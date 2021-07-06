The Best Heating Pads for Back Pain, According to Amazon Reviewers
It's truly unfortunate just how many things can contribute to back pain. Not only can it be caused by exercising with poor form or having a health condition such as arthritis or osteoporosis, but back pain can also result from lifestyle factors including prolonged periods of sitting, wearing the wrong shoes, or even sleeping on your stomach. With so many potential pitfalls, it's no wonder back pain is one of the most common medical problems. In fact, statistics show that back pain will affect an estimated 80 percent of people at some point in their lives. (Related: The Best Personal Back Massagers to Relieve Tension and Sore Muscles)
Luckily there are also plenty of solutions for back pain relief, including heating pads, which are an excellent option. They're affordable, don't require a prescription, and provide comfort when you just want a warm hug to take the pain away. A widely-used tool for pain relief, in general, heat therapy increases blood flow to the area, which can help reduce pain, improve circulation, and increase tissue elasticity.
As with most anything, though, not all heating pads are created equal. When dealing with back pain that spans a significant portion of your back, you'll want a heating pad that's on the larger side, so it can cover the entire area. Large heating pads are pretty easy to come by on Amazon, to the point that you might have a hard time choosing. But no need to scroll through pages upon pages — the below options all stand out as the best heating pads for back pain on Amazon, based on customer reviews. (Related: The 9 Best Heating Pads for Every Body Part, According to Customer Reviews)
Mighty Bliss Large Electric Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramps Relief
If you want to go with the biggest crowd-pleaser, opt for this Mighty Bliss option, which is the bestselling heating pad on all of Amazon. To date, it's earned more than 58,000 5-star ratings. It's made of a soft microfiber fabric that can be detached from the chord if you want to machine wash the heating pad. Plus, it has an auto-shutoff feature after two hours, so you can turn it on before falling asleep without having it remain on all night.
Comfytemp Weighted Heating Pad
This heating pad is weighted with 2.2 pounds' worth of glass beads, so you can rest assured it'll stay in place on your back without feeling so heavy that it's uncomfortable. It also has nine different heat settings and five different timer settings (in addition to a stay-on mode), so you can adjust it to give your muscles and joints exactly what they need.
GENIANI Extra Large Electric Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramps Relief
Plenty of reviewers swear that this is the best heating pad for back pain available. It's made with machine-washable micro-plush fabric, features an extra-long 10-foot chord and auto-shutoff feature, and is the most affordable option on this list. "Being 59 and still working 50 plus hours a week my fatigue and stress rests in my lower back," one reviewer wrote. "...This product fits all of my needs. It heats quickly, distributes the heat evenly along the length of the pad, and has an auto shut off. "
Ambershine 45cmx85cm XXXXL King Size Heating Pad
Designed for maximal coverage, this 18" x 33" washable flannel heating pad heats up within a few seconds, has six different temperature settings, and automatically shuts off after two hours. "I absolutely love this heating pad!" one reviewer said. "I had a Lumbar Fusion done six months ago, and I ordered this right after having it done when I saw it advertised because none of my many other heating pads were big enough or warm enough and the wires in them were always uncomfortable. FINALLY, I found this one, and I've used it every day since getting it."
Sunbeam Heating Pad for Pain Relief XL King Size
This Sunbeam option is in the running for the best heating pad, based on Amazon customers' feedback. One of the bestselling heating pads on the site, it's earned 4.6 stars from more than 46,000 reviews. One side of the heating pad is covered in micro-plush fabric and the other a soft polyester fabric. You can use it dry or spray the fabric with water before use for moist heat therapy. (Research suggests moist heat penetrates deep tissue faster and can cause a greater pain reduction than dry heat.)
Comfier Heating Pad for Back Pain - Heat Belly Wrap Belt with Vibration Massage
The downside to using a lot of the top heating pads? You can't move around too much while still keeping them in place. Enter this version from the brand Comfier that wraps around your waist like a large belt with velcro closure. It features a detachable element that recharges with an included USB cord, so you won't even be tethered to an outlet. In case you're still not convinced, it has four built-in vibration massage motors.
Renpho Large Heating Pad for Back Pain
When you're sore all over, you might find yourself constantly adjusting your heating pad to relieve a new spot. You can minimize that urge with this extra-large weighted heating that warms your back, neck, and shoulders at the same time. It features six temperature settings and three auto-shutoff settings, and it ties around your waist so you can use it lying down or sitting up.
Sharper Image Calming Heat Massaging Weighted Heating Pad
This is one of the best heating pads for back pain for those who want all the bells and whistles. It's weighted with clay beads and offers nine vibration massage settings and three heat settings. Choose from a four-pound, 12" x 24" option or a wider five-pound, 20" x 24" version. (Related: The Best Upper-Back Pain Exercises to Ease Tension)