The Best Foot Massagers, According to Customer Reviews

If you've ever considered investing in a foot massager but wondered if it was truly worth your money and the storage space in your bathroom or closet, it turns out the answer is, actually, a resounding yes. Feet are made up of joints, ligaments, tendons and sensitive nerve endings which can easily become irritated from chronic foot issues, the wrong shoes, or simply being on your feet all day — and that's where foot massagers come into play.

Read on for why you should consider investing in an at-home foot massager, how to pick one, and the best foot massagers to buy.

The Health Benefits of Using a Foot Massager

Foot massagers can help to improve circulation, immunity, performance, concentration and lead to reduced aches, pains, stress and tension. "A foot massage on a regular basis can help improve cardiovascular health by increasing blood circulation throughout the body and lessen the workload of circulation on the heart, keeping it strong and healthy," says Miguel Cunha, D.P.M., a podiatrist and founder of Gotham Footcare. "Reducing tension in the muscles of your feet will reduce the muscular contractions of blood vessels in your feet. That will promote the circulation of oxygenated blood to the brain, and therefore improve concentration."

A foot massage can also stretch muscle fibers to promote flexibility, which can improve circulation and therefore energy levels, says Cunha. On the flip side, a foot massage can also help you relax before bed; ridding your feet of tension can also help you sleep better at night, he says. How exactly? Massages can interfere with pain signals being sent to your brain by stimulating competing nerve fibers with the sensation of pleasure. They'll then override the signal of pain messages to and from the brain and any pain you're having will be be less likely to keep you up, explains Cunha. (More here: The Physical and Mental Benefits of Getting a Massage)

How to Shop for a Foot Massager

When shopping for a foot massager, Cunha recommends choosing a model with: a soft, cushioned surface; different massage modes; various speeds and pressure levels; a separate heat function for relaxation; easy-to-use or toe-touch controls; and an automatic shut off in case you fall asleep (highly likely considering how relaxed you'll be!). He also suggests finding an option that's easy to clean (think: removable and washable foot covers), one that's lightweight and easy to move around, and, finally, one that can accommodate your foot size.

The Best Foot Massager, According to Customer Reviews

Arealer Foot Massager Machine with Heat

Featuring five massage modes — from a tension-releasing shiatsu massage to air compression therapy — this gadget provides a well-rounded massage. It also allows for two different temperature adjustments — low and high heat — and comes with a remote control so you can easily adjust it without bending over.

One customer noted that this device is especially great for runners: "I recently ran the NYC marathon on Sunday and I couldn't express how grateful I felt having this machine. I was so tired after running and had muscle soreness all over my feet. This thing definitely helped me relaxed!"

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager

This shiatsu foot massager features rolling, deep kneading, air compression, and heating functions to relieve plantar fasciitis (inflammation of the thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of your foot), chronic pain, muscle tension, or to simply relax your tired feet. It also has two wireless remotes, so you can control it without having to move from your comfortable position. And with over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, this device has managed to maintain an impressive 4.4 star rating, with shoppers saying they " and one even said it came recommended by a friend's podiatrist.

One reviewer wrote: "I have very painful [plantar] fasciitis on both my feet. I’ve been through many rounds of [cortisone] shots in both feet. I was tired of getting the shots so for the last year I’ve been working on stretching and massaging and this little gem I can’t live without, truly a life saver, allows me to walk and get relief when the [plantar] fasciitis gives me trouble, which is most of the time!"

Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot and Back Massager

A super affordable pick, this shiatsu foot massager can work on your feet and your back — you simply flip it over to the smooth side and using it like a pillow behind you. It boasts eight rotating massage rollers for a deep tissue massage to relieve knots, tightness, muscle pain, and fatigue after a long day. Plus, it comes with a soothing heat function. (Check out these other best back massagers, too.)

"As an essential healthcare professional, I’m on my feet at least 12 hours a day, so there’s only so much that even the most comfortable pair of shoes can do. I’ve bought different massage products before and found them to be hit or miss. So far, this thing is amazing, especially for the feet. I haven’t gotten the hang of using it on my back, but I bought it for the foot massage and it doesn’t disappoint in that department," said a buyer.

