wants to run up their energy bill. Cooling sheets use breathable fabrics, like cotton and Tencel, to help regulate your body temperature, so you can sleep through the night without any uncomfy sweating.
But it can be hard to know where to find the best cooling sheets, which is why the sleep and bedding experts at Mattress Advisor put together a list. They tested hundreds of products to find the most cooling, comfortable sheets on the market.
Our recommendations:
- Best Overall: Layla Bamboo Sheets
- Best Organic: Saatva Organic Percale Sheet Set
- Best Soft Sheets: Helix Ultra-Soft Sheet Set
- Best Wrinkle-Free: GhostBed GhostSheets
- Best Luxury: Purple SoftStretch Sheets
- Best Bamboo: Puffy Sheets
- Best Cotton Sheets: Casper Percale Sheets
- Best Eucalyptus Sheets: Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets
Why You Need the Best Cooling Sheets
Temperature Regulation
Cooling sheets are designed to regulate your body temperature to keep you at an ideal temperature for sleeping. Look for naturally moisture-wicking fabrics, like linen and bamboo, which move sweat away from your body to keep your sheets from feeling sticky or soggy. (Related: The Best Products for Night Sweats, According to Experts)
Lower Energy Costs
No need to crank up the air conditioner when bedtime rolls around. Cooling sheets help keep your body temperature lower naturally, preventing you from overheating while also keeping your energy bill low.
Good for Warmer Climates
Nothing feels better than slipping into crisp, cool sheets after baking in the heat all day. If you live in a climate that stays hot year round, cooling sheets can help lower the temperature of your sleeping surface when it feels hot and stuffy outside. This helps you cool down and get comfortable, so you can fall — and stay — asleep. (Related: The Best Cooling Weighted Blankets for Hot Sleepers)
The 8 Best Cooling Sheets
Best Overall: Layla Bamboo Sheets
Made with bamboo viscose, Layla Bamboo Sheets are not only cooling, but they also have the soft feel of a high-thread-count sheet set for a fraction of the price. Breathable and lightweight, the Layla sheets transfer body heat away from the surface of the bed and wick away moisture to keep you cool and hygienic as you sleep. Because these sheets excel at balancing texture and comfort, Mattress Advisor testers recommend them for sleepers who enjoy the luxurious feel of silk but want a more sustainable option. Plus, bamboo is a durable material that holds up well over time, and these sheets come backed with a generous five-year warranty. (Related: 11 Sustainable Activewear Brands Worth Breaking a Sweat In)
Best Organic: Saatva Organic Percale Sheet Set
Want cooling sheets, but worried about harsh chemicals? Made with 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, the Saatva Organic Percale sheets are not only cooling but also eco-friendly. Woven out of super-absorbent and hypoallergenic long staple cotton, these sheets contain no toxic dyes, making them suitable for those with sensitive skin. Reviewers also note that the percale weave makes these a good fit for hot sleepers — it provides a crisp, matte feel and promotes airflow for extra-cool sleep. Long staple cotton is also durable and resistant to pilling, so you can snooze on these high-quality sheets for years to come.
Best Soft Sheets: Helix Ultra-Soft Sheet Set
The Helix Ultra-Soft sheets don't sacrifice cooling for comfort: The combination of ultra-smooth Tencel and a silky sateen weave makes these sheets luxuriously soft. These sheets are also recommended for those who are prone to night sweats because they are designed to wick away moisture, helping you get cooler, dryer sleep. Plus, they're naturally wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable, so you can skip an extra trip to the dry cleaner. (Related: This Activewear Laundry Detergent Gets Gunk Out of Your Clothes In the Most Satisfying Way)
Best Wrinkle-Free: GhostBed GhostSheets
Constructed with premium cotton, the GhostBed GhostSheets are not only breathable but also won't wrinkle. They're made from a blend of fabrics to help them stay smooth even as you toss and turn, so you don't have to whip out your iron to keep your sheets looking crisp. Because of their wrinkle-free quality, Mattress Advisor testers told Shape these sheets work well for combination sleepers who tend to shift around a little more throughout the night. Lightweight and silky soft, the GhostBed sheets won't weigh you down, keeping you sweat-free and comfy all night long. (Related: The Best Mattress In a Box for Every Type of Sleeper)
Best Luxury: Purple SoftStretch Sheets
Add a touch of luxury to your bedroom set with the cooling Purple SoftStretch Sheets. Made from a mix of bamboo, polyester, and spandex, these sheets are ultra-breathable. Mattress Advisor testers especially loved how stretchy these sheets were, adapting to your movements and providing comfort even as you change sleeping positions (and if you have an extra-thick mattress, super-stretchy sheets mean you'll have an easier time making the bed). Plus, they come in a variety of soothing colors like soft lilac, stormy grey, and of course deep purple — Purple's signature color. Each sheet set includes a deep-pocket fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow cases, but you can order extra pillowcases in both standard and king sizes to suit your bedding needs. (Related: This CBD Pillow Seriously Helps Me Fall Asleep Faster)
Best Bamboo: Puffy Sheets
Made from 100 percent pure bamboo viscose, Puffy Sheets are hypoallergenic, making them safe for both people and pets. They use Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified natural fibers, so they're free of harsh chemicals that could irritate the skin. Because of this, the Puffy sheets work especially well for those with sensitive skin — instead of agitating any existing inflammation or redness, they gently wrap your body in toxin-free comfort. As for cooling, Mattress Advisor testers recommend bamboo for its natural climate-adaptive properties, which help keep you cool in all four seasons. Plus, you can test out these sheets during a 101-night sleep trial and enjoy a lifetime warranty with your purchase if they win you over.
Best Cotton Sheets: Casper Percale Sheets
True to their name, the Casper Percale Sheets cradle you in breathable comfort. Made from 100 percent cotton, these sheets feature a percale weave, which keeps them feeling crisp and cool night after night. Because sheets made of cotton are stronger and softer than other materials, customers love that they only get softer with each wash. Cotton also lasts longer, so these sheets are a good durable option for those looking for a set of sheets they can count on. Mattress Advisor testers recommend this option for sleepers who prefer an airy, breathable feel to their sheets rather than a silky or satin one. If you love the style of your Casper sheet set, you can also buy a matching duvet cover to give your bedroom a polished look.
Best Eucalyptus Sheets: Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets
Naturally dyed and cool to the touch, the Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets are ultra soft and breathable. More moisture-wicking than cotton and smoother than linen, eucalyptus fabric wraps you in cooling comfort for restful sleep. And bonus: These sheets are just as good for the environment as they are for your rest — eucalyptus uses 10 times less water than cotton. This, combined with the fact that Buffy uses natural ingredients like gardenia and pomegranate to dye its bedding, earned these sheets an eco-friendly recommendation from Mattress Advisor. Oeko-Tex certified and free of harsh chemicals, these sheets come in an array of soft pastel colors, perfect for adding a little zen to your bedroom space. (Related: These Eco-Friendly Amazon Buys Will Help Reduce Your Daily Waste)
Jillian Mueller is a writer for Mattress Advisor.