Company Price Certifications Program Type Prerequisites Required The University of New England (UNE)

Best Overall $770 per credit Master's of Science in Applied Nutrition plus coursework that meets CNS requirements and eligibility for R.D.N. exam Online instruction on university's LMS platform Yes eCornell

Best for Plant-Based $1260 Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate Video lectures, text transcripts, readings, and presentations No Emory University

Best for Health Coaching $4995 Health and Wellness Coaching Certificate Live instructor-led courses via Zoom, self-paced recorded lessons, and interactive coaching sessions Yes National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)

Best for Sports Nutrition $899 Certified Nutrition Coach (NASM-CNC), Certified Sports Nutrition Coach (NASM-CSNC) Readings, videos No Arizona State University

Best for Variety $561 - $1343 per credit hour Bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, and certificates Videos, recorded lectures via LMS platform Yes Saybrook University

Best for Integrative and Functional Nutrition Starts at $1270 per credit Certificate, master's, or Ph.D. Virtual Residential Conference, online video conferences, phone calls, and recorded videos Yes Precision Nutrition

Best for Budget $999 Certificate Videos, textbook readings No

Guide to Choosing the Best Online Nutrition Certification

What Is a Nutrition Certification?

A nutrition certification indicates someone has taken some kind of course related to health and wellbeing but having a "nutrition certification" does not necessarily equate to being an expert in nutrition since this is not a legally regulated credential. To determine whether or not someone's certification is credible, it is important to understand where the certification is from (i.e., a well-established, evidence-based, or accredited organization) and what kind of curriculum, training, and evaluation the course has before certifications are given out to students. Some will be significantly more or less robust than others. Other certification programs, not on this list, put more emphasis on marketing oneself and less on actual topic expertise.

What Type of Career Am I Looking to Achieve?

Before pursuing a specific degree or certification in nutrition, it is a good idea to think about what line of work and place of work you are looking for afterward. For example, if you want to work in a clinical or academic setting. In that case, it is absolutely necessary to become board certified and pursue an R.D.N. license and a master's degree. However, if you are primarily interested in seeing private clients and are not seeking employment by a health care establishment as a dietitian, becoming a C.N.S. is another possible path.

If you're interested in seeing private clients who do not have complex medical problems and don't have the desire or means to invest as much time and money into a lengthy academic program, becoming a certified nutrition coach may make more sense. Health coach certifications that focus on behavior change theory can also be valuable for counselors as a way to be more effective with their clients. Other programs such as the plant-based certificate from eCornell are great for personal education or as an added certificate to further define your niche.

What Should I Look for in a Nutrition Certification Program?

There are several important factors to consider when deciding on which nutrition certification program to take. One main factor is what kind of degree or certificate you will earn upon completion of the program; another is whether or not the program is accredited and/or well-established. The programs on this list are primarily accredited and/or well-vetted by credible professionals in the field. Another key factor to note is what the program's curriculum will cover. For example, is it primarily focused on a specific eating pattern, disease management, aging, general health and wellness, behavior change, food and sustainability, or does it cover a bit of everything?

Look at any prerequisites that are necessary before enrolling, as well as the time commitment needed to complete the course(s). For example, if this is a second career and you are working full time, you will need to factor in how much time the program will take each week and during what hours of the day (if not self-paced) as well as how long it will take to graduate, and see if it fits in with your work schedule. You may also want to know if there are any live classes or if all online classes are pre-recorded videos and self-paced readings. And, of course, pricing is an essential consideration since some of these programs are a significant investment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There a Difference Between a Nutritionist Degree and a Nutritionist Certification?

Degrees tend to take significantly more time than certifications, and degrees will often be from an accredited institution whereas any private company can issue a certification. Because certifications are less expensive, they may be more attainable depending on your career goals but should be well researched to understand if the certificate will be sufficient education. The positive aspect of certification can be that although it takes less time, it is typically much more specific in its focus meaning this can be a great asset to increase your knowledge about a certain topic to help define your professional niche, such as an R.D. who wants to get a certificate in plant-based nutrition or sports nutrition.

What Certifications Should a Nutritionist Have?

The R.D.N. certification is generally the go-to certification for those who want to make nutrition a full-time career as it is the most widely recognized and "gold standard" in terms of its credibility. For example, a nutritionist in any type of healthcare facility such as a hospital, nursing home, long-term healthcare, rehab center, or clinic, will generally need an R.D.N. certification. This is also true for a nutritionist wanting to work in food service management, government-based community nutrition, head up a wellness program at a college or university or corporate setting, work in a supermarket as a retail dietitian, or be a go-to resource for media publications. And as of 2024, all R.D.N.s will need to have a master's degree in order to be eligible for the registration exam. In some of these settings, a CNS degree may also be sufficient and well-respected in the clinical field but is not as widely recognized as the R.D.N. licensure.

Those working in private practice will also greatly benefit from the R.D.N. certification but may also benefit from becoming a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach. The exact certification you should have primarily depends on the clientele you are targeting and your approach to counseling. If you are interested in specializing in behavior theory and a more holistic methodology, becoming a health coach may be a priority. However, if you will be helping individuals with chronic disease or nutrition-related, medical illness, you need to pursue your R.D.N. or CNS in order to have a strong foundation in medical nutrition therapy. And there are additional certifications once you become an R.D.N. to become even more specialized, such as becoming a Certified Diabetes Educator or becoming board certified in pediatric nutrition, gerontological nutrition, oncology nutrition, and more (check out the Commission on Dietetic Registration's website to learn more).

How Long Does It Take to Complete a Nutritionist Certification?

Completing a course for a nutritionist certification can take as little as fourweeks and as long as several years, depending on the program. Generally, the programs that give graduates "certifications" will be much shorter than programs that result in a degree from an accredited college or university.

How Much Do Nutrition Certifications Cost?

This can also range considerably depending on the program and resulting certification or degree. Based on regular pricing, the least expensive on this list is $899 for the NASM health coach certification whereas the certificate program in Integrative and Functional Nutrition from Saybrook University costs over $20,000, and master's degrees can cost over $40,000 depending on the school. Similar to their duration, programs that result in "certifications" will be less expensive than bachelor's or master's degrees from accredited schools. It is a good idea to always look for financial aid or scholarships, especially for any programs affiliated with a college or university in order to manage these extra costs. And as with any investment into your career education, it is also important to research what your return will be. Research what degree requirements there are for jobs that interest you and what the salary ranges are for those positions to help you determine which investment makes the most sense.

Methodology

Dozens of online academic programs and certifications were considered while compiling this list. Factors that were considered included whether or not the organization was accredited, what type of certification the programs offer, the instructors' credentials, reviews from graduates and other professional organizations, coursework content, pricing, duration of programs, enrollment policies, and the flexibility of online learning. Priority was given to accredited programs, programs that have had a proven track record, and programs that are evidence-based and grounded in nutrition science versus fad diets.