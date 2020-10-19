6 Top-Rated Thermometers That Track Everything from Fevers to Ovulation

Over the past several months, the coronavirus pandemic has brought on plenty (and I mean plenty) of changes, from the way in which we interact (at a six-foot distance, of course) and what we wear (see: face masks) all the way to what we keep in our junk drawers. Case in point? Thermometers. Once a forgotten item floating amongst random batteries, warped take-out menus, and a collection of other, well, crap, a thermometer has now become an everyday item used before hair appointments, restaurant reservations, and workout classes. In fact, it's never been more important to have one of the best thermometers on hand. (Related: The Home Medical Supplies You Should Always Have In Your First Aid Kit)