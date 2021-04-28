The Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, According to Customer Reviews
When they say humans and their pets begin to look alike, let's hope that's not referring to the former being covered in pet hair. After adding a shedding pup to our family (I'd love to say Penny sends her apologies, but she does not), I quickly started to feel like black clothing was no longer a wardrobe option. Not to mention, I'd find clumps of Penny fur all over my apartment, from corners of the kitchen to being needled in the living room couch cushions.
Luckily, there are some seriously great, furball-fighting vacuums out there that will make it so much easier to keep your home dander-free. These machines won't tangle with hair, they can clean hard-to-reach places, and work quickly, so you can spend more time doing things you love with your pet. Plus, city dwellers who are tight on space will be happy to know there are compact vacuums that function well and can be easily stored when not in use.
- Easy-to-empty dust bins: Look for a vacuum with a dust bin that's easy to empty. For example, one of the many reasons shoppers love the Dyson featured below, is because it has a trigger that helps you push out all the sucked-up gunk — whether it's fur or cat litter — without ever having to touch it.
- Rolls without brushes: Anyone with long or shedding tresses has likely already experienced having to pull or cut strands of hair out of the vacuum brush; the same thing will happen if your pet has long fur. Opt for a machine that touts its ability to clean up hair (human or pet) without getting tangled.
- Convenient attachments: You're going to want a variety of small and large attachments — especially those with fingers or brush fibers around the head — so that you can get clean different surfaces and reach every nook and cranny in your home, which is where big furballs like to hide. Be sure to take chair, bed, and couch fabrics into consideration, as well as the types of carpeting and rugs you have.
The Best Vacuums for Pet Hair
Best Overall: Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This vacuum is compact and super lightweight, so it's incredibly easy to stash away when not in use — whether you live in a small apartment or a home in which you're just trying to maximize storage space. However, its size is not illustrative of its power: It has an incredible suction, lasting for up to 60 minutes, and it has a trigger-activated dust bin that makes emptying it a breeze. (Looking for more compact machines, but within the fitness realm? Check out these folding treadmills.)
You can also adjust the power modes, which is great for when you're moving from carpet to hardwood flooring. Finally, it has several handy attachments, including a narrow tube for corners, as well as a bristle-clad head that's ideal for couches. The price tag may look a bit hefty, but the quality more than justifies the cost. Plus, it's earned an impressive 4.7-star rating with more than 8,500 reviews.
One reviewer wrote: "I love this vacuum! Very easy to carry around my two-story house and maneuver in and out of small spaces. It holds the charge for a very long time and allows me to pick up all the dog hair that my German Shepard leaves behind. I think the feature that I like the most is the ease in which it empties. I don’t even have to get my hands dirty. I would definitely recommend this to anyone, especially, pet owners."
Best for Carpet: BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
With more than 10,000 five-star ratings, this vacuum is a no-brainer. It may be a bit of a pain to store due to its size, but an upright vacuum is your best option for carpeted spaces or thick rugs, since the full weight of the vacuum sits over the power head, making it easier to push down into the pile to remove dirt. It has a whopping 27-foot cord, so you can tackle huge rooms without having to continuously change outlets. It also has an easy-to-empty dust bin, a swivel feature that allows you to clean close to your walls, and a triple-brush roll that ensures your carpet is spotless.
"I was very pleased with how this vacuum worked," noted a customer. "With other so-called pet vacuums, I may have to go over an area two or three times to get the hair up and this got it on the first sweep — even in places where it was heavy (the favorite lying down places). The canister is also large, which is a big help."
Best for Hardwood Floors: iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
This is one instance where you can absolutely leave the job to a robot vacuum. While most of these automated vacuums claim that they can cover multiple floor surfaces, these offer the best results for tile or hardwood flooring. You can schedule or start cleanings using voice commands, it features advanced sensors to navigate under and around furniture, and has an edge-sweeping brush to access all your home's nooks and crannies.
"Its edge-sweeping brush is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners. Its full suite of intelligent sensors guide the robot under and around furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors, while it runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging," reported one happy shopper.
Best for Fabrics: BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum
If you're looking for an option to tackle fabrics in your home — whether it's pillows, couch covers, or velvet headboards — look no further. This handheld vacuum was designed specifically with pet hair in mind. It comes with multiple attachments — a motorized brush, one to tackle upholstery, and a crevice tool to clear your space of pesky pet hair. It also has a long-lasting battery and surprisingly spacious dust bin, so you don't have to pause your cleaning routine to recharge or empty it.
