The 9 Best Memory Foam Mattress Toppers for Your Most Comfortable Night's Rest
A new mattress can vastly improve your sleep, but if purchasing a new bed isn't in the budget, you may want to consider a mattress topper. The best memory foam mattress toppers add the contouring feel and pressure relief of foam without the expense of a brand new mattress. Thicker than a mattress pad, memory foam mattress toppers can turn your too-firm bed into a softer sanctuary, limit motion transfer, and even serve as a mattress protector by extending the life of your current bed.
Memory foam mattress toppers come in a variety of thicknesses and features, so it can be hard to know which is right for you. The experts at Mattress Advisor have evaluated thousands of sleep products to narrow down their top picks for the nine best memory foam mattress toppers. (Related: The 8 Best Memory Foam Mattresses for All Types of Sleepers)
Our recommendations:
- Best Overall: Saatva Graphite
- Best Pillow Top Topper: Helix Plush
- Best Luxury: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Topper Supreme
- Best for Side Sleepers: Layla
- Best for Back Pain: Bear Pro
- Best Organic: Avocado Latex
- Best Value: Tuft & Needle
- Best Cooling: Molecule AirTec
- Best Gel Memory Foam Topper: DreamFoam Gel Swirl
How to Choose the Best Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Density
When it comes to memory foam mattresses and toppers, the denser the foam, the more durable they are overall. High-density foam also isolates motion better, so couples who share a bed can rest undisturbed. If you want deeper contouring, denser foam also cradles your curves without causing excess sinkage. However, hot sleepers may want to look for a topper with a less-dense foam, which is more breathable and sleeps cooler than high-density foam.
Thickness
Memory foam mattress toppers range in thickness from about 1 inch up to 4 inches. In order to feel a true difference in the feel of your mattress, you'll need a topper that's at least 2 inches thick. Keep in mind that thicker mattress toppers add more height to your mattress, which can make climbing in and out of bed challenging.
Pressure Relief
One of the main draws of a memory foam mattress topper is the pressure relief it provides to sensitive spots like the shoulders and hips. The foam creates the perfect surface to sink into by cushioning and cupping your body, easing pressure and strain for a comfy night's rest. (Related: The Best Personal Back Massagers to Relieve Tension and Sore Muscles)
Sleep Position
When searching for the best memory foam mattress topper, it's important to take your sleep position into account. Side sleepers fare better with a softer, more plush topper that hugs the body and alleviates pressure by the hips and shoulders. Back and stomach sleepers need a firmer topper that keeps their body supported so that they don't sink into the mattress and knock their spine out of alignment.
The Best Memory Foam Mattress Toppers
Related Items
Best Overall: Saatva Graphite Topper
The Saatva Graphite mattress topper is a good choice no matter what sleep position you prefer. Infused with cooling graphite, this memory foam topper contours along sensitive pressure points and cradles side sleepers in cushioning comfort. For back and stomach sleepers, a layer of high-density foam at the base of the topper provides extra support and durability. Mattress Advisor reviewers told Shape that this topper kept their spines in healthy alignment thanks to the supportive base layer of foam, making it also a great pick for sleepers with back pain. Plus, the Saatva Graphite topper is also covered in a 100 percent organic cotton cover that's removable and washable for added convenience. (Related: The Best Mattresses for Back Pain, According to Chiropractors)
Best Pillow Top Topper: Helix Plush
If you're not quite sold on the huggable feel of memory foam, but still crave a plush touch to your mattress — or if you want something a bit more substantial than your average foam topper — the Helix Plush topper is a memory foam alternative that's worth a look. Its bamboo construction gives it an ultra-soft feel that creates a luxurious pillow top look for a fraction of the cost. Mattress Advisor testers told Shape that they especially loved its baffle box stitch feature, which helps evenly distribute the topper's filling so you don't have to worry about bunching. Extra-deep pockets keep the pillow top in place on your mattress, while a unique cluster fiberfill helps the quilting maintain its shape for a luxurious hotel-style feel. Unlike most memory foam toppers, the Helix Plush is also completely machine washable.
