After that, she started to take "small steps" nightly, setting boundaries (no devices in the bedroom!) and creating routines. But it wasn't until 2015 when talking to people as part of her book tour for Thrive (Buy It, $13, amazon.com) that she realized how big of an issue sleep (and lack thereof) really was. And so, she put pen and her own experiences to paper, writing The Sleep Revolution. At the time of the book's publication (April 2017), roughly 40 percent of Americans were getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep per night — a number that's only slightly decreased over four years (today, a third of adults in the U.S. don't get enough sleep, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The nation struggles with shut-eye due in part to its "hustle harder" culture, which prioritizes productivity at the expense of sleep — something that Huffington once did herself and explores in her book. Her approach to unpacking America's sleep disorder is big and broad; beyond presenting the research proving that a "sleep crisis" does indeed exist, Huffington dives deep into the history of society's changing attitudes towards work and sleep dating back to the Industrial Revolution. The founder of The Huffington Post and Thrive Global covers the science of sleep disorders, the dangers of drugs such as Ambien, Lunesta, ZzzQuil (from the same folks who make NyQuil), and caffeine, and the way technology throws off your circadian rhythm. Not to mention, she takes a skeptical approach to "solutions" purported to help you sleep better, such as the five thousand sleep apps on the App Store. (Related: The Worst Apps to Use Before Bed If You Want Good Sleep)