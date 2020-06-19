What to Read, Watch, Listen to, and Learn from to Make the Most of Juneteenth

For far too long, the history of Juneteenth has been overshadowed by the Fourth of July. And while many of us grew up with fond memories of eating hotdogs, watching fireworks, and donning red, white, and blue to celebrate our nation's freedom, the truth is, every American wasn't exactly free (or even close to it) on July 4, 1776. In fact, Thomas Jefferson, a founding father and author of the Declaration of Independence, owned 180 slaves at the time (enslaving over 600 Black people throughout his lifetime). Furthermore, slavery remained unabolished for another 87 years. Even then, it took two additional years for all slaves to eventually gain their freedom on June 19, 1865—now known as Juneteenth.

First, a little history behind Juneteenth.

In 1863, President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that declared all "persons held as slaves" within the rebellious Confederate states "henceforward shall be free."

Ready to learn something that may have gone missing from your textbooks? While this was a monumental feat for Black people (the Proclamation meant freedom for over 3 million slaves), emancipation didn't apply to all slaves. It only applied to places under Confederate control and not to slave-holding border states or rebel areas under Union control.

Furthermore, the Texas Constitution of 1836 granted additional protection to slaveholders while further limiting the rights of slaves. With very little Union presence, many slave owners decided to move to Texas with their slaves, thus allowing slavery to continue.

However, on June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Officer and Union Major General, Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas announcing that all slaves were officially free—a change that impacted 250,000 Black lives forever.

Why We Celebrate Juneteenth (and Why You Should, Too)

Juneteenth, short for "June 19", commemorates the end of legal slavery in America. It symbolizes the strength and resilience of Black Americans and deserves to be (federally) recognized as the day when all Americans were liberated. This holiday is not only tied to Black history, it's directly woven into the thread of American history. In the wake of today's civil unrest and heightened racial tensions, Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, or Jubliee Day, has naturally gained a bigger, even global spotlight—and befittingly so.

To help capture the true essence, significance, and history of Juneteenth, we've rounded up a list of podcasts, books, documentaries, movies, and TV shows for you to delve into—not just now in celebration of Juneteenth, but beyond the holiday. While this list of recommendations is by no means exhaustive, hopefully, it will empower you to learn more about the unsung stories of Black revolutions today, and every day, to uplift Black voices and demand equality for all.

What to Listen To

NATAL

Conceived and produced by a team of Black creatives, NATAL, a new podcast docuseries, uses first-person testimonials to empower and educate Black pregnant and birthing parents. Executive producers and hosts Gabrielle Horton and Martina Abrahams Ilunga use NATAL to "pass the mic to Black parents to tell their stories about pregnancy, birthing, and postpartum care, in their own words." The docuseries, which debuted during April's Black Maternal Health Week, also highlights birth workers, medical professionals, researchers, and advocates fighting daily for better care for Black birthing parents. Considering the fact that Black women are three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related complications, NATAL is a critical resource to Black mothers and mothers-to-be everywhere. Listen to Natal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, and everywhere podcasts are available.

Also tune in to:

What to Read for Fiction

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Named one of Time's 100 best books of 2019, Candice Carty-Williams' fearless debut follows Queenie Jenkins, a Jamaican-British woman trying to balance between two completely different cultures while not really fitting into either. At her job as a newspaper reporter, she's constantly forced to compare herself to her white peers. Amid the craziness of her day-to-day, her longtime white boyfriend decides to ask for a "break". In an attempt to rebound from her messy breakup, the 25-year-old journalist careens from one questionable decision to another, all while trying to figure out her purpose in life—a question most of us can relate to. The tell-it-like-it-is novel encapsulates what it means to be a Black girl existing in mostly white spaces, whose world also happens to be falling apart. Although the smart, yet sensitive protagonist struggles with mental health, internalized racism, and workplace bias, she eventually finds the strength to put it all back together—a true, Black queen! (Related: How Racism Affects Your Mental Health)

Here are a few more intriguing reads to grab:

What to Read for Nonfiction

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Go ahead and add these to your cart as well:

What to Watch

Becoming

Becoming, the Netflix documentary based in-part on Michelle Obama's bestselling memoir, shares an intimate look into the former First Lady's life before and after her eight years in the White House. It takes viewers behind the scenes of her book tour and offers a glance at her relationship with hubby, former President Barack Obama, and captures candid moments with daughters, Malia and Sasha. Our country's first Black FLOTUS, Michelle inspired women of all backgrounds with her beautiful brilliance, courageous tenacity, and contagious positivity (not to mention her iconic looks and killer arms). The Becoming doc gracefully illustrates her story of hard work, determination, and triumph—a motivational must-see for all.

Additional binge-worthy watches:

Who to Follow

Alicia Garza

Alicia Garza is an Oakland-based organizer, writer, public speaker, and the Special Projects Director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance. But Garza's already-impressive resume does not stop there: She is most notably known for co-founding the international Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Casual. Since the rise of BLM, she has become a powerful voice in the media. Follow Garza to learn more about her work to end police brutality and violence against trans and gender non-conforming people of color. Do you hear that? That's Garza's many calls-to-action to help put an end to our nation's legacy of racism and discrimination. Listen and then join. (Related: Powerful Moments of Peace, Unity, and Hope from Black Lives Matter Protests)

Keep up with these Black bosses, too: