The 8 Best Massage Chairs, According to Customer Reviews

"What I like most about this chair is all the different ways that you can program it," said a shopper. "It comes with several preset messages, but you can also create many different combinations of body parts, durations, intensities, positions, and optional heated massages from your neck to your feet. The zero gravity position is my favorite. I enjoy using it at the end of each day to relax and unwind. I also like that it has speakers, which are of decent quality, that connect to my phone through Bluetooth, so I can listen to my favorite tunes, as I let the chair do its work."