While having a healthy sex life is important, you need a bed that’ll cater to your preferred sleep style, too. The simple three-layer memory foam design of Casper’s Original mattress keeps side sleepers’ spines in alignment to help prevent aches and pains. For those nights when you want to spice things up, the bed’s 10 out of 10 responsiveness score and impressive edge support opens up a world of possibilities for you and your partner. (And, considering all that side support, this probably works perfectly for the spooning sex position.)

Mattress Type: Memory foam

Mattress Advisor Score: 9.1/10

Customer Rating: 4.5/5

Firmness: Medium-firm

Trial Period: 100 nights