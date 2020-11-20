From there, Rapinoe traces her childhood growing up in a large, wildly athletic family in conservative Redding, California; opens up about her and her twin Rachael's respective coming-out stories; and details her first forays into the professional women's soccer world. Of course, readers also hear about the USWNT lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation (which was dismissed in May 2020 by a federal judge) and what it was like falling in love with her partner (and recent fiancé), WNBA player Sue Bird. Throughout it all — the ups (embracing her sexuality), the downs (her brother’s incarceration) — Rapinoe’s message remains clear: that everyone, no matter the size of their platform, has an obligation to speak up and put in the work. And this is especially true for those, such as Rapinoe herself, who are recognize their privilege. "I have always understood that once you have a tiny bit of power, space, or control, you should do everything you can to share it," she writes.