Spring may be in early days, but Mother's Day is right around the corner, falling on Sunday, May 9th — so you may want to jot that down and start shopping right now. Procrastination can be a serious buzzkill when it comes to thoughtful gift giving, and while Amazon is an amazing source for presents (especially the last-minute kind, thanks to 2-day shipping for Prime members), you might have your sights set on something handmade from Etsy or from a small, female-founded business, and should take shipping delays into consideration.
Whether you're spoiling your mom, grandmother, aunt, partner, sister, or any other heroines in your life, you're not going to want to forget this Mother's Day (or send a belated gift) — especially since it's been a year where mothers have supported us as nurses, teachers, and even as landlords (for those of us who crashed with parents during quarantine). And with the vaccine rollout, many will be reunited with their moms on Mother's Day after a year of being apart; however, for others, it still might not be possible to celebrate Mother's Day with friends and family. Either way, the best Mother's Day gifts will show your love and appreciation.
While a handwritten card, bouquet of flowers, or brunch outing might be your usual go-to when it comes to Mother's Day festivities, selecting a special gift that speaks specifically to your mom will truly make her smile. Keep scrolling for the best Mother's Day gifts Shape editors have choosen for the leading ladies in their lives. (Related: I Gave My Mom This Sex Toy, and It's Changing Her Life)
"My mom has set a new goal to walk two miles a day, so I think a fresh pair of sneakers will be an appreciated and practical gift. She's been wearing a retro pair of New Balance sneakers, and while she's held onto them long enough that they're basically back in style, they've certainly seen better days. This pair from Veja is cute and comfy and the mesh part of the shoe is made from recycled plastic bottles, so it functions to keep you cool and is sustainable, too." —Renee Cherry, staff writer
"Hair thinning — particularly around the temples and hairline — has been a constant in the women in my family for generations. (Thanks, Mom, for all the other good stuff you passed down.) I've tried vitamin supplements, scalp scrubs, and more, but the only thing that's made a noticeable difference for me, has been the VEGAMOUR Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum. The brand's proprietary blend is amped up with CBD to "strengthen roots and increase the appearance of hair density, thickness and volume." After several months' use, I can see my baby hairs growing, and there's less scalp showing when I pull my hair into a ponytail. But convincing my mom to buy a "fancy" hair serum for herself — despite my own glowing review – would be an uphill battle. She's the "mom-iest" mom in the sense that she puts everyone else's needs ahead of her own, which translates to an "ah, I don't need this" attitude when it comes to indulging in self-care or shopping for herself. I have a feeling, though, that when she receives a bottle of this for Mother's Day, she's not going to be able to forgo the Vegamour subscription for long."
—Alyssa Sparacino, digital deputy editor
"One of my mom's quarantine splurges was a new inflatable paddle board to use on my hometown's lake, bay, and rivers. This lightweight, half-zip rashguard from Carve (a sustainable and female-founded brand) is the perfect watersport layer since she's always a little chilly and wants to use her SUP even in the spring and fall. Not to mention, it has built-in UPF 50 to protect her from UV rays, even on overcast days." —Lauren Mazzo, web editor
"If you want to send your mother straight to heaven — figuratively, of course — try gifting them Kilian’s scent by the same name. Notes of dark rum, nutmeg, and patchouli offer a sensual, but never overpowering, option for a fragrance and opulence loving mother." —Sade Strehlke, executive editor
"My mom doesn't wear statement jewelry, but rather just a few delicate pieces like her wedding band, diamond earrings, and a cross necklace. While she likes to keep her look simple, she wears these sentimental items every day, and now that she and my dad are both vaccinated, they plan to start traveling more this year, which means she'll need a safe place to store her jewels in her suitcase or Airbnb. I think this gorgeous, zippered cube will not only give her peace of mind on the go but is also pretty enough to leave out on her dresser when at home." —Susan Brickell, senior editor
"This luxe lotion from London-based brand Neom is infused with magnesium, a mineral that is said to help boost mood, endurance, and sleep, all while reducing anxiety and even your cancer risk. And if you're thinking that your mom doesn't need an extra boost of magnesium in her overall diet or beauty routine, think again. Roughly 75 percent of women don't get enough, Liz Applegate, Ph.D., the director of sports nutrition at the University of California, Davis, previously told Shape. This highly-rated body butter is also packed with shea butter, vitamin E, vitamin A, and 13 essential oils, including lavender, sweet basil and jasmine, to soften, soothe, and calm her skin. My favorite part? The directions share how to include a mindful application with an intentional breathing practice, so she can truly have a self-care moment even if just before bedtime." —Marietta Alessi, senior social media manager
