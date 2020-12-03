The first step to forming healthy habits, according to Sincero: establishing healthy boundaries, which define "where you end and the outside world begins." Of course, Sincero doesn't leave you to figure all that out on your own. Rather, she offers a digestible guide to owning your actions, emotions, and needs without absorbing everyone else's. "You are responsible to other people. You are not responsible for other people. Big diff," she writes. After a quick breakdown of how to take inventory of your habits (which is essential prior to adopting more), the author spends most of the book shepherding readers through her 21-day plan to ultimately make a new habit stick. Her daily exercises include creating a mantra for why you want this new habit to stick, tracking progress, rewarding yourself, and surrounding yourself with the right energy.