Over her nearly 10 years of living with chronic illness, Miller's received a crash course on the ins and outs of American healthcare and navigating her relationships and career with heightened stakes. And now, in her first book, she's putting her experiences to paper, detailing the many ways her life changed after her diagnosis, from the countless hours spent in doctors' offices to the life-saving fecal transplant from her then 9-year-old niece. Over the course of Miller's debut memoir, you'll learn how to find a good doctor, how to talk about chronic illness with your partner, and how to navigate relationships when you start to rely on your family for care — all in a digestible, authentic manner. Currently, three out of five Americans live with a form of chronic illness — a number that's expected to rise in a post-COVID-19 world, as some coronavirus patients report chronic conditions long after recovery, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meaning: Miller's service-driven memoir is as applicable and important of a read as ever. (Related: The Potential Mental Health Effects of COVID-19 You Need to Know About)