What’s the Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil?

A lot of people have taken a liking to cannabidiol, a compound found in cannabis plants better known as CBD, which can be used topically or as a dietary supplement with a myriad of potential health benefits. But with plenty of CBD-infused goods floating around the market, it’s important to note that some products are better than others. Of the various types of ingestible CBD tinctures available, full-spectrum CBD oils are known for producing the widest range of benefits.
But why is that? And should you incorporate a full-spectrum CBD oil into your daily routine? Below, a guide to everything you need to know about full-spectrum CBD oils, plus the top products on the market right now, which come from companies with high-quality hemp sources and rigorous lab testing procedures. (Related: 3 Reasons You Should Try CBD Even If You Have No Interest In Weed)
All CBD oils are extracted from hemp plants, which are a substrain of the cannabis sativa plant and contain very low levels of THC. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that causes psychoactive effects. CBD oils legally contain no more than 0.3 percent THC. This means that CBD products won’t make you high and are legal across the United States.
There are three different types of hemp extract: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. Full-spectrum CBD includes trace amounts of THC (up to the legal limit) as well as other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes that naturally occur in the plant. Broad-spectrum CBD products are THC-free and contain fewer plant compounds than full-spectrum extracts. CBD isolate products completely remove everything except cannabidiol.
Full-spectrum CBD oils are thought to offer the most potential benefits among the different types of hemp extracts since they feature an array of plant compounds that work together (but more on this in a sec). However, a CBD oil is only as good as the hemp plant that’s used to make it. (More on that, here: How to Buy the Best Safe and Effective CBD Products)
There are many potential therapeutic benefits of full-spectrum CBD oils, including relief from inflammation and pain, improved recovery times after exercising (and less muscle soreness), reduced anxiety and stress, improved sleep (both when falling asleep or staying asleep), and neuroprotective properties (meaning, it may help protect and reduce damage to the brain and nervous system).
CBD oil is widely used for its many health benefits, but not all CBD oil will have as many benefits as full-spectrum products. This is because of the additional plant compounds that are abundant in full-spectrum CBD oils, which help elicit more profound effects when introduced into the body’s endocannabinoid system together.
This is known as the “entourage effect,” which essentially means that the effects of cannabis plant compounds are more impactful when they work together as opposed to working alone, as is the case with CBD isolate. (Related: What to Know About Using CBD for Inflammation)
If you submit regular drug tests or want to completely avoid THC, you’re better off opting for a broad spectrum or CBD isolate product. No matter which option you choose, CBD oils are considered to be generally well tolerated by most people, according to the World Health Organization.
Note that, like other dietary supplements, CBD oils have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and these products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you’ve been diagnosed with a serious medical condition or take prescription medications, it’s best to check with your doctor before adding full-spectrum CBD oil into your daily regimen.
Below, shop the best full-spectrum CBD oils from the comfort of your couch. All come in dropper bottles and can be consumed sublingually (by holding it under the tongue) or in coffee drinks or smoothies. Be sure to follow the instructions on whichever formula you choose. (Know that you may need to experiment with the dosage to see how many milligrams works for you; studies show that even continuous use of CBD in high doses like 1,500mg a day is tolerated well by humans, so any reasonable amount you try likely should be safe.)
Customers love NuLeaf CBD oil, and for good reason. These full-spectrum CBD tinctures pack a strong CBD potency and feature a consistent dose of CBD in each milliliter. You know you are getting a truly high-quality CBD oil from NuLeaf Naturals since their products are made with USDA-certified organic hemp extract from Colorado-grown hemp plants.
Strength: Each milliliter contains 50mg of CBD hemp extract.
Buy It: NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil, $39, nuleafnaturals.com
When it comes to finding a strong CBD oil, Spruce is easily the top pick. Its lab-grade full-spectrum tincture has a potent formulation with 2,400mg of CBD to elicit maximum relief, and customers have the option to choose the base of their tincture, either organic hemp seed oil or coconut oil.
Strength: There’s 80mg of CBD in each milliliter of this tincture.
Buy It: Max Potency Spruce CBD Oil, $269, takespruce.com
If you’re newer to the CBD scene and aren’t sure where to start, Charlotte’s Web has a solid track record for creating top-notch full-spectrum CBD products. The company even has sample sizes available for all of CBD oil strengths, so you can do a trial run before making a larger purchase to ensure a particular tincture is right for you.
Strength: Depending on which tincture you purchase, you’ll consume between 7 and 60mg of CBD per milliliter of Charlotte’s Web oil.
Buy It: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil, from $25, charlottesweb.com
If you’re looking for a wide range of variety, FAB CBD is the perfect brand for you. All of its oils are made with full-spectrum CBD extracted from Colorado hemp and are available in five different flavor options—citrus, mint, natural, berry, and vanilla—as well as four potency options to choose from.
Strength: Bottles are available with 300, 600, 1,200, and 2,400mg of CBD, respectively containing 10, 20, 40, and 80mg of the compound per milliliter.
Buy It: FAB CBD Oil, from $39, fabcbd.com
Everyone wants to get a good deal on their CBD oil, and Naternal makes some of the best full-spectrum CBD tinctures that also come at an affordable price. These CBD oils are available in three different strengths and have been thoroughly lab-tasted to ensure potency and purity.
Strength: Choose from 600, 1,200, and 2,400mg of CBD per bottle, which has 20, 40, and 80mg of CBD per milliliter, respectively.
Buy It: Naternal Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, from $60, naternal.com
Melena Gurganus is the associate editor at Remedy Review, an independent CBD review site. Her journalism career has focused on the potential impact of cannabinoids on the human body and the hemp-derived remedy market. Her writing has been featured in publications such as Huffington Post, Cannabis Business Times, and Bustle.