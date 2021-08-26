The 10 Best Zinc Supplements to Support Your Immune System, According to Reviews

Best Overall: Nature's Bounty Zinc Gummy

These berry-flavored gummies make taking zinc supplements easy and, well, delicious — and more than 5,000 shoppers are already impressed. They're gluten-free and made without any artificial flavors or sweeteners. Each bottle contains 120 gummies, with a recommended serving of two gummies a day. This dose clocks in at 30 milligrams of zinc, which is under Dr. Ross' recommended max intake. The brand recommends taking it on an empty stomach, or at least two hours after dinner.

One reviewer wrote, "I've tried several different zincs with my not-picky kids, and they had problems swallowing or nausea after taking them. This was the only product they did well with. I'm sticking to it."