Whether you're currently experiencing neck pain or you've struggled with it in the past, you know that it's no laughing matter. For athletes and people who have active jobs (yep, even those staring at a computer screen all day), neck pain can be debilitating.

If you're in that position right now, you're probably looking for anything to ease your discomfort — including home neck massager devices. But are they worth it? Here, orthopedic surgeon Brian A. Cole, M.D., of Englewood Spine Associates in New Jersey, discuss the causes of neck pain, and gives his two cents on if investing in an at-home neck massager is the right move for you.

What Causes Neck Pain?

Neck pain can be the result of a nerve problem, a structural problem or a muscle problem, says Dr. Cole. "Neck pain that comes from a nerve problem can be linked to a pinched nerve inside the neck or a nerve that's irritated in the neck," he explains. "Structural problems in the neck can include pain that comes from fractures, or processes that comprise the bone function (like tumors or infections), as well as neck pain that can come from having abnormal curvature in the neck or arthritis affecting the joints of the neck." (Related: My Neck Injury Was the Self-Care Wake-Up Call I Didn't Know I Needed)

The last of the three is muscle pain — and, according to Dr. Cole, is the most common cause of neck pain since it can result from tension. "Muscle pain can be attributed to where you hold tension," he says. Plus, pain can "come from fatigued neck muscles from looking up or down too long," he points out. "Muscle pain can also come from the shoulders, as the muscles that control the shoulder and that stabilize the neck overlap."

While there's a wide range of people who experience pain, Dr. Cole notes that he finds that new pain is most common in people ages 30 to 50. "Their activity level changes and the number of causes of pain increase with the beginnings of overuse injury, increasing amounts of wear and tear, arthritis, and overall increases in stress," says Dr. Cole. (This is just one reason to take care of and pay attention to thoracic mobility.)

Are Massagers an Effective Solution to Neck Pain?

Neck massagers can be effective, but definitely use caution, advises Dr. Cole. In general, "neck massagers work to increase the blood flow to the neck muscles and also work to improve the stimulation of the neck muscles," he notes. "With these as the primary goals of neck massagers, I do find that many people experience temporary improvement of their neck pain symptoms with neck massagers."

That said, Dr. Cole warns that some of the pulsating massagers can act as irritants — so be careful, especially if you have arthritis. "A good rule of thumb is to see how you respond to neck massagers for a short time (say, 5-10 seconds) before increasing the amount of time the neck massager is used," says Dr. Cole. If using a neck massager increases your pain, you should stop. Also, note that not all neck pains are identical. What works once may not work subsequently, so be aware of your body's response to the treatment, as the pain could be a sign of something different. (You can also try ice, gentle stretching, and these upper back-pain exercises to ease tension.)

If you're experiencing neck pain for the first time, you may be wondering when it's time to throw in the towel and call a doctor. For one, it's never a bad idea to seek a doctor's expertise when it comes to neck pain. (After all, it's not an area of your body you really want to mess around with.) That said, Dr. Cole recommends you pay attention to where the pain occurs — i.e. is it isolated to the neck or does it go elsewhere? If it's starting to move to the shoulder blade, arm, finger tips or the head, it's time to see a medical professional. However, if the pain is isolated to the neck, Dr. Cole suggests you call your doctor if the pain is waking you up at night or if it lasts for more than two weeks.

The Best Neck Massager, According to Customer Reviews

Dealing with your run-of-the-mill neck pain that doesn't require a visit to your doctor's office? To provide you with some immediate relief, shop these top-rated neck massagers on Amazon. (Related: What's Better: a Foam Roller or Massage Gun?)

Naipo Shiatsu Massager for Neck and Back

Resteck Massager for Neck and Back with Heat

With more than 17,000 Amazon reviews, this massager has still managed to maintain an impressive 4.7-star rating from customers. It features eight massage nodes, as well as settings for power, speed, direction, and heating. Also nice: If you experience more general back pain on top of neck discomfort, you can actually use this on both areas for some serious multitasking.

One reviewer wrote: "After years of chronic neck pain and trying physical therapy, chiropractic, and massage therapy with little lasting benefit, this item finally has me sleeping soundly." (Related: Should You Get a Massage When You're Sore?)

