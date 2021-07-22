Best Luxury: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Topper Supreme

Looking to indulge in luxurious comfort? Then check out the Tempur-Pedic mattress topper. This mattress topper features Tempur-Pedic's special foam, which is a step up from typical memory foam. Soft and squishy, yet still supportive, this foam is designed to adapt and conform to your unique shape while delivering unmatched pressure relief. At 3 inches thick, this topper works especially well for combination sleepers who need an optimal balance of support and pressure relief as they move around throughout the night. The Tempur-Topper Supreme instantly upgrades the comfort of your mattress, plus it comes with a removable and washable cover that is dust mite- and allergen-resistant. Most mattress toppers come with a one-year warranty, but the Tempur-Topper Supreme comes with a 10-year warranty, so you can be sure you're getting your money's worth. (Related: The Best Mattress In a Box for Every Type of Sleeper)