Backed by more than 4,700 five-star reviews, this indoor space heater offers all the standard features, including two heat power settings, a fan for the summer months, and automatic shut-off when it overheats or tips over. But this compact gadget stands out from the crowd thanks to its oscillating function, allowing your WFH partner, whether it be your live-in S.O. or your cat, to feel the warm breeze, too. Plus, this best space heater turns your room into a tropical oasis fast, according to shoppers. "I plugged it in and turned it on high for 2 minutes with the door to my office closed," wrote one. "Within those two minutes, the room actually began to get uncomfortably warm for the amount of clothing I had on."