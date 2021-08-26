The 10 Best Zinc Supplements to Support Your Immune System, According to Reviews
When it comes to boosting your immune system, vitamin C, leafy greens, and hot soup or broth are probably the first things that come to mind. But did you know that zinc also plays a powerful role in warding off illness?
Zinc is an essential mineral you need to be and stay healthy, says Sheryl Ross, M.D., ob-gyn, and women's health expert at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. "This mineral is important in your immune system to protect you against bacteria and viruses, help with wound healing, and is important for a normal sense of taste and smell," she explains. (ICYDK, exercise can also boost your immune system.)
Many people get enough zinc from foods such as red meat, poultry, seafood, beans, nuts, whole grains, and dairy products. But if allergies, intolerance, or dietary preferences limit your intake of these items, it's not uncommon to have a zinc deficiency. For example, those with a vegetarian diet are more susceptible to being deficient in zinc, according to Dr. Ross.
So how do you know if you're zinc-deficient? Signs that you might need to up your zinc intake include hair loss, diarrhea, eye and skin sores, loss of appetite, and problems with wound healing, says Dr. Ross. But the only way to know for sure is by scheduling an appointment with your doctor to have your levels tested. (Related: The Best Vitamins and Minerals for Healthy, Glowing Skin)
The Best Zinc Supplements, According to Customer Reviews:
- Best Overall: Nature's Bounty Zinc Gummy
- Best for Digestion: Horbaach Store Chelated Zinc Supplement
- Best Raw: Garden of Life Store Raw Zinc
- Best Absorption: Thorne Research Zinc Picolinate Supplement
- Best with Probiotics: Ancient Nutrition Probiotics and Zinc Supplement
- Best for Immune Support: Viva Naturals Elderberry, Vitamin C, and Zinc Supplement
- Best Vegan: Yuve Vegan Natural Zinc Supplement
- Best with Quercetin: Mt. Angel Vitamins Store Quercetin Zinc Immune Support Supplement
- Best Gummies: Lifeable Zinc Chewable Gummies
- Best Spray: Quantum Health TheraZinc Oral Spray
Zinc Supplement Dosage
Getting your daily dose of zinc can vary by the individual and is dependent on your age, gender, and reproductive status, explains Dr. Ross. However, just to give you an idea, the Mayo Clinic states that the recommended daily dose is 8 milligrams for women and 11 milligrams for men.
"Even though it's almost impossible to overdose on zinc in your diet, you can overdose by taking too much of a zinc supplement," warns Dr. Ross. "The upper intake level for zinc is 40 milligrams a day for adults." She also notes that taking a dose greater than 225 milligrams can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, flu-like symptoms, stomach pain, and intestinal bleeding, so it's important to stick to the recommended dosage. BTW, zinc supplements can also cause nausea for many first-timers regardless of dose, so opts for formulas developed for easier digestion, if possible.
What About Zinc for Colds?
To be clear, while many people take zinc supplements to ward off the common cold, you only need to take them if you're at high risk for zinc deficiency, says Dr. Ross. There's a common belief that consuming zinc within 24 hours of the onset of symptoms can help speed up recovery, but Dr. Ross says there's not enough research to prove that zinc has any effect in this use case. However, low levels of zinc are associated with a higher risk of getting pneumonia, skin ulcers, and other infections, she adds.
That's likely why you found that zinc supplements were near impossible to get a hold of at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The importance of zinc for immune system support makes it a common purchase for those trying to avoid illness, and there's some truth to that. Dr. Ross says zinc "may also reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections and shorten the duration and severity of a COVID infection." (Related: 7 Ways to Naturally Strengthen Your Immune System)
Zinc Supplements for Acne
And common colds aren't the only reason some people seek out extra doses of zinc. Zinc supplements for acne are also common as either an oral supplement or topical treatment. Although it seems unconventional, studies have found that its anti-inflammatory properties may help with moderate to severe acne. Plus, it also reduces excess oil production, which is often the root cause of breakouts.
New York-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, M.D., agrees it's a relatively safe and affordable option for anyone trying to treat acne — as long as you aren't allergic. (Psst… Here are the gentle ways dermatologists suggest tackling acne.)
While it's best to consume your zinc from whole foods since it's easier to absorb, supplements are an easy way to keep your levels healthy. Whether you're zinc-deficient or simply trying to boost your immune system, here are 10 customer-loved zinc supplements on Amazon worth trying.
Best Overall: Nature's Bounty Zinc Gummy
These berry-flavored gummies make taking zinc supplements easy and, well, delicious — and more than 5,000 shoppers are already impressed. They're gluten-free and made without any artificial flavors or sweeteners. Each bottle contains 120 gummies, with a recommended serving of two gummies a day. This dose clocks in at 30 milligrams of zinc, which is under Dr. Ross' recommended max intake. The brand recommends taking it on an empty stomach, or at least two hours after dinner.
One reviewer wrote, "I've tried several different zincs with my not-picky kids, and they had problems swallowing or nausea after taking them. This was the only product they did well with. I'm sticking to it."
