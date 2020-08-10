Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and innerspring coils)

Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10

Customer Rating: 4.8/5

Firmness: Plush: 3/10; Luxury Firm: 6/10; Firm: 8/10

Trial Period: 100 days

The eco-friendly Saatva Classic earned its title because it's made with a combination of foam layers and innerspring coils to provide both the proper support and pressure relief stomach sleepers need to get a great night’s sleep. The base level of durable steel coils and dual perimeter edge support keeps the mattress from sagging over time to consistently provide firm support to your back and spine, while the Saatva’s top layer features a Euro-pillow top that provides extra cushioning to prevent you from feeling pressure on your chest and other pressure points when you lay facedown.

Saatva offers three mattress firmness options: plush, luxury firm, and firm. Stomach sleepers should opt for the two firmer mattress options to get the support they need to keep the spine in alignment.

You can also sleep soundly knowing that Saatva is eco-friendly. This mattress is made with recycled steel and CertiPUR-US certified foam, meaning that the foam was made without harmful chemicals, and comes wrapped in a breathable organic cotton mattress cover for an extra touch of environmentally conscious comfort.