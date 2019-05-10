Top-Rated Light Therapy Lamps for When You're Stuck Indoors

There's no denying that winter's lack of sunlight really sucks. The dreariness of it all can even have clinical repercussions, such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a subset of depression that's characterized by the increase of depressive symptoms during the winter months, according to Neeraj Gandotra, M.D., chief medical officer at Delphi Behavioral Health Group. If you feel exhausted 24/7, don't want to see your friends anymore or do any of the things that bring you joy, there's a chance that SAD is what's getting you down. (Keep in mind that just because you're depressed during the winter doesn't automatically mean you have SAD.)

The good news: Whether you're clinically diagnosed with SAD or just feel like a winter curmudgeon, you can do some easy things to help boost your mood. And, yes, one of them is to invest in a seasonal affective disorder lamp or a light therapy lamp. "Your body makes natural chemicals (including vitamin D) that fight off depression—and some of those chemicals are generated through exercise and through direct exposure to sunlight," says Dr. Gandotra. (Here's more on how to combat seasonal depression, and when to see your doctor about it.)

Also great? Light therapy lamps can not only ease the symptoms of SAD, but can also help to create a better environment for those working from home or stuck indoors—especially if your space lacks large windows or is not drenched in sunlight.