Best Luxury: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Topper Supreme
Looking to indulge in luxurious comfort? Then check out the Tempur-Pedic mattress topper. This mattress topper features Tempur-Pedic's special foam, which is a step up from typical memory foam. Soft and squishy, yet still supportive, this foam is designed to adapt and conform to your unique shape while delivering unmatched pressure relief. At 3 inches thick, this topper works especially well for combination sleepers who need an optimal balance of support and pressure relief as they move around throughout the night. The Tempur-Topper Supreme instantly upgrades the comfort of your mattress, plus it comes with a removable and washable cover that is dust mite- and allergen-resistant. Most mattress toppers come with a one-year warranty, but the Tempur-Topper Supreme comes with a 10-year warranty, so you can be sure you're getting your money's worth. (Related: The Best Mattress In a Box for Every Type of Sleeper)
Best for Side Sleepers: Layla
The Layla mattress topper adds a plush feel to your current mattress, making it ideal for side sleepers. Side sleepers require extra support for certain areas of the body that tend to dig into the mattress more (like the hips and shoulders), and when Mattress Advisor testers sunk into the Layla topper, they weren't disappointed. Testers told Shape that they loved how the foam flexed under pressure points while still keeping the spine aligned. Plus, with copper gel beds infused into the foam, you don't have to worry about this topper trapping heat. For side sleepers or anyone who likes an ultra-soft feel to their mattress, the Layla topper is a smart pick.
Best for Back Pain: Bear Pro
If you suffer from back pain, a mattress topper could help alleviate your discomfort by supporting a healthy posture and filling in the space between your hips and lower back with cushy comfort. The Bear Pro memory foam topper cushions your back, taking pressure off your spine for a weightless feeling that leaves you restored and pain-free. At 2 inches thick, the Bear Pro topper is dense enough for you to comfortably sink into but not too thick that it causes any excess sinkage. Because of this supportive cushion, Mattress Advisor testers also recommend it as a great pick for stomach sleepers—this position requires a firmer sleeping surface in order to keep the hips raised for proper spine alignment.
Best Organic: Avocado Organic Latex
While not made entirely from foam, the Avocado Organic Latex mattress topper offers the same pressure-relieving feel as traditional memory foam (latex is a material that naturally relieves pressure), but with the added benefit of all-natural, organic materials. Avocado specializes in organic mattresses, and the company's latex topper is held to the same high standard. Topped with moisture-wicking wool and covered with a 100 percent organic cotton cover, the Avocado mattress topper uses natural GOLS-certified latex to contour and relieve pressure while still bouncing back against your movements. Latex is more buoyant than memory foam, and responds to your movements much like innerspring coils do, which is why Mattress Advisor testers recommend this topper for sleepers who change positions frequently at night. Whether you want to add a softer or firmer feel to your bed, Avocado has you covered: The Avocado topper is available in two firmness options: plush and firm. (Related: Can an Organic Mattress Help You Sleep Better?)
Best Value: Tuft & Needle
Mattress toppers are a less-expensive option for adding comfort to a too-firm mattress, but some can still run pretty pricey. The Tuft & Needle topper is a more affordable option, ringing in at just $150 for a queen size. This memory foam mattress topper is made with open-cell foam for breathability and comfort, and it comes with a no-skid bottom to help it stay in place all night long. Recommended for its pressure-relieving capabilities in the hips and shoulders, this topper provides enough comfort for side and combination sleepers who want more of a contouring, huggable feel to their mattress. And, thanks to its affordable price tag, the Tuft & Needle topper proves you can sleep soundly and give your body the support it needs without breaking the bank.
Best Cooling: Molecule AirTec
If you're prone to overheating at night, Molecule's AirTec mattress topper is a top choice for hot sleepers. It uses Molecule's proprietary foam that's designed to relieve pressure points like memory foam but without trapping body heat. Mattress Advisor testers were impressed by the AirTec's unique middle layer that contains pockets of air, which form a matrix of open cells to promote maximum airflow. Plus, it's topped with a cooling cover that uses special fibers to draw heat away from the surface. And for those looking for a sustainable choice, this topper is made in the U.S. with eco-friendly manufacturing and CertiPUR-US foam—eliminating the need to "air out" the topper before use. (Related: The Best Cooling Sheets for Hot Sleepers)
Best Gel Memory Foam Topper: DreamFoam Gel Swirl
DreamFoam's Gel Swirl memory foam mattress topper offers the contouring of foam combined with the cooling benefits of gel. Designed to pull heat away from the body, this gel topper uses 2 inches of soft foam to keep you resting cool and comfortably throughout the night. Mattress Advisor testers found that, despite its all-foam construction, it seamlessly responds to the body's movements, making the Dreamfoam topper a great solution for sleepers who tend to toss and turn throughout the night and need a little more bounce to their sleeping surface. Plus, the DreamFoam mattress topper cushions your curves for just $70 for a queen size, so you can upgrade your mattress for a fraction of the price.