InvoSpa Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Heat

This foot spa features infrared heat and three adjustable intensities for deep tissue and shiatsu massages. You can choose between kneading or rolling massages, and then adjust the direction with the press of a button. There's even an extra mode that allows you to use only air compression. The individual feet pockets are also washable, making cleaning a breeze.

"I purchased this massager for my diabetic mom who is very careful with her feet," noted a shopper. "I liked that she could get some at-home relaxation with a foot massage without the risk of water-based foot products, which can spell disaster for a diabetic. She seems to enjoy it."

Misiki Foot Bath Massager with Heat Bubbles

If you'd like to give yourself an at-home pedicure, this is the massager for you. It has four removable massage rollers (to make cleaning easy) and it emits tiny oxygen bubbles that work to relax your soles and promote blood circulation. Plus, you can adjust the water temperature from 95 degrees to 118 degrees. Also nice: It automatically shuts off after 60 minutes, keeping safety top of mind!

One reviewer wrote: "This wonderful foot spa is such a relief for my poor feet! The gentle bubbling action is very soothing, the high frequency vibration from the pump is like a sonic relaxer. The built in massaging rollers feel great. The pumice stone is good for softening my heels. The built in heater works very well, and heats the water to the desired temp pretty quickly and keeps it there. Five stars!"

HoMedics, Triple Action Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat

One of the best bangs for your buck, this budget-friendly massager still maintains great reviews (over 1,200 five-star ratings, to be exact). It offers a deep kneading shiatsu massage and optional heat, all of which can be controlled with buttons that you can efficiently and effortlessly press with your toes — which was one of Cunha's search criteria!

"This was the perfect gift for an aging parent who has arthritic feet. With many foot massage units, you have to slip your feet into a contained area and it "squeezes" your foot during the massage - but my parent's arthritis makes that impossible (and painful). To be able to place your feet atop the Homedics unit is perfect for Mom. To get relief, she simply pushed the start button with her toe or heel (doesn't even have to bend down to start the unit). She loves this foot massager and uses it every day to ease her pain," shared a customer.

RENPHO Foot Massager Machine

This massager has a rotating ball, a rolling stick, and heating options — all of which you can control with a remote. It also features three kneading and three squeeze intensities that can be easily adjusted. And if you're concerned that your feet might not fit inside, this device can accommodate up to a men's size 12 shoe.

"I suffer from plantar fasciitis in my right foot and am 10 months out from a broken left foot that rolled and caused extensive soft tissue damage. My feet were hurting 24/7 and I could hardly walk on them. I ordered the foot massager and have used it for a total of 3 to 4 hours per day for the last 5 days and my feet are better than they have been since before I broke my left foot!!" raved a shopper.

Best Choice Products Therapeutic Shiatsu Foot Massager

You're able to control the power, speed, and massage directions of this unit with a convenient remote, as well as see the modes on the center LCD screen. Choose to target your toes, arches, or the soles of your feet, and opt between pulsing, kneading and rolling motions. Shoppers love it for treating pain for everything from surgery, plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and more.

"I absolutely love this foot massager!! After two surgeries on my left ankle, I still suffered from pain in both my left foot and ankle. This product has greatly reduced my discomfort!" said a user.

Mynt Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

This massager offers a shiatsu massage (thanks to a rotation ball and rolling stick), three levels of air pressure intensity, and heat therapy that can climb to an impressive 131 degrees over 20 minutes. While customers praise it for working wonders for plantar fasciitis, active people who walk or hike often, say that it also brings them comfort after a long day on their feet. (If you're not ready to invest in a foot massager, consider these other recovery tools to help with plantar fasciitis.)

One reviewer wrote: "As someone who walks and hikes a lot, my feet are always tired and sore. My feet feel wonderful after using it. You can choose the intensity you want (start low and work your way up). The sock liner is removable for washing and is a bit difficult to put back on, but once you get used to it, it's fine."

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine

The best part about this massager is that it has an adjustable positioning bar, so you can even massage your calves and ankles, as well (a godsend for runner's with tight calves). It offers three levels of intensity and five modes for comfort, including a rolling massage, a sway function, compression and heat therapy, and a quiet mode so that you don't disturb your partner, roommates, or family — and so that you can even discreetly use it under your desk at the office without your coworkers knowing.