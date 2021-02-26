A new mattress is an investment in your health, but you don't need to break the bank to get quality sleep. When it comes to spending your own hard-earned cash, you want to make sure you're getting the best mattress for the money you have to spend. Online you'll find dozens of affordable beds that provide the support and comfort you need to rest easy night after night.
In search of high-quality and budget-friendly options, the experts at Mattress Advisor tested and reviewed hundreds of beds under $1,400 to determine which ones are actually worth buying. Here are their top eight picks.
Buy Online: When you purchase a mattress in-store, you tend to pay for more than just the bed itself. A portion of the price often goes towards extraneous things like marketing and overhead. On the flip side, bed-in-a-box companies sell directly to customers, cutting out the middleman to keep more money in your pocket.
Shop Seasonal Sales: Mattress companies are known to offer serious discounts and product freebies during holidays like President's Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. The best part is that most of these sales last for a full week or weekend rather than just 24 hours.
Check Trial Periods and Warranties: Both in-store and bed-in-a-box mattresses come with generous warranties, which can save you money if you run into issues with your bed. Mattress companies also offer free sleep trials, allowing you to try out the mattress for a number of nights (typically 100 or more) before committing. If you decide it's not the right fit, you can return it for a full refund.
A good mattress can last seven to 10 years if you take care of it. You can extend a bed's lifespan by using a mattress protector, which guards against stains. Durable materials like steel coils and high-density memory foam resist sagging and degradation, helping your mattress keep its shape and withstand the wear and tear of nightly use. (Related: Can a Specialty Mattress Actually Help You Sleep Better?)
Innerspring: If your budget is tight, consider an innerspring mattress. It's typically the most inexpensive type of bed, containing coils topped with a thin layer of foam to provide lasting support.
Memory Foam: Memory foam is known for its body-hugging comfort, and while some models cost a pretty penny, you can find others priced at under $1,000. Memory foam mattresses are great at isolating motion, which allows couples or pet owners to remain undisturbed if their companion (human or animal) frequently tosses and turns during the night.
Hybrid: Hybrid beds combine two or more mattress materials (usually foam and coils) for a wider range of sleep benefits. This mix often makes hybrids more durable than other types of bed, but it also drives up the price.
Latex: Latex mattresses are more buoyant than memory foam beds, but provide the same level of contouring and pressure relief. They also tend to be the most expensive kind of mattress because they're extremely durable and can last a long time.
The five-layer DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress is compatible with all sleep positions. Its pocketed coils support a healthy posture and the high-density memory foam cushions sensitive pressure points, as does the quilted foam and cashmere cover. This bed’s perks include a year-long sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
Saatva’s signature mattress combines the durability of a steel coil foundation with the pressure-relieving qualities of memory foam. This mix of materials creates a hotel-style feel, but for half the price of comparable beds. The mattress’s dual-coil system provides excellent lumbar support, making it a great choice for sleepers who struggle with back pain. Plus, Saatva offers free white glove delivery and set up, meaning you won’t have to lift a finger when your new mattress arrives.
Made with three thick layers of foam, the Nectar excels at isolating motion for a less disruptive night’s sleep. Add on a lifetime warranty and a one-year sleep trial, and you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck — especially since the mattress is currently under $800.
For hot sleepers in need of an affordable cooling mattress, the Helix Midnight is a solid pick. It’s topped with a breathable ultra-soft cover and contains individually wrapped coils that allow air to flow through the mattress. At less than $1,000 for a queen, the bed is one of the most economically priced hybrids on the market, and its high score in durability from Mattress Advisor ensures that it will last you a long time. (If you're a hot sleeper, also check out these other cooling mattresses.)
Brooklyn Bedding’s Signature Hybrid is one of the highest ranked mattresses for pressure relief thanks to its premium quilted topper that cushions sleepers’ hips and shoulders. The bed combines five inches of foam and four inches of coils to provide support and comfort in every sleep position. Plus, the 120-night trial gives you ample time to test out the mattress.
Side sleepers need a mattress that contours to their curves to deliver pressure relief and maintain proper spine alignment. Leesa’s three memory foam layers have a medium-firm feel that promotes a healthy posture while still cushioning the hips and shoulders. The extra-dense polyfoam base is durable and designed to withstand years of wear and tear. (If you're a stomach sleeper, check out these mattresses instead.)
Constructed with a top layer of breathable foam and a pocket coil base that provides just enough bounce, the Allswell excels at absorbing movement — which is ideal for a variety of bedroom activities. Priced at just $375, this hybrid mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.
Talk about a steal: With the Layla, you’re getting two beds in one due to its flippable design. One side is medium-soft while the other is medium-firm, and both use dense layers of memory foam to provide comfort and support. Plus, the mattress comes with built-in handles, making it easy for you to flip the bed whenever you feel like a change.