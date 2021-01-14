Did you know that a mattress has the power to improve your sex life? You just have to find the right one for you and your partner.
Based on key components like bounce, noise, and temperature regulation, the team at Mattress Advisor created a list of the top 10 mattresses for sex. Read more on what to know about each of these factors when shopping for a mattress, and then explore their picks below.
Responsiveness: A bed that quickly responds to your movements won't hinder vigorous activity. In fact, it will make changing positions a whole lot easier.
Bounce: Bounce is an extension of responsiveness; the more responsive a mattress is, the more bounce it will have. A bed with excellent bounce can benefit your performance because the layers promptly react to changes in movement.
Temperature: One way to kill the mood is excessive sweating. Mattresses that incorporate coils offer more breathability and airflow, allowing you to stay cool and focus on the fun stuff rather than the beads of perspiration dripping off your partner.
Noise: A noisy bed can disrupt sleep and inadvertently announce to your neighbors that you're in the throes of passion. Though bouncier mattresses tend to be louder, hybrids use thick layers of foam to mitigate the squeakiness of coils while providing the extra support you need.
Firmness: A medium-firm mattress is considered ideal for sex. It's firm enough to comfortably accommodate two moving bodies yet soft enough to cushion your many movements (read: position switches). Plus, this level of firmness typically offers the best bounce.
Support: Beds with good edge support allow you to roll to the perimeter of the mattress without feeling like you're going to fall off. After all, the last thing you want to deal with during passionate sex is a crash landing.
Saatva beds are known for delivering hotel-style comfort, but the brand’s Classic model is also great for sex. This mattress’s combination of pressure-relieving memory foam and individually wrapped coils strikes the perfect balance between bounciness and support. Couples can switch positions with ease and the quilted Euro top offers luxurious cushioning — perfect for long mornings spent under the covers. Plus, each mattress purchase comes with free white-glove delivery, so you can save your energy for more *ahem* satisfying activities.
The Nectar mattress uses various types of memory foam to distribute your weight evenly for all-night comfort. The different layers adjust to your movements, which comes in handy during especially active evenings. And the near-perfect edge support provides greater stability, so you won’t feel as if you’re about to go over the side of the bed.
The Helix Midnight Luxe's pillow top mattress appeals to couples because it’s cooling, pressure-relieving, and highly responsive. Made with 1,000 individually wrapped pocket coils that spring back into place as you transition between positions, this hybrid bed will help keep the rhythm going. When you’re ready to crash, Helix’s ultra-soft cover and contouring foam layers ensure an extra cushy cuddle sesh.
When it comes to lovemaking, you want a mattress with a little give. The Loom & Leaf bed from Saatva won’t restrict your movements and scored high on Mattress Advisor’s durability test, meaning it can withstand years of wear and tear. An added bonus: Since the Loom & Leaf doesn't have coils, it tends to make less noise than other beds, so you don’t have to worry about your downstairs neighbors hearing your nighttime “workouts.”
While having a healthy sex life is important, you need a bed that’ll cater to your preferred sleep style, too. The simple three-layer memory foam design of Casper’s Original mattress keeps side sleepers’ spines in alignment to help prevent aches and pains. For those nights when you want to spice things up, the bed’s 10 out of 10 responsiveness score and impressive edge support opens up a world of possibilities for you and your partner. (And, considering all that side support, this probably works perfectly for the spooning sex position.)
The Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid from Brooklyn Bedding is designed to keep you cool, no matter how steamy things get in the bedroom. This mattress’s pocketed coil system provides breathability, and a layer of gel-infused foam works with the advanced cooling cover to promote maximum airflow. (Related: The Best Cooling Weighted Blankets for Hot Sleepers)
DreamCloud’s Luxury Hybrid mattress pairs the cushioning of memory foam with the responsiveness of an innerspring bed –– an ideal combination for comfortable sex. The coils also keep the mattress bouncy while the foam limits any squeaking, allowing you to be a bit more discreet if your headboard butts up against a shared wall.
If you’re active in or out of the bedroom, the Bear Hybrid will help your achy joints recover. The mattress’s core contains more than 1,300 individually encased coils for stability, and the hand-quilted cover and layer of cooling gel foam disperse heat from the surface of the bed for improved sleep quality.
The Layla’s memory foam mattress has a flippable design — one side is medium-firm while the other is medium-soft — letting you choose your preferred feel and making it easy to switch things up when you’re ready for a change. Everyone from stomach sleepers to side sleepers should be able to rest comfortably on this versatile bed, and its near-perfect responsiveness score from Mattress Advisor will help keep your sex life spirited.
If you suffer from back pain, your mattress may be the culprit. The Leesa Original’s supportive foam layers keep your spine propped up in a neutral position to help ease aches — even when you’re engaged in passionate exercise. The bed's adaptive nature ensures that it will bounce back into place no matter how much you’re moving.