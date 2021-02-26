For hot sleepers in need of an affordable cooling mattress, the Helix Midnight is a solid pick. It’s topped with a breathable ultra-soft cover and contains individually wrapped coils that allow air to flow through the mattress. At less than $1,000 for a queen, the bed is one of the most economically priced hybrids on the market, and its high score in durability from Mattress Advisor ensures that it will last you a long time. (If you're a hot sleeper, also check out these other cooling mattresses.)

Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)

Hybrid (foam and coils) Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Customer Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Firmness: Medium

Medium Trial Period: 100 nights