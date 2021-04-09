"Hair thinning — particularly around the temples and hairline — has been a constant in the women in my family for generations. (Thanks, Mom, for all the other good stuff you passed down.) I've tried vitamin supplements, scalp scrubs, and more, but the only thing that's made a noticeable difference for me, has been the VEGAMOUR Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum. The brand's proprietary blend is amped up with CBD to "strengthen roots and increase the appearance of hair density, thickness and volume." After several months' use, I can see my baby hairs growing, and there's less scalp showing when I pull my hair into a ponytail. But convincing my mom to buy a "fancy" hair serum for herself — despite my own glowing review – would be an uphill battle. She's the "mom-iest" mom in the sense that she puts everyone else's needs ahead of her own, which translates to an "ah, I don't need this" attitude when it comes to indulging in self-care or shopping for herself. I have a feeling, though, that when she receives a bottle of this for Mother's Day, she's not going to be able to forgo the Vegamour subscription for long."

—Alyssa Sparacino, digital deputy editor