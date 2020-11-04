If you've switched to working or learning from home over the past few months, chances are you're using a computer more often than you used to. So even if you didn't have a place for laptop stands or ergonomic chairs in your B.C.V. life, they may have found a way into your home workspace now. (Related: How to Set Up the Most Ergonomic Home Office Ever)
Another accessory you may be considering at this point? Blue light-blocking glasses. They're supposed to filter out and protect your eyes from blue light, aka light that falls within the blue portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, which is emitted by screened devices. Too much blue light and screen time can cause digital eye strain, a term used to describe general eye discomfort that can include dry eyes, headaches, and blurred vision. (Related: Do Blue Light Glasses Really Work?)
However, if blue light-blocking glasses aren't your style, there's a better way. Instead of shielding your eyes, you can put a filter over your computer screen with the FORITO Eye Protection Blue Light Blocking & Anti Glare Screen Protector (Buy It, $22, amazon.com). Like most screen protectors, it's a panel that you stick on your laptop screen. Besides just protecting your computer screen from scratches, it also cuts back on glare and blocks blue light, according to the product description. While some anti-blue light screen protectors affect the color of the picture coming from your screen, FORITO claims its version is nearly invisible, eliminating the need to crank up your brightness and drain your battery.
Multiple Amazon reviewers report noticing a difference in eye strain and/or headaches after they started using the blue light screen protector. "This screen protector is seriously saving my eyes!" one person wrote. "I teach online so I spend at least 40 hours a week looking straight at my computer screen in addition to other things I use my computer for. I wear contacts and the strain was really starting to effect the health of my eyes. I notice my eyes feel much more at [ease] after teaching all day and I no longer feel like I have to rush to take out my contacts when I finish for the day."
"After starting a new business and being on the computer long hours, I developed headaches and eye strain," another wrote. "It affected my work capacity to where I had to take a whole weekend off to allow my head and eyes to rest. I figured out that the blue light was the cause and needed the screens for my computers. I noticed a difference immediately after putting the screen on. My headache is slowing going away and I don't feel the strain on my eyes anymore." (Related: Could Blue Light from Screen Time Be Damaging Your Skin?)
The screen protector comes in multiple size options that are universal to Mac and PC laptops. But if you're working from a desktop monitor, you can try the VINTEZ Universal Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector Panel (Buy It, $57, amazon.com). Or for a Macbook-specific screen protector that doesn't require installation, go with Nusign+ Magnetic Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector and Anti Blue Light Filter (Buy It, $21, amazon.com), which affixes to the top of your screen via a magnetic strip.
Cutting back on screen time is easier said than done, especially when you have to use the internet for school or work. If you view your screen time as a necessary evil but want to dodge blue light, you can easily pop on an enhanced screen protector.