The Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, According to Customer Reviews

This vacuum is compact and super lightweight, so it's incredibly easy to stash away when not in use — whether you live in a small apartment or a home in which you're just trying to maximize storage space. However, its size is not illustrative of its power: It has an incredible suction, lasting for up to 60 minutes, and it has a trigger-activated dust bin that makes emptying it a breeze. (Looking for more compact machines, but within the fitness realm? Check out these folding treadmills.)

You can also adjust the power modes, which is great for when you're moving from carpet to hardwood flooring. Finally, it has several handy attachments, including a narrow tube for corners, as well as a bristle-clad head that's ideal for couches. The price tag may look a bit hefty, but the quality more than justifies the cost. Plus, it's earned an impressive 4.7-star rating with more than 8,500 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: "I love this vacuum! Very easy to carry around my two-story house and maneuver in and out of small spaces. It holds the charge for a very long time and allows me to pick up all the dog hair that my German Shepard leaves behind. I think the feature that I like the most is the ease in which it empties. I don’t even have to get my hands dirty. I would definitely recommend this to anyone, especially, pet owners."