The 10 Best Natural Sleep Aids, According to Customer Reviews

Amazon Basic Care Sleep Aid Tablets

There's no bells and whistles when it comes to this sleep aid option, but more than 15,000 five-star ratings prove that this generic pick is totally worth the buy. Thanks to the active ingredient doxylamine succinate, just one tablet will help you get a better snooze. How exactly does it work? Doxylamine succinate is a sedating antihistamine that blocks certain brain chemicals, which can cause you to feel sleepy. This formulation is also free of gluten and pain relievers and customers love the affordable price tag.

One reviewer wrote: "This is the ONLY product that has work for my husband and me. He was prescribed sleeping pills and those didn't even work as good as these! They are amazing. They also help you stay asleep! If you want a good night's rest, order these now!"