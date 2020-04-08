Starting a new stress-relieving practice? Same, friend. Same. If you're dabbling in meditation for the first time, the beautiful thing about the practice is that it's accessible to anyone—there's no shortage of online guided meditations and meditation apps to help you get the ball rolling.

Still, it's understandable if meditation feels daunting at first. How are you supposed to "clear your mind," anyway? And do you really need a meditation pillow to get the job done?

Some experts believe so, especially if you're meditating in the classic cross-legged position. (BTW, you don't have to meditate sitting down—you can also meditate lying down if that's more comfortable.)

"Putting anybody in a cross-legged position for longer than five minutes can lead to problems, especially if they're not used to it," says Jeffrey Armstrong, D.C., a chiropractor based in San Diego.

That goes for young and healthy bodies just as much as frail or injured ones, he adds. People with a decreased range of motion in their hips might be more likely to feel stiff and uncomfortable when sitting cross-legged for too long, he explains. Sitting in this position might even lead to an overstretching injury to the ligaments of the hip joint, he says.

What does this have to do with meditation? Well, meditating often means focusing intently on one particular thing (your breath, for example). If you're distracted by your stiff hips, you probably won't be able to meditate as well, notes Dr. Armstrong.

But a meditation pillow can make the overall experience much more comfortable, he says. "A meditation cushion can relieve stress on the hip capsule by allowing the legs to rest below an elevated pelvis," he explains. "In addition, a meditation cushion can allow for a more erect posture by limiting slouching of the lumbar spine."

Dr. Armstrong's favorite meditation cushion? A couch pillow. "Nothing fancy, just something cushiony with a bit of support and firmness," he says.

But if you're ready to step it up a notch and want something specifically dedicated to your practice, here are the best meditation pillows to support your mindfulness practice and your body.