One fan said: "I bought this product for the sole purpose of vacuuming my couch. I had been using a lint roller and it would take hours to clean up the couch for it to just be filled with dog hair again the next minute (my dog has no boundaries, lol). I have a dog that has short, very stubborn, prickly hair that gets stuck on everything and also sometimes weaves itself in fabrics making it very hard to get off the furniture. For the sake of trying out the product and see if it really works, I brushed my dog's hair ON the couch so that it would accumulate as much as possible. I think the before and after pictures speak for themselves :) 10/10 would recommend. Love this tool!!"
Best for Cars: Audew Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Those with dogs that get excited at the drop of the phrase "car ride" will love this small-but-mighty vacuum cleaner. Once fully charged, it can work constantly for 25-30 minutes, before needed to be plugged in — plenty of time to give your vehicle a quick once over. It also has powerful suction, comes with five handy attachments, and is priced below $40, making it a total bargain.
"I was surprised at how well this worked," wrote a shopper. "It sucked up little pebbles and even dog fur from the seat. Vacuum is a nice small convenient size. No extension cords needed. This will help me to keep my car cleaner and more often."
Best Budget Pick: Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Pet Turbo
This vacuum may appear bulky, but it's actually only 10 pounds and comes in at a more affordable price point than other upright and cordless vacuums on the list. It has a 6-liter dust bin (meaning you can clean for longer periods and empty it less), five height adjustments, and can easily adapt between hard floor and thick carpet. More good news? It includes a pet turbo tool, crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery tool that can all be stored on the machine itself, so you always have the right attachment close at hand.
"I have to admit that I was a little skeptical about whether or not it would have the suction-power needed for getting up all the pet hair from my three beautiful fur babies, but boy I am blown away by the power it has, noted a customer. 'I had no problems cleaning my area rugs and the transition to my hardwood floors was so easy. I really enjoy using the pet hair removal tool on my sofas and their pet beds. I would also like to mention that it is so lightweight that even after my back surgery it was a breeze to use. I also love the fact that I no longer have to stick my hands into a dirty canister to empty it — just the push of a button and it's empty."
Best LightWeight Option: ORFELD Cordless Vacuum
Weighing less than 3.3 pounds, this cordless vacuum is great for homes where you'd have to carry it upstairs. It features a runtime of 30 minutes, has two suction modes, features an extended wand designed to reach high areas, such as curtains and ceilings, and has an LED flexible brush head to detect the dust in dark areas. Bonus: It can be easily converted to a handheld vacuum for sofa and car cleaning, too.
One reviewer shared: "Our daughter REALLY needed a vacuum! With two large pooches and no vacuum... let's just say she was starting to drown in “Hair of the Dog.” It is quite easy to assemble. Straightforward buttons. Charges quickly. And... it’s easy to empty and clean the carpet attachment. That easy to clean is VERY important! Because this vacuum really pulls up the dirt and dog hair, you will be emptying it often. It takes up very little space... [is] lightweight and easy enough to use that getting it out is no big drama."
Best Vacuum-Steam Cleaner Combo: Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Feel like you need something a little extra for your kitchen floors? This machine allows you to vacuum and steam your surfaces. It has a drop-in tank emptying system so that you don't have to get your hands dirty, and it includes washable microfiber pads for every day, as well as disposable pads for pet messes you'd rather throw away.
"The vacuum on the Pet Steam Mop is wonderful as it sucks up the hair from my two border collies," said a customer. "They have clumps of hair and I didn't expect it to be able to vacuum it up but it did with much power. The steamer is wonderful and my wood/tile floors look amazing."
Best Bagged Vacuum: Kenmore Floor Care Elite Upright Bagged Vacuum
If you're wanting to avoid contact with the vacuumed-up debris as much as possible, a bagged vacuum might be for you. This way, you can just take out the bag and toss it in the garbage without any dander floating into the air or falling to the floor. It has a triple-HEPA filter — which traps 99.97 percent of debris, dander, and dust inside the vacuum reducing allergy-induced pollutants in the room — as well as roller brushes that are designed specifically with pet dander in mind.
One fan shared: "Amazing! This is the best vacuum ever. I will never go back to the "bag-less" vacuums. This Hepa vacuum doesn't give off a nasty smell, and [it's] easy to take the bag out and toss without gagging on dirt and pet hair."
Best Cannister Vacuum: Kenmore 81214 200 Series Pet Friendly Lightweight Bagged Canister Vacuum
If lots of suction is what you're after and you have plenty of storage space, you might want to consider a canister vacuum. This vacuum has a two-motor system that allows you to adjust its suction strength, as well as four height adjustments so you can choose what's right for your home. It also has a HEPA filter, which traps almost 100 percent of debris, dander and other allergy-inducing culprits.
"I have two cats and one dog that shed continually and their hair just seems to be impossible to remove from my couch. The attachment that was provided does a great job and more than meets my expectations. I am also using it in the car since the dog rides with me," wrote a shopper.