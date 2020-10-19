6 Top-Rated Thermometers That Track Everything from Fevers to Ovulation

Over the past several months, the coronavirus pandemic has brought on plenty (and I mean plenty) of changes, from the way in which we interact (at a six-foot distance, of course) and what we wear (see: face masks) all the way to what we keep in our junk drawers. Case in point? Thermometers. Once a forgotten item floating amongst random batteries, warped take-out menus, and a collection of other, well, crap, a thermometer has now become an everyday item used before hair appointments, restaurant reservations, and workout classes. In fact, it's never been more important to have one of the best thermometers on hand. (Related: The Home Medical Supplies You Should Always Have In Your First Aid Kit)
That's because a fever (any temperature higher than 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit in adults) typically means your body is dealing with an infection and, thus, is often a symptom of illnesses such as the flu, common cold, and, yes, COVID-19. As a result, having an accurate and easy-to-use thermometer at the ready is key.
Depending on your lifestyle, there are different options available, including rectal, ear, and mouth thermometers. The most popular pick right now is the no-touch forehead thermometer, which uses infrared sensors to determine your temperature without physical contact. Forehead thermometers can take multiple measurements without the need to sanitize in between uses, making them ideal not only for public settings but also families. (Related: Your Fitness Tracker Might Help You Catch Under-the-Radar-Coronavirus Symptoms)
If your medicine cabinet is currently missing this health essential, no worries. You can choose from affordable, customer-loved options ready to shop on Amazon. Scroll down to see top picks, including options for kids and for tracking ovulation.
This handheld thermometer is Amazon shoppers' top pick; they've given it more than 39,000 perfect ratings. It uses three sensors to read more than 100 data points and then calculates your body temperature with a special algorithm in just seconds. Already nurse-approved, its single-button design is super intuitive, and the device quietly vibrates when the final number is calculated — so you can use it on sleeping kids or babies without interrupting their slumber.
Wondering whether what your feeling counts as a fever? This clever option will let you know by flashing green, orange, or red. Based on the color, you'll be able to track how your temperature's progressing over time. You can also check the built-in memory to get access to the last 10 temperature readings for a more in-depth understanding of your current result. Plus, its infrared reading system can be used on random objects around your home, such as a baby bottle or coffee pot.
More than 2,600 shoppers gave this digital thermometer a perfect rating — and it's easy to see why. It's one of the most affordable infrared options on the market but still guarantees accuracy thanks to a special precision microprocessor and a combination of sensors that not only read your temperature but take into account your environmental settings as well. The thermometer that can be used both in-ear and on the forehead to accurately read body temperature in just one second. It also comes with a fever alarm system (producing different colors and beeps depending on the temp measured), an auto-shutdown feature, and a memory recall system that stores up to 35 previous readings.
This classic digital thermometer uses a probe to read your body temperature via the tongue, armpit, or rectum, making it a great pick for anyone who's uncomfortable using the newer touchless devices. Although it takes slightly longer than infrared thermometers, it's cheaper, waterproof, and leaves less room for error in your final reading. Not to mention, this design also comes with a fever alert system and warns when the battery is low.
Neither a sleeping baby nor a squirmy preteen is a match for this forehead thermometer. It accurately reads body temperature in just one second to give you peace of mind. Described as "high quality" and "super easy to use" by reviewers, its streamlined design has just a single button and a large LED screen that's easy to read. No wonder this digital thermometer's managed to earn 93 percent positive ratings.
Fun fact: Thermometers aren’t just for fevers. The handy devices can also be used to help track your ovulation cycle to prevent or prepare for pregnancy. When specialized for precision — this one reads your body temperature within 1/100 of a degree — they give deeper insight into your body's cycle. This popular pick has almost 3,000 perfect ratings, thanks in part to the optional app where you can track your basal temperature to predict your body’s fertile window.
The information in this story is accurate as of press time. As updates about coronavirus COVID-19 continue to evolve, it’s possible that some information and recommendations in this story have changed since initial publication. We encourage you to check in regularly with resources such as the CDC, the WHO, and your local public health department for the most up-to-date data and recommendations.