Lifepro Sonic Massage Gun & Surger Vibrating Foam Roller

A dupe for the Theragun, this massage set includes a massage gun with five different heads and a vibrating foam roller for the ultimate relief and relaxation package. The massage gun has a head specifically intended to target each side of your spine and neck muscles (you can adjust the massage intensity with five different settings), while the foam roller comes with four vibration modes and can help relieve muscle pain in your lower and upper back, knees, quads, hamstrings, and more. (Related: The Best Massage Gun for Every Price Point)

Voyor Neck Massager

While it may look like a BDSM toy out of Fifty Shades, this under-$20 gadget offers a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home, office, or car. Since this massager is manual, it's easier to control the level of pressure, and avoid irritation, especially if your neck is more sensitive. It has two silicone balls that you can situate around your neck to target the exact spot that's experiencing pain.

"I absolutely LOVE this thing. I get terrible, deep-seated pain in my neck because I’m a college student and constantly spend my time hunched over textbooks or peering down at my laptop. I have never found relief from heat pads or cold therapy, and I can only massage my neck with my arms up behind my head for so long before they get tight and achy, too. But this has changed everything! I can massage my neck and shoulders for as long as I want with literally no muscle fatigue, and I can use as much or as little pressure as I need," wrote a customer.

Shiatsu Massager With Heat

With eight roller balls — four large and four small nodes — this massager has three speed strength levels and two massage directions that auto-reverse every minute so that the massage effects are evenly distributed on your neck. It also has infrared heat settings, which help promote blood flow. Reviewers also note how convenient it is to use on the go, thanks to the car charger.

"This is my new secret weapon (to combat neck tension & chronic pain/muscle spasm condition)," wrote a shopper. "I love everything about this product! It is strong and effective! The +HEAT setting is so soothing! I sleep like a baby when I use it before bed! I love how you can adjust the settings and choose to rotate the massage balls *in a left or right motion.* I am really impressed with this one you guys & I highly recommend it to everyone!"

Renpho Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager

Because this massager is handheld, it would be easy to limit its use to 5-10 seconds per Dr. Cole's suggestion, since your arm might start to ache holding it for too long. (Or, of course, you can have a friend or family member hold it for you instead.) It has five interchangeable heads that work to massage your muscles, and also has more than 22,000 glowing reviews on Amazon.

One reviewer shared: "My wife and I are both massage therapists. I purchased this on a whim when it was featured as an Amazon Deal of the Day during this last holiday season. This massager turned out to be an absolutely outstanding purchase. We are both hugely impressed with the quality and diversity of uses. Best massager we've ever owned, by far. We love using it on ourselves and have also incorporated it into our massages on each other. It feels great for general work as well as deep work. We've used it for back, chest, neck, arms, legs, shoulders, hands, feet, and even parts of the face."

MaxKare Back and Neck Massage Pillow

This neck massage pillow has four powerful nodules — two on either side of your neck and upper shoulder area — that are intended to cradle your head while your muscle pain melts away. It provides a deep-kneading massage that rotates in both directions, and also has an adjustable heat function that allows you to choose from three different warmth settings.

"I just got this product today. My neck and back have been killing me (likely due to the extra screen time from staying indoors) and so I was looking for something that could help. This thing feels AMAZING and is super easy to use," wrote a buyer.

Boriwat Neck Massager Pillow with Heat

If you want to lay back and relax or nap during your massage, this massager-pillow is the way to go. It has two large nodules that can be adjusted to three different speeds and provides gentle heat. If you don't want to lay down, you can also fix this pillow to the back of a chair using an elastic strap.

"This is the best massager I have ever owned!" raved a customer. "The 3D massaging balls are perfect for working out the knots in my neck. I always carry a lot of tension in my neck and this has helped so much with neck pain. The pillow is easy to move around in order to massage areas such as shoulders, lower back, calf muscles, and feet. I would highly recommend this item to anyone who is in need of a good massage."

TheraFlow Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

You really can't beat the price point of this under-$20 massager. It offers a variety of intensities, as well as three head attachments that work for shiatsu (aka pinpointed) massage and even scalp massages.

One reviewer described it as "nice and powerful but with a convenient power setting that's easy to dial back when I want to work on my neck or shoulders."

Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager

Image zoom

This massager is super lightweight, cordless, easy to use, and also comes with six different massage heads. It's also not for the faint of heart, and will give you 3,700 pulses of bliss into your muscles every minute. While it might be a splurge, it's earned over 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers with reviewers saying it's well worth the investment and that it .