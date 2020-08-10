Without the right mattress, sleeping on your stomach can be pretty rough on your back. Resting facedown puts extra pressure on your chest, shoulders, and spine, which can result in neck and back pain over time. If you're a dedicated stomach sleeper and don’t want to change your sleep position or habits, finding the perfect mattress can make a huge difference in keeping your back healthy—and save you waking up in pain.
Ideally, a durable mattress that provides the proper support for a stomach sleeper takes the pressure off your back and keeps your spine in a neutral position to prevent achy mornings. To find the best mattresses for stomach sleeping, the experts at Mattress Advisor tested hundreds of mattresses based on 14 different criteria, including firmness, durability, and mattress composition. (Related: The Best Mattresses for Back Pain, According to Chiropractors)
These are the best mattresses for stomach sleepers that you can buy online right now:
Below, tips to help you pick the perfect mattress for your best night’s sleep on your stomach, plus more details on these top-reviewed options.
If you snooze on your stomach, the level of firmness is of upmost importance when picking out a new mattress. The best mattress for stomach sleepers provides support to prevent sinkage, maintains spinal alignment, and offers comfort to pressure points. (Related: The Best (and Worst) Sleeping Positions for Your Health)
A soft mattress will allow your midsection to sink too far into the plush surface of the bed, which can pull the spine out of natural alignment and cause lower back pain. A mattress that's too firm, however, is also not the best choice for a stomach sleeper. This sleeping position presses your chest, hips, and shoulders into the mattress, and a mattress without enough give will cause pain and stress at these pressure points.
Stomach sleepers should choose a middle-of-the-road firmness level such as medium or medium-firm. This option will provide proper support for the back yet is still plush enough to cushion pressure points. If you prefer the feel of a firmer mattress, you can still stay pain-free while laying on your stomach by choosing one with a soft top layer to relieve stress from your chest and shoulders. (Related: The Best Pillows for Every Kind of Sleeper)
Mattress type is also super important to consider when picking out your new bed. Mattresses made of memory foam layers are a good choice for stomach sleepers: Memory foam provides a plush surface for pressure points to sink into while still providing firm-enough support to keep your back in a healthy position overnight. Memory foam can also help distribute weight evenly across the mattress to keep too much stress from being placed on pressure points and joints. It has other benefits, too, such as motion isolation (meaning, it limits how much movement transfers to the mattress and to other people on the bed.)
For those that don’t like the squishy memory foam feel, a hybrid bed that combines a traditional innerspring coil construction with memory foam layers can lend extra pressure relief. And although they don’t have the same contouring benefits as memory foam, an innerspring or latex mattress can work for stomach sleepers, too, as long as it's the right firmness level and has a soft-top comfort layer to reduce pressure on joints. (Related: The Best Mattress In a Box for Every Type of Sleeper)
Durability is also a key feature for a stomach sleeper to consider when buying a new mattress. Sagging or inconsistencies in your mattress is not only uncomfortable, but it also allows your spine to droop as you sleep and can eventually cause back and neck pain. Look for a bed made of high-quality materials that comes with a warranty to make sure it’ll support the uninterrupted sleep you deserve for years to come.
The eco-friendly Saatva Classic earned its title because it's made with a combination of foam layers and innerspring coils to provide both the proper support and pressure relief stomach sleepers need to get a great night’s sleep. The base level of durable steel coils and dual perimeter edge support keeps the mattress from sagging over time to consistently provide firm support to your back and spine, while the Saatva’s top layer features a Euro-pillow top that provides extra cushioning to prevent you from feeling pressure on your chest and other pressure points when you lay facedown.
Saatva offers three mattress firmness options: plush, luxury firm, and firm. Stomach sleepers should opt for the two firmer mattress options to get the support they need to keep the spine in alignment.
You can also sleep soundly knowing that Saatva is eco-friendly. This mattress is made with recycled steel and CertiPUR-US certified foam, meaning that the foam was made without harmful chemicals, and comes wrapped in a breathable organic cotton mattress cover for an extra touch of environmentally conscious comfort.
The Nectar mattress has great features for stomach sleepers on a budget. This all-foam mattress comes with a “forever warranty” that's valid for as long as you own the mattress. To sweeten the deal even more, it also comes with a 365-day sleep trial that allows you to break in the mattress for up to a year in the comfort of your own home before making a final commitment.
Plus, the Nectar is as comfortable as it is consumer-friendly. The plush quilted cover and gel memory foam top layer contour around the shape of the chest, shoulders, and hips to provide pressure relief for stomach sleepers. A supportive core prevents you from sinking too far into the mattress as you slumber, and its foam layers provide great motion isolation, so you won’t notice if your pet or partner tends to move around at night.
