Whether you're a desk jockey in your own home or in a gigantic office building, chances are you've been a victim of debilitating cold temperatures year-round. Let us explain: In the frigid winter months, a draft from the window next to your desk leaves you constantly shivering. When summer rolls around, the uncontrollable office air-conditioning is often cranked on high, once again leaving your teeth chattering.
And this non-stop quivering isn't just irritating — it can also impact your work performance. A month-long study found that when an office increased its temperature from 68°F to 77°F, workers' number of typing errors dropped 44 percent and their typing output rose 150 percent. What's more, a 2019 study found that women perform better on math and verbal tests in rooms with warmer temps.
The quick fix to your constant chill could be an indoor space heater. These small but mighty devices can transform your area from an Arctic tundra to a tropical island in just a few minutes, so you won't need to wear fingerless gloves or wrap yourself in a blanket to fend off goosebumps. Even if you somehow thrive in sub-zero-like temps, a space heater can still be a smart addition to your abode; just crank it on high, roll out a mat, and you've got yourself a hot yoga studio in your living room.
To get the warmth your body and brain need, shop the best space heaters below. And don't worry, none of them are as loud as a leaf blower. (FTR, the gadget can also cause a bizarre — yet harmless — skin condition, so use with caution.)
Space heater size: 7" L x 6.2" W x 9.2" H
Heat coverage: 200 sq. ft.
Sure, this indoor space heater looks a lot like a boombox from 2004, but its warming capabilities make up for the lackluster appearance. The device is equipped with two heat power settings and a cool air fan, and it produces just 45 decibels of sound (i.e. roughly as loud as a bird call), so you can use it whenever you need to add some warmth. The heater also automatically shuts off when it's on the verge of overheating and when it tips over, keeping the fire hazards at bay and your home safe. Since it warms only 200 square feet, this is the best space heater for keeping a small home office or home gym toasty. And apparently, "this little thing can crank some heat!" according to one of the 22,700-plus five-star reviewers.
Space heater size: 13" L x 12.5" W x 17" H
Heat coverage: 1,000 sq. ft.
If you've got a mid-century style, you'll want to add this indoor space heater to your shopping cart. The cherry-colored device can warm your room up to 85°F, has two heat power settings, comes with a remote controller to easily change the temperature, and can be programmed to turn off automatically up to 12 hours later. Plus, this made the list of best space heaters because it's about as loud as a library, so it won't steal your focus while you prepare a presentation or flow through a hot Vinyasa practice.
Space heater size: 5.87" L x 3.2" W x 6" H
Heat coverage: Roughly 75 sq. ft.
Frozen fingertips and chilled toes are a thing of the past thanks to this tiny indoor space heater. Slightly bigger than a box of tissues, this device fits perfectly on top of a desk, window sills, or book shelves to keep your digits from turning into icicles. There aren't distinct temperature settings — only an on-off switch — so if you're someone who cycles from frigid to flushed and back again every five minutes, consider opting for a space heater with a bit more control. (Related: 11 Products You Need to Stay Warm In Your Freezing Cold Office)
Space heater size: 7.3" L x 6.9" W x 8.1" H
Heat coverage: 500 sq. ft.
Add this warming device to your apartment or cubicle. for an indoor space heater that's just as stylish as it is functional. The chic white heater can warm your room up to 115°F or cool it down to 43°F, offers three heat power settings, and sounds slightly louder than a refrigerator humming. As for safety features, this tops the list of best space heaters thanks to an automatic shuts off when its temperature exceeds 153°F. It also powers down if the device tilts 45 degrees off the ground or and after six hours of constant use. Translation: The gadget is ideal for those who always forget to unplug their flat irons before heading out the door.
Space heater size: 4.9" L x 4.9" W x 8.11" H
Heat coverage: Roughly 200 sq. ft.
Backed by more than 4,700 five-star reviews, this indoor space heater offers all the standard features, including two heat power settings, a fan for the summer months, and automatic shut-off when it overheats or tips over. But this compact gadget stands out from the crowd thanks to its oscillating function, allowing your WFH partner, whether it be your live-in S.O. or your cat, to feel the warm breeze, too. Plus, this best space heater turns your room into a tropical oasis fast, according to shoppers. "I plugged it in and turned it on high for 2 minutes with the door to my office closed," wrote one. "Within those two minutes, the room actually began to get uncomfortably warm for the amount of clothing I had on." (Related: Kendall Jenner Loves This Affordable Humidifier to Help Her Chill Out, and It's On Amazon)
Space heater size: 8.27" L x 9.06" W x 18.11" H
Heat coverage: 750 sq. ft.
This indoor space heater may look like it came straight from the Apple Store, but luckily, it isn't fixed with that kind of price tag. The high-tech warming device syncs with the Atomi Smart App, so you can use your phone to turn it on or off, change the temperature from 60°F to 86°F, set a timer, choose from one of three heat settings, and power on the oscillation feature. If you're unplugging for the day, you can instead use the device's control pad or ask your Alexa device or Google Assistant to get the job done without having to climb out from your pile of blankets.
Space heater size: 11.9" L x 6.9" W × 14.7" H
Heat coverage: 400 sq. ft.
If all the House Hunters episodes you've been binging have you longing for a fireplace in your apartment, drop this space heater into your living room. The gadget will not only bring the area up to a balmy 80°F with its adjustable thermostat and two heat power settings, but it will also add some Joanna Gaines-approved charm to the space with its 3D flame effect and wood grain design. Thanks to the indoor space heater's leather handle, you can easily carry it from the couch, into the bedroom, and back again. Plus, it's super quiet, producing roughly the same amount of noise as a whisper. (Related: How to Design Your Home to Boost Your Mood and Curb Stress)
Space heater size: 7.72" L x 7.72" W x 17.8" H
Heat coverage: 200 sq. ft.
If you and your cubicle mate are going halfsies on an indoor space heater, this tower-style version with nearly 3,000 perfect reviews is the best place heater for both of you. The device rotates 65 degrees and has a slight upward tilt, which will ensure you and your co-worker stay nice and toasty when the office's AC is blasting. The space heater has three heat power settings, can warm the space from 65°F to 85°F, and has a seven-hour timer, so you won't have to remember to power it down at the end of the workday. And if you want to up the temp without getting up from your desk chair, just use the accompanying remote.
Space heater size: 8.7" L x 11" W x 13.7" H
Heat coverage: Roughly 250 sq. ft.
Farmhouse lovers, rejoice. Unlike most of the clunky indoor space heaters on the market, this adorable cream-colored option will pair perfectly with your barn doors, antique decor, and vintage furniture. The gadget's classic metal design was inspired by the original Vornado fan from 1945, and like the OG product, the heater has an adjustable head so you can tilt it to blow warm air at just the right spot. Plus, it has two heat power settings, 10 temperature levels, and a safety system that shuts the device off when it tips over or the airflow is blocked. (P.S., if you're using this best space heater for hot yoga, make sure you grab a slip-free mat for the best flow.)
