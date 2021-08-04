The 10 Best Natural Sleep Aids, According to Customer Reviews
It's no secret that sleep is an essential part of life. But with hectic schedules and increased exposure to electronics and entertainment, getting a solid snooze can be quite the challenge. That's where natural sleep aids can come in handy.
According to Yale Medicine integrative medicine physician, Gary Soffer, M.D., natural sleep aids include non-prescription supplements and herbs that may help with sleep. People can choose sleep aids to help improve their sleep cycles or aid with lack of sleep or reduce insomnia. Although those with more serious sleep disorders should consult their physician on the best treatment, which could possibly include incorporating a prescription medicine into their regimen. (Related: How and Why the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Messing with Your Sleep)
While there are tons of sleep aids available at your local drugstore (and Amazon, of course), there's still more research to be done to prove if these supplements and herbs actually work for everyone. "For some people, these remedies may help them feel more relaxed and fall asleep easier, and for others they may have no effect," says Christine Won, M.D., Director of Women's Sleep Health Program and Yale Medicine. "The science behind natural sleep aids is not as robust as for prescription medications. But there's certainly no harm in trying one, even though it's always recommended to consult with your doctor before using one."
Since these formulas are drug-free, you won't have to worry about any habit-forming substances that will create a dependency on any supplement. Instead, these products use natural hormones, herbs, and vitamins to help the body and mind enter a more relaxing state and get better rest. Look for ingredients such as melatonin, chamomile, and magnesium, which isn't a sleep aid, but rather has been shown to promote calmness and help regulate melatonin. (Related: Is It Bad to Take Melatonin Every Night?)
You may already be familiar with melatonin, due to its reputation for being a natural sleep aid that can aid help you fall asleep faster, aid with insomnia, and even allow you to conquer jet lag. But here's a quick refresh: Melatonin is a hormone that your brain produces to help with sleep and the timing of your circadian rhythm (your body's internal clock). While it is safe to consume, the Sleep Foundation recommends starting with the lowest recommended dosage — 0.5 milligrams to 5 milligrams for adults, and gradually increasing this dosage until you find a sweet spot that helps you fall asleep without causing side effects.
Need a little extra help in falling (and staying asleep)? Ahead, the best natural sleep aids — from supplements and drinks to sprays and gummies — to help you get a better snooze.
Amazon Basic Care Sleep Aid Tablets
There's no bells and whistles when it comes to this sleep aid option, but more than 15,000 five-star ratings prove that this generic pick is totally worth the buy. Thanks to the active ingredient doxylamine succinate, just one tablet will help you get a better snooze. How exactly does it work? Doxylamine succinate is a sedating antihistamine that blocks certain brain chemicals, which can cause you to feel sleepy. This formulation is also free of gluten and pain relievers and customers love the affordable price tag.
One reviewer wrote: "This is the ONLY product that has work for my husband and me. He was prescribed sleeping pills and those didn't even work as good as these! They are amazing. They also help you stay asleep! If you want a good night's rest, order these now!"
NatureWise Vitamin D3 Supplement
One study found that a vitamin D deficiency is associated with a higher risk of sleep disorders. The Sleep Doctor, Michael Breus, agrees and says vitamin D is one of the vitamins that needs to be at a non-deficient level before considering alternative options. If your doctor has already cleared you to take a vitamin D supplement, this is a great option; or schedule an appointment with your doctor, who can order a blood test to measure your levels of vitamin D before considering supplements. (Related: Should You Be Using Vitamin D Skin-Care Products?)
"I have taken this vitamin for several weeks now, and have noticed a HUGE improvement in quality sleep. I've been dreaming every single night, which I haven't done in a few years, and I feel well-rested when I wake up. I am the type to stop something after trying it if I don't see results after a solid go at it, and I can honestly say this vitamin is here to stay!" raved a customer.
HUM Nutrition Beauty zzZz Sleep Support Supplement
A powerful combination of melatonin and vitamin B6 is this supplement's secret weapon to beating the bedtime blues. Melatonin helps to regulate the body's sleep cycle, while B6 contributes to the body's production of serotonin — and both ingredients work to enhance calmness and relaxation, too. It's gluten-free, sustainably-sourced, and vegan to suit different needs, and the brand suggests taking one tablet 20 minutes before bed. (Related: Should You Really Be Using a Melatonin Diffuser Before Bed?)
"I have used this for close to 4 years now," reported a shopper. "If I miss a pill, I can tell I don't sleep as [well]. It doesn't make you drowsy either. It really feels just like you're naturally tired and fall asleep fast and stay asleep longer."
OLLY Ultra Sleep Softgels
Whether you're struggling with a sleep disorder or your brain is running so fast you can't seem to drift off (or stay asleep), this supplement is filled with sleep-enhancing ingredients including melatonin (helps you fall asleep faster), magnesium (helps you sleep longer), l-theanine (an amino acid found in tea leaves that is found to reduce stress levels), and calming chamomile. You'll experience relaxed muscles, regulated sleep cycles, and enhanced calmness.