"My mom is the complete opposite of a foodie. She doesn't enjoy testing out new recipes or spending a few hours meal prepping on a Sunday, and she dreads going to the grocery store. This Mother's Day, I'm planning on getting her a subscription to Sunbasket, a meal delivery service that has a plan for nearly every eating style. The meal kits contain pre-portioned ingredients and easy recipes, such as blueberry-apricot pork chops, salmon tacos, and Mediterranean chicken over pasta. Hopefully, it'll make weeknight dinners hassle-free for a few weeks!" —Megan Falk, editorial assistant
"My mom and I enjoyed some Davids Tea together daily when I stayed with her at the start of the pandemic. Now I'd like to return the favor by adding a new flavor to her stash. I'm leaning toward this Sweet Indulgence 12 Tea Sampler, which includes flavors like birthday cake and s'mores chai. If an additional tea finds its way into my cart for me to keep for myself, so be it." —Renee Cherry, staff writer
"My mom is an avid cyclist, and one of my favorite quarantine activities (when I temporarily moved in with my parents last spring) was going on road- and mountain-bike rides together. For Mother's Day, I think she'd love a new cycling kit (which includes a sweat-wicking jersey and a padded bib, both with built-in UPF sun protection) from size-inclusive, female-focused cycling brand Machines for Freedom. It's a little pricey, but split between my siblings and I, it makes the perfect gift for a badass female cyclist like herself." —Lauren Mazzo, web editor
"Despite having hundreds of different orchids under her care (and keeping them all alive and thriving), my mom still humbly calls herself an "accidental orchid grower", claiming that if they survive, it's pure luck, which is laughable to me as someone who has murdered several orchids all on my own. That said, I know she would appreciate this wide-brimmed sun hat with built-in UPF protection. It has side vents and breathable panels that will keep her cool, and an adjustable drawcord to help it stay in place, so she can be hands-free while watering plants in her greenhouse. This hat is also something she can wear on morning walks and hikes, bike rides, days at the beach, and while kayaking in the river with my Dad, so she's bound to get a ton of use out of it. And with more than 1,500 five-star ratings, it's a true no-brainer. —Susan Brickell, senior editor
"After more than a year essentially inside and vacation-less, I know my parents are looking forward to a beach trip in their near future. My mom is a true beach bum but isn't the best at remembering to reapply sunscreen. That's why I'm gifting her this Sunflow Beach Chair with a sun shade attachment. The detachable visor offers at least some shade from harmful rays — don't worry, I'll remind her that this doesn't replace 30+ SPF! — and a reprieve from the strong Florida or Turks and Caicos sun (two of her favorite spots). Plus, the chair itself really feels high-end compared to the flimsy folding options sitting in her garage. It's sturdy but easy to carry, thanks to the straps that act as a backpack. The brand also offers other accessories, so you can customize your Sunflow beach chair with a drink holder or a side bag to keep items dry and sand-free." —Alyssa Sparacino, digital deputy editor
"This year, I'm giving my mom the gift of fresh-cut herbs, specifically spearmint, without the chore of watering and caring for them. This ethically- and sustainably-made candle will make her home smell amazing, looks pretty on a countertop or in a window, and is not a terrible price point for a luxury candle. Spearmint is known for being refreshing, so I'm happy to add some earthy, green vibes into her space." —Marietta Alessi, senior social media manager
"My sisters and I grew up wearing Dansko clogs because my farm-raised mom wore Danskos (like mother, like daughters). We'd change out of our riding boots at the barn into these leather slip-ons because they were incredibly durable, comfortable, and of high quality, and could stand a bit of wear and tear. Although it's been decades since those horse riding days, my mom still stands by the healthy footwear brand and has a pair of Dansko shoes she wears outside in her garden. But, they've definitely seen better days, and I think it's time for an upgrade. I love this style, since it has a less casual feel with the block heel, and my mom can wear them with dresses, jumpsuits, and cropped denim from spring through fall." —Susan Brickell, senior editor
"Few doctors create more effective products than Dr. Barabara Sturm, and the newest item in her covetable lineup is no exception. This anti-aging cream glides on smooth and instantly plumps and smoothes skin. For the mom who loves to pamper herself, seriously consider this wonder cream." —Sade Strehlke, executive editor