Best for Digestion: Horbaach Store Chelated Zinc Supplement
If supplements make your stomach turn, try opting for a chelated formula like Horbaach's. The process bonds the mineral to an amino acid, so it's more easily absorbed or digested by the body. (And yes, it's scientifically proven.) Already trusted by more than 2,900 shoppers, the vegetarian-approved tablets come in a pack of 250.
"I have watched friends and family come down with colds this year, but I have not. I take two tablets every day during the winter months and I've not had a cold in years," one customer shared.
Best Raw: Garden of Life Store Raw Zinc
Vitamin C is probably the most commonly sought-after supplement for busting the common cold because it helps boost your body's resistance to things like stress, sickness and fatigue. Combining it with zinc makes this supplement an immunity booster for warding off sickness. It not only packs over 250 percent of the daily value of zinc, but it's also made without the use of high heat, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. No wonder more than 18,000 people gave it a perfect rating.
One reviewer raved, "I've been taking this product almost daily for 5+ years. I feel like it boosts my immune system and keeps any colds [or] viruses from dragging out into serious infections."
Best Absorption: Thorne Research Zinc Picolinate Supplement
Zinc picolinate is the scientific way of saying zinc is bound to the organic acid picolinic acid, which is naturally found in the body. This makes the 15 milligram supplement super absorbable, which reduces the likelihood of dealing with any nausea. Each capsule contains just four ingredients, and reviewers call it "high quality" and say it's "easy to swallow."
"I feel our health and immunity is greatly improved with this formulation," said a shopper. "They have never upset our stomachs, even when taken without food (I take them at bedtime), and have never affected our appetites either. These are definitely worth the few extra dollars."
Best with Probiotics: Ancient Nutrition Probiotics and Zinc Supplement
Kill two birds with one stone by taking a supplement that strengthens your immune system and helps with gut health. This keto-friendly pick is made with 20 milligrams of enzyme-activated zinc and 20 milligrams of probiotics. Once digested, it wards off sickness, supports a healthy gut, and even helps promote gut-related immunity. (Related: 5 Legit Benefits of Probiotics)
One five-star reviewer wrote: "I started using this product to help boost my immune system. So far, so good! I'm never disappointed by this brand."
Best for Immune Support: Viva Naturals Elderberry, Vitamin C, and Zinc Supplement
Join the 20,000 customers already obsessed with this nutrient-packed formula. It includes not one, but five immune system-supporting ingredients. A blend of elderberry (hello, antioxidants), vitamin C, zinc, ginger, and vitamin D3 help maintain a healthy immune system no matter the season.
"This is the ultimate wellness formula," said a customer. "Not only does this product help with cold and flu, the vitamins and extracts provide benefits for digestion (ginger), bone health (vitamin D), and skin (zinc). This is truly a great product, and I definitely won't go without it!"
Best Vegan: Yuve Vegan Natural Zinc Supplement
If you're searching for a vegan zinc supplement, look no further than this plant-based formula that uses just six ingredients and is free of gluten, wheat, dairy, and soy. Even better? The 50-milligram pills are small and easy to swallow, with a recommended dose of just one a day. Unlike some other options, it can be taken with or without food.
One person raved: "I purchased Yuve Vegan Zinc primarily to help clear my complexion. Best decision I could have made! Not only is it a vegan vitamin, but it's gentle on my sensitive stomach."
Best with Quercetin: Mt. Angel Vitamins Store Quercetin Zinc Immune Support Supplement
This immune support supplement features an unexpected ingredient: quercetin. Found in fruits and vegetables, the flavonoid is packed with antioxidants and boasts anti-inflammatory properties. When combined with zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D3, it creates a single vitamin that can help with immune support, energy, and respiratory health.
"I thought I would give this a try for my seasonal allergies," a customer wrote. "This has been working very well and I get relief quickly."
Best Gummies: Lifeable Zinc Chewable Gummies
Gummies are way more fun to take than vitamins: You don't have to swallow them whole, and they taste good, too. These chewable vitamins from Lifeable are packed with 50 milligrams of zinc and have a berry flavor that shoppers say "tastes like candy." A great choice for kids, they come with a child-resistant cap and are made in a peanut- and treenut-free facility. More than 1,500 people gave them a perfect rating, but as one reviewer sums it up, they're "simply the best-tasting vitamins ever."
Best Spray: Quantum Health TheraZinc Oral Spray
Great for storing in your purse, this portable spray is like an instant immune system boost on the go. Each spritz contains just over 7 milligrams of zinc, so you can safely consume eight sprays every two hours. A must-have for long days in the airport or commuting through the busy city, the stevia-sweetened treatment also soothes the throat with menthol, cherry bud extract, and peppermint oil.
"This product saved me, literally saved me," one shopper said. "At different times [while traveling], I would feel something coming on, either in my nose or throat or both. I carried this with me everywhere and would spray it at the first sign of anything. I really believe that this product (along with Airborne and extra C tablets) saved me from falling ill."