One fan wrote: "I've been taking these for about a month. No, they won't "knock you out" like some sleeping pills, but my experience is that they take that edge off to calm your mind, let you fall asleep and help you stay asleep. An added benefit is that you don't wake up groggy in the morning."
Celestial Seasonings Herbal Sleepytime Tea
You won't find any caffeine in this bedtime tea. Instead, this evening bevvie is filled with chamomile, lemongrass, spearmint, and orange blossoms to help lull you to sleep faster. It's garnered an impressive 4.8 rating (even with more than 4,400 reviews) for helping users unwind after busy days. (Related: 8 Health Benefits of Tea)
"No matter the season, the busyness, the length of my to-do lists, this blend of herbs does its magic, signaling my brain that it is time to turn off. It's funny the role that a little tea bag has played in my life," noted a user.
Carlyle Melatonin 12 mg Fast Dissolve Tablets
If you have trouble taking pills, you'll love this dissolvable sleep aid. Each tablet contains 12 mg of melatonin that will help to regulate your sleep cycle, which can get off-balance thanks to busy lifestyles, traveling, stress, and even blue light exposure from electronic devices and traveling. While the Sleep Foundation recommends starting with a melatonin dose between 0.5 mg and 5 mg, since this one contains a higher concentration, you could use a pill-cutter to divide the tablets in half or quarters to create a smaller starting dose — which Amazon reviewers also suggest doing.
"As a healthcare worker that works 12 long hours at night, it is important to get home and get to sleep fast to be on my best and well-rested," said a customer. "This is it. I do not feel drowsy and it works quickly. The taste is a refreshing berry and not chalky. I went with 12 mg because I wanted to sleep well and not wake up a few hours later to have to re-dose. Highly recommend."
Zarbees Naturals Children's Sleep Supplement
Kids need quality rest too, and, with more than 47,000 five-star reviews, parents are raving about these natural gummies. But is melatonin safe for children? According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, "melatonin can be a short-term way to help kids get rest while you keep trying to establish good bedtime routines." The AAP encourages parents and pediatricians to make the decision to administer melatonin together — so if you have the green light from your doctor, the AAP recommends beginning with the lowest dosage: 0.5 mg or 1 mg, taken 30 to 90 minutes before bedtime. Since a single gummy contains 1 mg of melatonin, figuring out the right dose couldn't be easier.
"My son's pediatrician recommended this product in particular, as she uses it successfully with her own kids. We've been using it for a month now, and he literally asks to go to bed. Even if we skip a night, bedtime is much smoother as it's re-set the routine. Bedtime is back to being a happy experience for all involved," reported a shopper.
Sleep Doctor PM Melatonin Sleep Aid Spray
If you're looking to skip supplements altogether, consider this nighttime sleep aid that you spray beneath your tongue before bed. It's formulated with ingredients such as melatonin, magnesium, and magnolia bark, which can help induce sleepiness without making you crash. Not to mention, this spray is designed to enter the bloodstream 3-5 times faster than traditional supplements, so you really capitalize on those z's. The brand instructs to spritz it 3-6 times under the tongue 15 minutes before bedtime. (Related: I Swear This $5 Melatonin Bubble Bath Helps Me Relax and Fall Asleep Faster)
One fan shared: "I started with three sprays, but since I suffer from insomnia I had to add three more. I was able to fall asleep earlier and I slept like a baby, which is something I've been trying to accomplish for almost a year."
Natural Vitality Calm Sleep Drink Mix
This drink mix is an easy solution to sleep trouble. A blend of magnesium, melatonin, and l-theanine work together to get your body into sleep mode much faster and easier than counting sheep. It has a delicious berry flavor and can be enjoyed hot or cold before bedtime. The brand recommends starting with a single teaspoon (2g) and gradually increasing your intake to two teaspoons (4g) daily. Just add the powder to a glass of water, let it fizz, stir, and enjoy. (Related: Sleep Better Tonight! The Best and Worst Drinks for a Peaceful Night's Rest)
"I have been diligent about taking this each night since receiving last week, and I have had far less trouble falling and staying asleep," said a customer. "I've even noticed a difference there with how fast I fall asleep and how much deep sleep I am getting."
ZzzzQuil Pure Zzzs Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies
It's no secret that NyQuil can help you get a good night's sleep when you're feeling under the weather, which is most likely why users are raving about this sleep-enhancing version, featuring melatonin. The easy-to-take gummies aid in regulating a natural sleep pattern within the body, thanks to each containing 1 mg of melatonin, along with natural botanicals. Also worth noting: They're safe to take daily without creating a dependency, due to the low dosage. (Related: I Tried 4 CBD Products for Sleep and Here's What Happened)
"They work really well to help you fall asleep. When I say help, I really mean it. In my experience, you still have to lay down and let yourself naturally get tired. They won't just sedate you like some pain pills or heavier aids. But they will signal your brain to start slowing down and prep for sleep. I kind of prefer that and wake up feeling more rested with these," wrote a reviewer.