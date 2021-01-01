The Best New Wellness Books Hitting Shelves In January

Ancient Babylonians supposedly invented New Year's Resolutions, which means people have been making them for the past 4,000 years. Sure, you could sign up for a new workout plan or take on a reading challenge, but you could also commit to some real soul-searching that might be harder to quantify. For some, the pandemic has offered time and space for dealing with insecurities, embracing flaws, and finding new ways to stay connected to loved ones — and many of these new habits are worth carrying into 2021. This month, five new nonfiction books offer strategies for boosting your confidence, keeping anxiety at bay, and making time for the things that truly matter. Scroll on for inspiration and new reads to start your new year right.