The Casper Wave Hybrid, one of Mattress Advisor’s top-rated hybrid mattresses, has the support and comfort a stomach sleeper needs combined with cooling technology to keep night sweats away. This mattress uses a zoned support system to prevent back pain by providing extra stability to the spine and midsection while also cushioning pressure points like the chest and shoulders, which need a little extra contouring comfort when sleeping facedown.
Although memory foam typically runs hot, the Casper Wave Hybrid’s foam layers are designed with breathable open cells that allow heat to move through and away from the mattress. Its layer of innerspring coils also allows air to flow through the bed to keep you sleeping coolly no matter the season.
The Loom & Leaf mattress from Saatva combines a contouring memory foam feel with a firmness level that’s suitable for stomach sleepers. The mattress scored very high in Mattress Advisor’s spinal alignment test, meaning that it supported testers’ spines in a healthy, neutral posture throughout the night. The memory foam mattress also scored exceptionally well in the responsiveness test: Instead of feeling “stuck” in the Loom & Leaf’s layers, testers were able to change sleep positions easily, with the surface of the bed adapting quickly to cradle their curves.
Another perk of the Loom & Leaf memory foam mattress is that it’s suitable for several body types. While larger sleepers may feel as if they sink uncomfortably far into a typical memory foam bed, both of the Loom & Leaf’s available firmness levels have enough pushback to properly support a sleeper with more body weight. The relaxed firm firmness level is best for those who want a little extra cushioning pressure relief, while the firm option suits those who want a bed with a more rigid feel.
The American-made Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress combines foam layers and breathable coils for the best of both mattress types. A layer of supportive innerspring coils adds extra durability and responds to your movements for superior comfort, while layers of memory foam earned it a near-perfect score in Mattress Advisor’s pressure relief test. This combination of materials also offers excellent edge support, so stomach sleepers can feel secure on the full surface of the mattress without worrying about rolling off the side.
And even though this is a memory foam mattress, stomach sleepers don’t have to worry about hot nights: A top layer of gel memory foam keeps the mattress cool to the touch, while a foam comfort layer below works to wick moisture and body heat away. The breathable coils also facilitate airflow through the bed, letting you feel cool and comfy throughout the night.
The Helix Midnight Luxe uses a combination of three foam layers, 1,000 innerspring coils, and a durable core to support and cradle the natural curves of the spine. A layer of polyfoam (a rubbery foam composed of tiny bubbles of air or carbon dioxide) conforms to the shape of your body, while memory foam layers help distribute weight evenly across the mattress to prevent extra stress on pressure points. Finally, the pocket coil core layer uses a zoned back support system to offer more stabilization around the hips (to prevent lower back pain) while providing softer upper-body support to relieve pressure on the chest and shoulders and alleviate neck pain as you lay face down.
In addition to scoring exceptionally well on spinal alignment tests, the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress’s cooling features earned near-perfect scores. The mattress incorporates a layer of gel-infused memory foam to keep the temperature of the bed cool as it relieves pressure, and it’s wrapped in a cooling pillow top that regulates body temperature as you sleep.
This supportive mattress is a great choice for the stomach sleeper who shares a bed with a back or side sleeper. The medium firmness level of the Leesa mattress provides proper support for all sleep positions, while three foam layers contour and cushion your body for a comfortable night’s sleep. These foam layers also limit motion transfer, which keeps movements from your partner’s tossing and turning from making their way over to your side of the bed and disturbing your beauty sleep.
The memory foam mattress features a breathable top layer that not only keeps you and your partner cool, but also adds contouring comfort without making you feel stuck or sunken into the mattress—in fact, the mattress had a record recovery rate for the time it took to spring back when testers moved around on it. This feature makes it a great pick for couples that tend to move around at night.
The Avocado Green mattress is made of Dunlop latex foam and innerspring coils, which earned it a nearly perfect spine alignment score. The medium firmness level of this mattress provides the pushback needed to keep the spine balanced and prevent your back from twisting into funky positions as you rest. Plus, latex foam is an extremely responsive mattress material and adapts to your sleep position to keep your back supported even if you shift around.
As an added bonus, the Avocado mattress is extra durable. Avocado is so confident that this mattress will hold up that your purchase comes with a 25-year warranty to guarantee your mattress will maintain its quality for over two decades.
Jillian Mueller is a health and lifestyle writer for Mattress Advisor. When she isn't writing, she spends her time trying out the latest wellness trends, knitting in coffee shops, and breaking a sweat at after-work barre classes (followed by a glass of rosé, of course).